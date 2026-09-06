The Twilight of Life Becoming Lonely

Prof Rasal Singh

rasal_singh@yahoo.co.in

After the death of an elderly father living in an old-age home in Sonipat, Haryana, none of his three daughters, nor any of his grandchildren, attended his last rites. The administration of the old-age home had contacted all three daughters and requested them to attend the funeral. The unfortunate father had been a reputed cloth merchant. He had educated all three of his daughters, enabled them to become self-reliant, and fulfilled his responsibilities as a father by getting them married.

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This shocking incident is enough to shake the social conscience. However, over the past few years, many such incidents have come to light in which elderly parents are being insulted, neglected and rejected by their children. Despite having complete families and all the necessary means and resources, they are condemned to live lonely lives either in their own homes or in old-age homes. Viewed in a social context, such incidents are tragic examples of families and relationships breaking apart. They reflect, and foreshadow, the "robotization" of contemporary society, which is becoming increasingly selfish, inhuman, mechanical and insensitive. The loneliness and misery of old age that Suryakant Tripathi 'Nirala' indicated in his poem Main Akela, and that writers such as Munshi Premchand (Budhi Kaki), Bhisham Sahni (Chief Ki Dawat), Usha Priyamvada (Wapsi) and Gyan Ranjan (Pita) portrayed in their stories, have now become one of the most alarming realities of our times.

The failure of the three daughters to attend their father's last rites cannot simply be dismissed as inhuman or immoral. There are certain concrete social and economic reasons behind it. The first is the redefinition of time. In today's corporate and urban life, time has become associated with productivity. Every activity is evaluated on the basis of how much it contributes to one's career or income. Funeral rites do not meet this criterion. They provide neither personal benefit nor financial gain. Therefore, they fall low on the priority list and may be considered unimportant or worthless. The second reason is emotional distance. When a person does not meet their parents for a long time, their emotional attachment to them diminishes. News of their death becomes merely a piece of information rather than a shock. The third reason is a change in social acceptance. Earlier, if a child did not attend a parent's last rites, they faced deep guilt and social exclusion. Today, such behaviour is often normalized as an unavoidable consequence of a "busy life."

Traditionally, Indian society has expected daughters to have a stronger emotional bond with their parents and to take greater care of them. But when daughters also become part of the same competitive system because of education and employment, their behaviour too begins to resemble that traditionally expected of sons. This does not mean that daughters have become insensitive. Rather, it means that the market-based economy has mechanized both women and men, reducing them to producers and consumers. In this process, the importance and space given to tender emotions such as compassion, sacrifice, service and dedication, as well as selfless relationships, have diminished.

In the decades following economic liberalization, the structure of the Indian family has undergone fundamental changes. Joint families have broken down and nuclear families have become increasingly common. Urbanization, education and employment opportunities have resulted in migration and displacement. Members of the same family now live in different cities and countries. This geographical distance has directly affected elderly parents. They are left with two options: either live alone or stay in an old-age home. In both situations, their daily care and emotional needs often remain unmet. The desire for unrestricted independence and privacy, along with excessive materialism, has also weakened the foundations of families.

When both husband and wife work and there is no one at home to provide care, old-age homes are considered a practical solution and elderly parents are sent there. Old-age homes provide the elderly with medical care, food and security. However, amid the rush of life, their relationship with their children gradually comes to an end. Initially, there is a promise to visit once a month. Then the intervals become longer. Telephone conversations also become formal. Sending gifts on festivals becomes a way of fulfilling one's duty. Gradually, the elderly are completely excluded from their children's lives.

According to surveys by the National Commission for Older Persons and some independent organizations, more than 15% of senior citizens in India live alone. In metropolitan cities, the figure is around 25%. More than 60% of people living in old-age homes have children who live within India itself. This means that the distance is not physical but ideological. Another important statistic is that 40% of elderly people entering old-age homes belong to the upper and middle classes. This makes it clear that the root cause of the problem is less economic hardship and more self-centred, utilitarian values and a Westernized lifestyle.

What does the absence of close relatives from an essential social ritual such as a funeral signify? In anthropology and sociology, funeral rites are not regarded merely as religious ceremonies. They are collective rituals of a community. They remind the living of the inevitability of death and provide an opportunity to redefine their relationships with one another. When even blood relatives begin to distance themselves from such rituals, it means that society is becoming disconnected from essential processes of collective belonging, memory and mourning. Grief too has become completely private and brief. Writing "RIP" on social media and immediately returning to normal life is an example of this emerging trend. Today, service providers offering "last journey" services have also come into existence.

Such incidents further damage the institution of the family. They reduce family trust and the sense of social security. If today's generation treats its parents in this manner, the coming generation may do the same. This creates a vicious social cycle. Consequently, the younger generation may even begin to hesitate to marry, have children and establish families, thereby avoiding familial and social responsibilities.

As a result of the crisis in family life, loneliness is increasing in society. Mental health problems such as depression and anxiety are increasing among children, elderly people and young people. The family has been one of the greatest achievements and defining features of Indian society. There is a need to preserve and strengthen it. Organizations such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are undertaking initiatives such as Kutumb Prabodhan in this direction. Gandhi believed that the elderly are the heritage of society and that the future of a society that does not respect its elderly is dark.

At the policy level, the government should promote home healthcare, daycare centres and community centres for senior citizens and children. The Government of India has proposed providing 45 days of leave for caring for parents. Other companies and establishments should also be encouraged to provide "Child Care Leave" and "Parents Care Leave" to employees. Incentives such as tax concessions could be provided for doing so.

At the individual level, we need to reconsider our priorities. Globalization, urbanization and technological advancement have certainly made our lives more convenient, but they have also absorbed the warmth and fluidity of relationships. We are increasingly forgetting that material achievements and technology are means to live life, not ends in themselves. Even an advanced humanoid robot is merely a tool and cannot replace human beings. We must understand that, despite careers and income, relationships are the foundation of the quality of life. At the family level, children must be taught respect and responsibility towards the elderly. They must be given time and values. At the social level, those who live with and care for their elderly parents should be respected.

(The author is a Professor at Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi)