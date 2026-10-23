The Swagger That Outlived the Machine

Lt Col Amit Kumar

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Of a Royal Enfield Bullet, memories of Patiala, and the character behind confidence

What a profoundly impressive thing is the Royal Enfield Bullet! Isn't it? Its majestic appearance, the kick-start, and especially that definitive kick culminating in the unmistakable dud-dud-dud-dud are enough to announce that something extraordinary has arrived. But what exactly makes this machine so impressive? Is it its appearance and imposing personality, its sound, or something that cannot be explained through the language of engineering? I truly believe it is a combination of all these things.

Imagine a handsome young man sitting proudly on his Bullet, looking into those two impressive front mirrors and giving his moustache a sharp upward twist. His dark sunglasses, neatly combed hair and confident posture complete a picture that could give any film hero a run for his money. And then comes the machine itself. That magnificent body, its contours almost resembling muscular human anatomy, the rounded petrol tank sitting prominently in the upper middle, the leather seat and the thunderous silencer. What an extraordinary combination!

A complete package, almost an AK-47 on two wheels!

Riding a Bullet was never merely about travelling from one place to another. One did not simply arrive on a Bullet. One announced one's arrival. I remember my college days in Patiala. Bullets and Bullets everywhere! Inside the hostel premises, our seniors would invariably give the accelerator an extra twist as they negotiated the upward-sloping cemented ramp leading to the hostel block entrance, amplifying that unmistakable dud-dud-dud-dud. That legendary entrance was nothing short of a deadly announcement of the Beast's arrival. But I strongly believe that the rider was not merely showing off. Perhaps that rhythmic sound was a form of mind therapy, something that could lift his spirits, soothe his mind and fill him with an inexplicable sense of satisfaction.

The Bullet was not everyone's cup of tea. And you may certainly count me among them. For me, riding that Beast was something I had to earn. It took almost ten years of dedicated gym training, during which I gradually transformed myself from a lean 57 kg youngster into a 75 kg man. My own physical transformation had taught me the importance of hard work, resilience, grit and discipline. And somewhere along the way, I began associating these qualities with the confidence and swagger of a Bullet rider. But in my real imagination, the real swagger was never about false bravado. It was about confidence earned through perseverance. I did eventually ride the Bullet, though only on a few occasions, borrowing it from my friends. I never owned one. But those few rides were enough to experience something I had admired for years.

And perhaps one does not necessarily have to live an experience oneself to admire it or pen it down. Sometimes, a story of admiration can be written simply by watching from a distance.

Perhaps the Bullet had not changed. But the man aspiring to ride it certainly had. The kick-start itself was a performance. Unlike modern motorcycles, where the gentle press of a button brings the engine to life, the old Bullet demanded a certain physical effort, confidence and familiarity with the machine. And what if the first kick failed? Well, the rider would try again, sometimes under the amused gaze of those watching him.

Perhaps that was part of its charm. Even today, when motorcycles have become technologically more sophisticated, the old Bullet continues to evoke a special nostalgia. But nostalgia rarely concerns itself with specifications. It remembers the sounds, the people, the moments and, above all, the feeling that followed.

I remember telling my wife about a dream in which my favourite God, Bajrang Bali, had descended to Earth on a mission. I asked her, "Considering his charismatic personality, can you imagine which vehicle he would be riding?" Without a second thought, the only words that came to her lips were, "Royal Enfield Bullet!"

I couldn't have agreed more. Interestingly, even Bollywood seemed to share that imagination. In OMG – Oh My God!, Akshay Kumar, portraying Lord Krishna, rode a specially customised Royal Enfield-based chopper. Perhaps the association between divine charisma and a majestic motorcycle was not entirely confined to my imagination!

But beyond all that swagger, I have always believed that confidence should be supported by character. And when honesty, empathy, discipline and the courage to stand up for what is right become second nature, they strengthen not merely individuals, but the character of a nation.

And somewhere, on the roads of Patiala, I can still imagine that handsome young man giving his moustache one final upward twist, glancing into those two mirrors and preparing to ride away.

One definitive kick. Dud-dud-dud-dud. The machine comes alive. The young man rides away. And the swagger remains.

Lt Col(Dr) Amit Kumar

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From: amit kumar

Date: 10/17/2026 1:02:28 PM