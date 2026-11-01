The Siege of the Sovereign

Dr. Ramni Gupta

ramnigupta@jammuuniversity.ac.in

Discussions of the partition of Jammu and Kashmir and the tragedy of October 1947 often reduce history to large-scale geopolitical moves. Yet the legal foundation that made Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India rested on the resolve of one man caught in a web of deceit: Maharaja Hari Singh.

Advertisement

Following the 1846 Treaty of Amritsar, Maharaja Gulab Singh unified Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and the strategic northern frontiers into the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. His successors systematically modernized and reformed the realm: Maharaja Ranbir Singh established the legal foundation with the Ranbir Penal Code while advancing education and cultural patronage; Maharaja Pratap Singh connected the kingdom to the wider subcontinent through major road networks, early hydroelectricity, and expanded public schooling; and Maharaja Hari Singh instituted sweeping progressive reforms.

Maharaja Hari Singh spearheaded reforms to modernize Jammu and Kashmir's social fabric. When evaluated against the social, political, and cultural realities of early 20th-century princely India, his reforms were remarkably progressive and often met with fierce push back from orthodox elites. In education, he introduced free and compulsory primary schooling, founded higher education institutions, and prioritized female literacy across the state. To protect vulnerable women and children, Maharaja enacted the landmark Infant Marriage Prevention Act to abolish child marriage, cracked down on trafficking, and actively promoted widow remarriage. In public health, his administration built modern medical infrastructure, including the foundational SMHS Hospital in Srinagar along with dispensaries extending into remote rural areas. Furthermore, he safeguarded the livelihoods of impoverished farmers by passing targeted debt-relief legislation that curtailed exploitative money lending and protected peasant landholdings. Through this wide array of progressive welfare policies, his reign systematically advanced grassroots equality and significantly raised the living standards of his subjects. His stance placed him well ahead of most contemporary feudal rulers, framing him not merely as a monarch, but as a modernizer who recognized human rights before they were mainstream political discourse in colonial India.

In the months leading up to August 1947, the British Raj abruptly abdicated responsibility across the subcontinent, leaving princely states with vague choices and little practical support. Maharaja Hari Singh proposed Standstill Agreements with both emerging dominions to ensure essential trade, communications, and border stability while he navigated a fraught internal landscape. Pakistan entered the agreement on paper but promptly weaponized it by imposing an economic blockade on fuel, salt, and food, and cutting vital communication lines. Meanwhile, the British establishment, under Viceroy Lord Mountbatten, hesitated to formalize arrangements with India, adopting an attitude of tactical delay that left the northern frontier vulnerable. British strategic calculations in London favoured Pakistan's defense alignment over the Pamir and Karakoram frontiers, leaving the Maharaja isolated without the military guarantees afforded to other regions.

Far from a passive ruler overwhelmed by events, the Maharaja faced an extraordinary dilemma. While he sought to safeguard his people, elements within his administrative and military apparatus actively undermined him. surrounded by treacherous courtiers, British geopolitical ambivalence, and an organized cross-border invasion. Influential courtiers, ministers, and military advisers fed the Maharaja sanitized intelligence, deliberately downplaying the mass buildup of tribal and regular militias along the borders. When the invasion commenced along the Domel-Muzaffarabad axis on October 22, the State Forces were sabotaged from the inside. Entire segments of the border battalions mutinied against their commanding officers, killing loyalist troops and opening the road to Srinagar for the advancing raiders. In the far north, British officers serving in the State's own Gilgit Scouts led an open mutiny against Governor Ghansara Singh, imprisoning the Maharaja's administration and surrendering the strategic territory to Pakistan.

Despite having his back against the wall, betrayed by elements of his inner circle, and with his small, loyal army fighting to the last man under the command of legendary Brigadier Rajinder Singh along the Uri highway the Maharaja refused to capitulate. By October 24 and 25, invaders had overrun Baramulla, leaving Srinagar within striking distance. The Maharaja faced immense pressure from all directions. Delay meant slaughter; capitulation meant the annihilation of the state. Pakistan expected him to fold under brute force, while British interlocutors insisted on protracted diplomatic hurdles before Indian troops could be dispatched. Recognizing that hesitation would lead to the total slaughter of his people and the erasure of his state, Maharaja Hari Singh acted with urgency. Relocating to Jammu to preserve the administrative command of his government, he executed the Instrument of Accession on October 26, 1947, legally and irrevocably uniting the state of Jammu and Kashmir with the Dominion of India on the identical terms signed by every other princely ruler. The Maharaja yielded defense, external affairs, and communications to the Indian Union. It granted India the unquestionable constitutional right to deploy the Indian Army.

When the decisive moment arrived, it was Maharaja Hari Singh's swift, unconditional execution of the Instrument of Accession that preserved the state's integration with India and altered the destiny of the subcontinent. The Maharaja's decisive action cut through weeks of British equivocation and bureaucratic delay. The signing was definitive. It gave the Indian Union the immediate constitutional and legal standing to dispatch troops, landing the 1st Sikh Regiment at Srinagar airfield at dawn on October 27, turning the tide of the war and preserving the region's link to India.

The human tragedy resulting from the attacks by the Pakistani armed forces remains profound, with the suffering and loss of lives leaving an enduring scar. Tens of thousands of people from Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimber, and the frontier valleys lost their ancestral homes, land, and heritage, forced into refugee status across Jammu, Punjab, and beyond. In the years following, the Maharaja himself was sidelined by political realpolitik and forced into exile in Bombay, separated from the soil he had governed.

Observing October 22 and Accession Day on October 26 is not merely an exercise in mourning loss; it is an act of historical truth-telling that restores perspective to two fundamental realities. First, Maharaja Hari Singh's decision to sign the Instrument of Accession in October 1947 was a decisive legal and political intervention at a critical juncture, when Jammu and Kashmir faced an invasion by armed tribal forces from Pakistan, supported by elements from across the border. Second, the communities uprooted by the invasion bore its immediate and devastating human cost. Their displacement, suffering, and loss are integral to the history of 1947 and deserve to be remembered alongside the events that shaped the State's political future. Remembering these events together anchors the experiences and identities of the displaced communities in historical evidence and lived experience, rather than allowing them to be obscured by contested narratives. It is through such remembrance that historical memory can honour human suffering, acknowledge consequential decisions, and preserve a more complete understanding of the past. Preserving these roots requires honouring the leadership that helped safeguard the territory at a critical historical juncture, acknowledging the internal and external betrayals associated with the events of 1947, and ensuring that future generations understand the valour and resolve that shaped Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India. The accession, secured through Maharaja Hari Singh's decision in the face of invasion, remains a defining part of his legacy to the Indian Republic.