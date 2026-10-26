‘The Splendor of Kashmir’ conferred with Excellence in Business Innovation Award

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 25: 'The Splendor of Kashmir', founded by textile designer and entrepreneur Varuna Anand, was honoured with the Excellence in Business Innovation Award at Global Leadership Summit 2026, held at New Delhi.

The award was received by Anahita Anand on behalf of 'The Splendor of Kashmir'. The recognition celebrates the brand's contribution to the luxury Pashmina segment through its commitment to traditional Kashmiri craftsmanship, design excellence and the preservation of enduring textile heritage.

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The award was presented by Major General Vikram Dev Dogra (Retd.), former General Officer Commanding of a Strike Division, the first Indian Army officer to complete IRONMAN three times, international speaker and CEO of World Games, along with Mukesh Tyagi, Bollywood actor, former CEO of ENRON India, National Spokesperson of BJP and National Convener of BCMF.

Organised by Global Triumph Foundation and The Business Ascent, led by Monika Jain and Amit Jain, the Global Leadership Summit 2026 brought together distinguished leaders and achievers from across the India. The summit aimed to deliberate on emerging challenges across diverse sectors while recognising individuals and organisations driving innovation, leadership and meaningful progress.