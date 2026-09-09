The Sankri Mela: Keeping a collective memory alive

Ashok Sharma

ashoksharma23may@gmail.com

Like other parts of India,the Duggar region too, possesses a rich tradition of fairs and festivals, including the Jhiri Mela, Bahu Mela, Baisakhi Mela,Sudh Mahadev Mela etc. Among the historically and culturally significant fairs of the Duggar region is the Sankri Devta Mela, held at village Meer in Panchari Tehsil of district Udhampur.The Sankri Devta temple stands on a hillock in a picturesque setting surrounded by meadows, mountains and verdant forests. It lies on the route to Panchari, about 35 kilometres from Udhampur and is regarded as an ancient and highly revered shrine which is believed to be hundreds of years old. It attracts pilgrims as well as visitors because of its scenic surroundings. The annual Sankri Devta Mela is generally organised as a three-day celebration, on thursday or sunday that comes after Bhadon Amavasya. The Mela actually starts two days earlier before the scheduled day and thus, lasts for three days. This year the Mela is being organised from September 08 to September 10.

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The antiquity of the shrine is preserved in the oral traditions handed down from one generation to another. According to the local tradition narrated by the late Dhani Ram, former priest or Pran of the shrine, the pilgrimage to Sankri Devta had been continuing since olden times. Dhani Ram recalled that when he was a child, his uncle Gokul Chand served as the Pran. In 1930, when Dhani Ram was only ten years old, he himself was formally appointed priest in a traditional Pagri Tying Ceremony. He subsequently served the deity with devotion for many decades until his death. The responsibility of performing the priestly duties was later entrusted to his son, Krishan Singh.

The legend associated with Sankri Devta is particularly fascinating. It is said that one of the forefathers of the present priestly family was once grazing his cattle when he noticed a handsome and strongly built young man reclining on the ground while his horse grazed nearby in the lush green pasture. When asked who he was and why he had come there, the stranger remained silent. After repeated requests, he moved to a nearby place known as Parnathi, sat upon a flat rock and revealed that his name was Sankri. He declared that he had wandered from place to place and had finally found a suitable place to establish his abode.

The mysterious stranger further declared that he would become the Kuldevta or family deity, of the man's clan and would fulfil the wishes of his devotees if worshipped according to his directions. He also specified various Vaans or sacred objects associated with different families. The Dudana Vaan was to be given to the family of the Pran, the Trishul Vaan to the Suri family, the Gungraal Vaan to the Kamali family and the Gurj was to be placed at Thunal. He ordained that sacrifices and a gold tikka should also be offered to him. He further commanded that his annual Jaatar should be conducted during the month of Bhadon, accompanied by the beating of drums and playing of the flute. Most importantly, he declared that offerings to him should be made only through the Pran. Having given these instructions, the mysterious stranger disappeared as suddenly as he had appeared.

Sankri Mela

Sept 08 - Sept 10

The story of the miraculous appearance of the idol adds another fascinating dimension to the legend. According to local belief, a stone idol appeared mysteriously on a rock. It subsequently appeared at a place known as Truta Sankri. When the people attempted to move it, the idol again disappeared and reappeared at the spot where the present temple stands. The devotees finally accepted this as the divine indication of the deity's chosen abode and Sankri Devta came to be worshipped there. Such legends, whether viewed through the lens of faith, folklore or cultural history, provide valuable insight into the collective memory of the people of the region.

The historical dimension of the Sankri tradition has also been discussed in Prof. Shiv Nirmohi's book ' Duggar Mein Nag Parampara'. According to the tradition cited in the book, Raja Shankhpal liberated the southern region of Chanderbhaga from the rule of the Jogins, who were remembered in local tradition as oppressive rulers. Several Nag commanders are said to have assisted him in this campaign. After conquering the region, the Raja is believed to have allotted jagirs to these commanders. One of them was Sankri Nag, who is said to have received the jagir of Meer-Chulna, the area in which the Sankri Devta shrine is situated.

