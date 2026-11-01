The Silent Exam our Students are Sitting in

Dr Anoop Singh

dranoop8998@gmail.com

Every March, thousands of students across Jammu and Kashmir walk into examination halls carrying more than their admit cards. We measure their preparation in syllabus covered and marks predicted. What we rarely measure is the psychological weight they bring into the room. As a teacher in Jammu, I have watched that weight grow, and it deserves as much policy attention as the results themselves.

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Students here face the pressures common to all Indian youth: board marks, NEET, JEE and a shrinking pool of secure jobs. But they also live in a region shaped by decades of uncertainty, interrupted schooling and prolonged spells of restricted connectivity. A widely cited 2015 survey by Médecins Sans Frontières in the Kashmir Valley found that nearly half of the adults surveyed showed symptoms of mental distress. Children absorb the anxieties of the homes and neighbourhoods around them, often without the vocabulary to describe what they feel.

In the classroom, distress seldom announces itself. It appears as a diligent student who stops submitting work, a talkative child who turns silent, or a topper who trembles before a routine unit test. Many young people report headaches, sleeplessness and persistent dread, yet hesitate to call it anxiety. In many communities, admitting emotional pain is mistaken for weakness or indiscipline. So students attend school, smile and suffer quietly.

Families, out of love, sometimes add to the strain. A parent who sacrifices for a child's education naturally hopes for a return. But when every conversation at home revolves around percentages and government jobs, a child may begin to feel that affection depends on performance. Constant comparison with a cousin or a neighbour's son can damage confidence more than any failed paper.

The support system has visible gaps. Trained counsellors are scarce in many schools, particularly in rural, border and hill areas. Psychiatric services are concentrated in a few cities, and travelling to them is costly and difficult. Stigma stops many families from seeking help even where it exists. National initiatives such as the Tele-MANAS helpline (14416) and the Manodarpan programme are available, but awareness among students and parents remains limited.

Four practical steps could make a measurable difference.

First, every school should have at least one trained counsellor, or a teacher formally trained in mental health first aid. Teachers see children daily and are often the first to notice a change, but they need the skills to respond with care rather than reprimand.

Second, well-being should be part of the timetable, not an occasional workshop. Short weekly sessions on stress, sleep, emotions and help-seeking can make such conversations routine rather than reserved for a crisis.

Third, parents must be part of the solution. Parent-teacher meetings should discuss not only marks but also a child's sleep, friendships and general happiness. A child who feels secure at home is better placed to face an examination.

Fourth, the cost of failure must be reduced. Better career guidance, wider recognition of vocational and creative pathways, and a shared understanding that one exam does not define a life can loosen the hold of a single result.

The young people of Jammu and Kashmir are talented, resilient and ambitious. They have shown remarkable strength in circumstances that many adults would find difficult. Yet resilience must not become a reason for neglect. A society that expects its children to endure in silence will eventually pay for that silence.

We invest enormous energy in preparing students for the examination hall. It is time to prepare the world around them to listen. A child who is heard is far more likely to heal, learn and lead. No student in this region should have to sit through the hardest exam alone.

(The author is working in, Army Public School, Akhnoor, Jammu)