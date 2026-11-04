The Silent Metabolic Crisis: Why India Must Take Biochemical Health Seriously

Prof. Dr. M. Vijaya Simha

mvsimha@gmail.com

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India’s health challenge is changing. Alongside infectious diseases, the country is facing a growing burden of diabetes, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol, fatty liver disease and other metabolic conditions. These illnesses often develop gradually, sometimes without obvious symptoms, while quietly increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney damage and other complications. Metabolic health therefore deserves far greater attention not only in hospitals, but also in homes, schools, workplaces and public-health planning.

The danger is not simply that these conditions are common. Many people feel healthy until a routine check-up reveals high blood glucose, elevated triglycerides, abnormal liver enzymes or impaired kidney function. By then, underlying changes may have been developing for years. India must move from a disease-response model to one that values prevention, early detection and informed interpretation of biochemical health.

Metabolic disorders are often described as silent because early changes may not cause pain or visible illness. Insulin resistance, for example, can develop before blood glucose reaches the range used to diagnose diabetes. Lipid abnormalities may go unnoticed, and high blood pressure frequently causes no clear symptoms. A person may continue working and managing family responsibilities while important risk factors remain undetected.

The absence of symptoms should not be mistaken for the absence of risk. At the same time, a single abnormal laboratory result does not automatically mean a person has a disease. Results need to be interpreted in context, considering age, medical history, medicines, recent illness, fasting status and other relevant factors. The goal is neither to create fear nor to encourage indiscriminate testing; it is to identify meaningful risk early and act appropriately.

India’s growing metabolic challenge is reflected in a major national analysis from the ICMR-INDIAB study, published in 2023, which estimated that approximately 101 million people in India were living with diabetes and around 136 million with prediabetes. The study also highlighted a substantial burden of other metabolic conditions. These figures underline the scale of the challenge, although they should be understood as estimates from that study rather than as a new count for 2026.

The implications extend beyond individual health. Metabolic diseases can affect family finances, productivity, quality of life and the capacity of health services. Complications may require long-term medication, repeated investigations, hospital care and lifestyle adjustments. Prevention and early management are therefore not merely clinical priorities; they are social and economic necessities.

Medical biochemistry provides important clues about how the body is functioning. Blood glucose and glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) help assess glucose regulation over different time frames. A lipid profile, including triglycerides, LDL cholesterol and HDL cholesterol helps clinicians evaluate cardiovascular risk. Liver enzymes such as ALT and AST may contribute to the assessment of liver injury, while kidney-related tests can help identify impaired renal function. Depending on the clinical situation, additional measurements may be useful.

No single test tells the whole story. HbA1c can be affected by conditions that alter red blood cells; liver enzymes can be normal even when fatty liver disease is present; and cholesterol values must be interpreted alongside other risk factors. Reference ranges, diagnostic cut-offs and treatment targets are not interchangeable. Laboratory findings should be assessed by qualified healthcare professionals, and unexpected results may need confirmation.

The value of biochemical testing lies in connecting numbers to a person’s overall health. A well-interpreted report can prompt timely counselling, further assessment or treatment. A poorly interpreted report can cause unnecessary anxiety, false reassurance or inappropriate self-medication. Laboratory quality, sound clinical judgement and clear communication are essential parts of prevention.

Routine health assessment should be guided by a person’s age, family history, weight and waist circumference, blood pressure, activity level, previous results and other risk factors. People with known risk factors should discuss appropriate screening intervals with a healthcare professional. Community health programmes can make reliable screening more accessible, particularly for people who may not seek care until symptoms become severe.

Screening must be linked to follow-up. Testing without counselling, confirmatory assessment or access to care has limited value. A responsible system should explain what a result means, what it does not mean, and what action is recommended next. Public-health programmes should also protect privacy and avoid labelling people on the basis of a single result.

A healthy dietary pattern, regular physical activity, adequate sleep and avoidance of tobacco can help reduce metabolic risk. A balanced diet that includes vegetables, fruits, pulses and whole grains, while limiting excess salt, free sugars and unhealthy fats, supports better health. Practical changes walking regularly, reducing sugary drinks, choosing balanced meals and breaking up long periods of sitting can make a meaningful difference.

Yet it is too simplistic to treat metabolic disease as a failure of personal discipline. Food affordability, work schedules, urban design, safe spaces for exercise, stress, sleep, access to preventive care and health literacy all influence behaviour. Public policy should make healthy choices easier through better food environments, accessible recreation, workplace wellness and affordable primary care. Advice to individuals must be matched by supportive conditions in their communities.

The growing popularity of health information online has created both opportunity and risk. Unverified claims about detox products, miracle diets, supplements and self-directed treatment can distract people from evidence-based care. A biochemical value outside a laboratory’s reference interval is not, by itself, a reason to start a medicine or supplement. Conversely, a result within the reference interval does not always rule out disease.

People should avoid interpreting reports through social media posts or using another person’s treatment plan. Clinicians and laboratory professionals have a responsibility to communicate results in plain language and correct misconceptions without shaming patients. Trustworthy health communication should be accurate, practical and sensitive to people’s circumstances.

Digital health platforms, electronic records, teleconsultations and data-informed risk assessment may help identify people who need follow-up and improve continuity of care. Used responsibly, these tools can support reminders, risk communication and coordination between laboratories, primary-care teams and patients. They should complement not replace clinical expertise.

Technology must be accompanied by safeguards: informed consent, privacy, data security, transparent methods and equitable access. Algorithms should not be treated as infallible, and people without smartphones, reliable connectivity or digital literacy must not be left behind. The most useful innovation is not necessarily the most complicated one; it is the one that improves timely, fair and effective care.

A practical national response should bring together individuals, families, healthcare professionals, laboratories, educational institutions, employers and policymakers. Individuals can seek risk-appropriate check-ups and follow professional advice. Healthcare teams can integrate screening with counselling and long-term follow-up. Laboratories can maintain quality standards and communicate results clearly. Educational institutions and workplaces can support healthier food choices and regular movement. Governments can strengthen primary care and make preventive services accessible and affordable.

Medical laboratory science deserves a visible place in this effort. Reliable biochemical measurements are foundational to diagnosis, risk assessment and monitoring. Investment in laboratory quality, trained personnel, appropriate technology and public understanding can help ensure that testing leads to better decisions not simply more numbers on a report.

India’s metabolic challenge cannot be solved by laboratory testing alone, nor by lifestyle advice alone. It requires a balanced approach combining prevention, reliable diagnostics, informed clinical interpretation, sustained follow-up and public policies that support healthier living. Early action can reduce avoidable complications and help people preserve their health and independence.

The most important shift is cultural: health checks should not be reserved for the moment illness becomes impossible to ignore. By taking biochemical health seriously, India can identify risk earlier, respond more effectively and reduce the human and economic burden of preventable disease. We should not wait for the body to become visibly ill before taking its biochemical warnings seriously.

About the author

Prof. Dr. M. Vijaya Simha is Professor and Head, Department of Medical Laboratory Sciences, University Institute of Allied Health Sciences (UIAHS), Chandigarh University, Punjab, India.