The SAMARTH Doctrine

General Dhiraj Seth has done more than coin a memorable acronym. In spelling out 'SAMARTH', the Army Chief has offered a clear-eyed reading of how wars are now fought and how India must prepare to fight them. In recent years, the world has watched two conflicts involving major powers drag on without decisive outcomes. Neither has achieved its stated objectives, and neither has an end in sight. The lesson is plain: the era of swift military gains and neatly concluded campaigns is over. Wars today are wars of attrition, stamina and adaptability, and the side that can sustain itself longest, both materially and strategically, holds the advantage.

This is precisely why the first letter of the acronym, sustainability, is so telling. General Seth's insistence that an army must endure long-drawn conflicts reflects hard-won global experience. Adaptation and modernisation follow naturally, since a force that cannot upgrade faster than threats evolve will soon be outpaced. Acceleration, meaning the integration of capabilities that enhance legacy systems, is equally pragmatic. Not every platform can be replaced overnight, but each can be made sharper through smart technological infusion. Technology has transformed the character of warfare within a single decade. It is no longer a contest defined chiefly by foot soldiers and armoured columns. Air power, and drones in particular, have emerged as the game changers, delivering precision, reach and surveillance at a fraction of traditional costs. Artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and robotics are extending that shift further. General Seth's emphasis on human-machine teaming is the wisest part of his vision. Machines can process data and extend reach, but the soldier must remain the decision-maker. As he put it, technology should allow the soldier to make better judgement, not replace it. Resilience, the remaining pillar, completes the picture. Modern conflict tests not only equipment but institutions, supply chains and national will.

Above all, the vision recognises that timing is everything. Response time in modern warfare must be decisive, and armed forces must remain steps ahead of enemy plans. Reacting well is no longer enough; anticipating is the ultimate aim. Planning, therefore, becomes the true frontline, where wars are increasingly won or lost before the first shot is fired. General Seth has charted the right path. For a nation with India's security challenges, such clarity is invaluable. The challenge now lies in execution: sustained investment, indigenous defence production, training reform and a culture that rewards innovation.