The Sankri Mela is a vibrant expression of the social life of the people of Panchari and adjoining areas. Every year, thousands of devotees and visitors converge to pay obeisance at the shrine and seek the blessings of Sankri Devta. The mela provides an invaluable opportunity for people living in distant villages to meet their relatives and friends. Married daughters and sisters, many of whom live far away after marriage, particularly look forward to such occasions to return to their parental villages, meet their families and share their joys and sorrows. In this sense, the mela acts as a powerful bond connecting generations and strengthening kinship.

On the opening day, the mela is traditionally inaugurated by a distinguished guest, after which an Indian-style wrestling competition or Dangal, is organised. Wrestlers from different parts of the region participate and display their strength, skill and technique before large and enthusiastic spectators.The second day brings a different kind of excitement. The Department of Youth Services and Sports organises sporting and cultural activities in which students from schools of the Panchari area participate. Competitions such as kabaddi, tug-of-war and other rural sports feature in the mela while school children and local artists present cultural programmes. Folk artists from Panchari and neighbouring areas perform traditional songs and dances, including local forms of folk expression that have been preserved through generations. The concluding day is perhaps the most spiritually significant. The sacred Vaans, including Dudana Vaan, Trishul, Gungraal, Gurj and other traditional objects, are carried to the shrine in the form of a Charri. A ceremonial Pooja or Jaatar is then performed. Various deities are invoked, their glory is sung and their blessings are sought. Prasad is distributed among the devotees who participate with deep faith and devotion.

In the Mela, Departments such as Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries, Health, Tourism and Rural Development establish stalls and educate people about Government schemes and programmes.The district administration makes elaborate arrangements for drinking water, electricity, sanitation, healthcare, security and traffic management while temporary shops selling sweets, snacks, toys, bangles and other articles add to the festive atmosphere.The colourful stalls, the sound of drums and flutes, folk songs, bhajans, children's laughter and the movement of thousands of pilgrims create an atmosphere of extraordinary gaiety. The bangle sellers attract women and girls while sweet shops and food stalls remain popular with visitors. For three days, the quiet hill village is transformed into a bustling centre of religious and social activity. One feels as though one has temporarily entered another world, far removed from the noise, stress and monotony of everyday urban life.

The Sankri Mela also has considerable potential to become a catalyst for tourism in the Panchari region. The surrounding landscape, with its forests, meadows, mountains and pleasant climate, possesses enormous appeal for nature lovers. Panchari has been promoted as a tourist village, with homestay facilities intended to generate livelihood opportunities for local residents. Tourists visiting the area can experience rural life at close quarters, observe traditional water mills or gharats, handlooms, livestock rearing, milking of cattle and other everyday activities that are increasingly disappearing from the rapidly urbanising landscape.

There is considerable scope for developing the wider Panchari-Moungri belt as an integrated religious, rural, eco- and adventure-tourism destination. Better maintenance of the Krimachi-Panchari road, particularly at vulnerable stretches during the rainy season, would greatly facilitate the movement of pilgrims and tourists. More tourist huts, accommodation facilities, shelters and viewpoints can be developed around the shrine and along the approaches. Plantation along trekking routes and a children's park with benches and recreational facilities near the shrine could make the area more attractive for families. Since the region enjoys a cool and salubrious climate, particularly in summer, there is also potential for horticulture and floriculture. Trekking, nature walks and suitable winter adventure activities could further diversify the tourism experience.

The growing number of visitors participating in the Mela underline the need for planned development without disturbing the sanctity and ecological character of the area.The Sankri Mela is, therefore, a living repository of faith, folklore, history, family traditions, folk music, rural sports and community relationships. The legend of Sankri Devta, the continuity of the Pran tradition, the sacred Vaans, the annual Jaatar, the Dangal, folk performances and the gathering of families, at the Sankri Mela, together represent different threads of the same cultural fabric and provide an opportunity to preserve and transmit the cultural memory of Duggar to younger generations.

(The writer is Sr. Lecturer from SED. Govt of J&K)