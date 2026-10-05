Stanzin Dolker

High on the cold desert plateau of Ladakh lives one of India's least-known and most threatened wild animals-the Tibetan Gazelle, locally known as the Gowa. Small, graceful and perfectly adapted to the harsh landscapes of the Trans-Himalaya, the Tibetan Gazelle (Procapra picticaudata) is an endemic species of the Tibetan Plateau. Yet, in Ladakh, its story has become a powerful warning about what happens when a species loses its habitat faster than it can recover.

Scientific studies have documented a dramatic decline in both the population and distribution of the Tibetan Gazelle in Ladakh. During the early twentieth century, the species occupied an estimated range of around 20,000 square kilometers across Ladakh. Research conducted during the last two decades, however, found that its distribution had contracted to less than 100 square kilometers, with only a very small population surviving in eastern Ladakh.

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Today, the concern is no longer simply about protecting a species. It is about protecting the last fragments of habitat on which its survival depends.

From the Vast Changthang to a Few Remaining Patches

Historically, the Tibetan Gazelle was distributed across large parts of Ladakh's Changthang region. Over time, hunting, increasing livestock pressure and changes in land use severely reduced its population. Research by conservation scientists found that the species did not recover significantly even after hunting pressure was brought under control.

The problem was deeper: the gazelle was losing the ecological space necessary for survival.

The Changthang Plateau is not an empty wilderness. It is a living landscape shared by wildlife and the Changpa pastoral community, whose traditional livelihoods depend on pashmina goats, sheep, yaks and horses. However, changes in pastoral systems, increasing livestock numbers and reduced access to traditional grazing areas have increased pressure on the fragile grasslands used by wildlife. Research has shown that livestock grazing can significantly reduce forage availability, and Tibetan Gazelles tend to avoid heavily grazed areas.

The consequence has been an extraordinary contraction of the gazelle's habitat.

Research surveys identified the Kalak Tartar Plateau in the Hanle Valley as the principal remaining stronghold of the Tibetan Gazelle in Ladakh. Much of the surviving population became concentrated in this small landscape because it experienced comparatively lower livestock pressure during parts of the year. Small and isolated groups were also reported historically from adjoining areas such as the Rique plains and Zarsar/Zursar region, but these populations were extremely vulnerable and poorly connected.

This isolation is itself a major conservation concern. A wildlife population confined to a few small patches cannot easily exchange individuals with other populations. Such fragmentation increases the risk of local extinction from disease, harsh winters, poor reproduction or random environmental events.

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For the Tibetan Gazelle, habitat /loss has therefore become more dangerous than simply a reduction in geographical area-it has become a question of whether the remaining population has enough space and security to survive.

A New Pressure: Development in a Fragile Border Landscape

The Changthang region has another reality that cannot be ignored: it is strategically important.

Ladakh shares sensitive international borders, and infrastructure development in remote border areas has become increasingly important for national security, connectivity and local development. Roads, military infrastructure, settlements, communication facilities and other developmental activities are expanding into landscapes that were once relatively inaccessible.

Development in border regions is necessary. Better roads can improve connectivity, strengthen national security and provide essential services to remote communities. The challenge, however, is that development in an ecologically fragile landscape must recognise where the limits of nature lie.

For a species such as the Tibetan Gazelle, whose surviving habitat is already extremely restricted, even a relatively small infrastructure project can have disproportionately large consequences.

Road construction does not merely occupy the land covered by asphalt. It can fragment open habitats, increase vehicle movement, bring greater human activity and create disturbance far beyond the road itself. Construction activity can also increase access to previously remote wildlife areas. A Wildlife Institute of India assessment specifically warned that road construction and proposed infrastructure in sensitive parts of Changthang could threaten unique habitats, identifying the Kalak Tartar area south of Hanle as an important habitat associated with the last remaining Tibetan Gazelle population in Ladakh.

This should be treated as a serious warning.

When development enters a landscape occupied by a widespread wildlife population, animals may sometimes move elsewhere. But where can the Tibetan Gazelle move when its habitat has already shrunk from thousands of square kilometers to a handful of fragmented patches?

The Cost of Fragmenting the Last Refuge

The greatest danger facing the Tibetan Gazelle today is not necessarily one dramatic event. It is the gradual accumulation of pressures.

A road here. A construction site there. Increased traffic. More human movement. Expansion of settlements and facilities. Disturbance during breeding seasons. Greater access for tourism and vehicles.

Individually, each activity may appear manageable. Together, they can transform an open wildlife landscape into a fragmented human-dominated one.

Recent concerns over tourism-related disturbance demonstrate how vulnerable Changthang wildlife can be to increasing human access. Reports in 2026 highlighted enforcement action against illegal off-roading and the chasing of wildlife, including a Tibetan Gazelle, in the Changthang landscape. Such incidents underline the fact that improved access without effective regulation can create new pressures on already vulnerable species.

The Tibetan Gazelle is particularly vulnerable because its population is small and concentrated. A disturbance that repeatedly displaces animals from feeding or breeding areas can have consequences far greater than the same disturbance would have for a large and widespread species.

Climate Change Adds Another Layer of Uncertainty

Habitat loss from human activity is now being compounded by climate change.

A recent scientific assessment of high-altitude ungulates in eastern Ladakh predicted significant changes in suitable habitat under future climate scenarios. The Tibetan Gazelle was projected to face particularly severe losses in suitable range, highlighting the urgent need to protect existing grassland ecosystems and potential habitats outside formally protected areas.

This means that conservation planning cannot focus only on the population visible today. The remaining habitat must be protected, but adjoining landscapes and potential future habitats must also be secured. Otherwise, the species may find itself trapped between expanding development on one side and changing climate conditions on the other.

Development and Conservation Must Not Become Opposites

The solution is not to oppose development. Ladakh needs roads, communication, healthcare, education and strategic infrastructure. Border communities deserve better connectivity, and national security requirements cannot be ignored.

But development and conservation must be planned together.

Before new infrastructure is approved in or near Tibetan Gazelle habitat, detailed ecological assessments should identify breeding areas, movement routes and critical feeding grounds. Wherever possible, infrastructure should avoid the Kalak Tartar Plateau and other remaining habitat patches in Hanle and adjoining areas such as Zarsar/Zursar.

Construction activities should be regulated during sensitive wildlife periods. Vehicle movement and off-roading must be strictly controlled. Tourism should follow clearly defined ecological guidelines. Local communities should be active partners in conservation, because the Changpa pastoralists have lived alongside the wildlife of Changthang for generations.

The Tibetan Gazelle is not merely another animal in Ladakh's biodiversity list. It represents a unique part of the ecological heritage of the Tibetan Plateau.

Its shrinking habitat tells a larger story about the future of Ladakh.

As development moves deeper into the high-altitude borderlands, the choices made today will determine whether economic growth and ecological survival can coexist. The Kalak Tartar Plateau and the remaining fragments of habitat in the Hanle landscape are not simply empty stretches of land waiting for development. For the Tibetan Gazelle, they are among the last places left to call home.

If these final refuges are fragmented beyond recovery, Ladakh may lose the Goa forever.

And the disappearance of the Tibetan Gazelle would remind us too late that in fragile mountain ecosystems, development without ecological planning can turn the last refuge of wildlife into the last chapter of its existence.

(The author is Ladakh Wildlife Protection Services)