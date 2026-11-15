The sacred covenant

Vishal Sharma

Pandit Kashi Ram's sleep in the wee hours was broken by the nearby uninterrupted barking of dogs. The dogs' barking was so fierce that it felt to Pandit Kashi Ram, adorably called Panditji that perhaps the dogs had seen some ghostly figure. He rose from his bed, looked at his watch and noticed that he was up thirty minutes prior to his usual waking time. However, instead of turning in again or getting up early for his morning chores, he chose to lie awake in bed till such time when his usual waking hour in the morning arrived.

At 4.15 am, Panditji left his bed to complete his morning ablutions. It generally took him thirty minutes to finish his ablutions and be ready to begin to attend to his daily morning routine in the temple of which he was a caretaker. Today was no different as within thirty minutes of leaving his bed, he was at the main door of the temple. A lone bulb glowed above the main entrance to the temple. Panditji unlocked the door, stooped to place his forehead on the threshold as a mark of deference, and stepped inside the temple premises. Inside there was one big temple dedicated to Lord Rama and Mata Sita and three small temples, two on one side and the third one on the other, in which were placed the deities of Ma Durga, Lord Hanuman and Lord Shani. Panditji's daily routine involved changing clothes of all the deities, washing the floor of the sanctum sanctorum and that of the courtyard followed by conduct of ritual of sacred arti. Arti in the temple was held every morning at 5.35 am.

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As the clock struck 5.35 am, Panditji was ready for arti at the main temple of Lord Ram and Mata Sita. He held a prayer platter (thali) in his right hand containing a few well lit earthen lamps (diyas) and a one big brass lamp containing many spectacularly burning cotton wicks. A mixture of a pinch of vermillion, a few grains of rice and small quantity of smashed flower petals was also placed in the thali. In his left hand, Pandit ji held a small brass hand bell. A few worshippers, who were regular visitors to the temple, also came and stood behind the Panditji. Arti began with the chanting of mantras followed by bhajans in honour of various deities. Panditji's rendering of mantras was as immaculate as his singing of bajhans was melodious, and it seemed to hit the right note when he sung them to near precise ringing of the hand bell in his hand. It was quite a spectacle when worshippers behind him also sang in chorous with him. Everything in the temple brimmed with positive energy and those present could unmistakably feel it. When the arti was over, Pandit ji carried the now consecrated flames of diyas to each and every deity in the temple to invoke his or her divine blessing. Soon, the worshippers began to pay their obeisance and make offerings to the deities.

It was an unusual day in that what began with the arrival of a handful of visitors soon saw a multitude of people thronging the temple. People flooding the temple was a routine thing on important Sanatan festivals. But it wasn't an auspicious day in the Sanatan calendar. Consequently, Panditji could not understand what had brought the worshippers to the temple on a day like this. He was happy though at the new found love and respect for Sanatan dharma amongst the people.

Panditji sat at the feet of the Lord Rama and Mata Sita in the sanctum sanctorum receiving offerings on behalf of the deities and, in turn, offering the visitors consecrated water, prasad and his blessings. Before long, the entire sanctum sanctorum was filled with the offerings made by the worshippers.

It was then an old man, wearing a fancy suit, walked up to the Panditji, bowed before the deities and placed at his feet a small jewellery box.

" What is it, sevak?"

" A gold necklace for Mata Sita."

Panditji opened the box and held the necklace in his hand.

" Why do you want to offer it to Mata Sita?"

" Panditji, Mata has been kind enough to bless me and grant me my wish. I had vowed that I would make an offering of a gold necklace to Mata Sita in case my wish was granted. Hence I am here to fulfill my vow. "

Moving closer to the idol of Mata Sita, Panditji chanted a mantra and sought permission of Mata to place the necklace around the neck of her idol. After a while, Panditji placed the necklace around the neck of Mata's idol.

" What's your name, sevak?'

" Deen Dayal."

"You are lucky, Deen Dayalji. Mataji has accepted your offering. It's not always that she agrees to accept the offering from her bhakts."

The old man placed his forehead on the floor of the sanctum sanctorum, closed his eyes and said a silent prayer. He then sought the blessings of Panditji and left.

***

Panditji always made a proper record in a designated register of all the offerings made by the worshippers visiting the temple. Entries were clearly written up in the register, indicating the date on which an offering was made, nature of the offering made, if possible, the name of the donor and also where the said offering had been utilized. In the case of Deen Dayal, the gold necklace was recorded in the register as received from one, Deen Dayal and handed over to Mata Sita.

On the evening the offering of gold necklace was made to Mata Sita, Panditji had a vision of Mata while he was resting on his bed. Panditji stood up, hands folded, looking at Mata with reverence.

" Bless this humble servant of yours, Mata. Bless me."

" My blessing are always with my bhakts."

" It was the day when many worshippers thronged to see you. They made many offerings. One of them even offered a gold necklace which I placed around your neck only after you gave me the permission to do so. Mata, bless the kind soul who has fulfilled his vow by presenting you the necklace."

" There is a special bond between me and my bhakts. Those who recognize its value will have their souls redeemed."

" Mata, let this necklace be with you. I won't now remove it from your idol and deposit in the temple treasury since you have accepted it."

" I can do so only if you don't tell anyone that I have accepted it."

" Can I at least tell them that I placed it around your neck, Mata?"

" Yes, you can. But I bind you to a sacred covenant- you shall not reveal to anyone- that I have accepted the necklace."

***

When the necklace was not deposited in the temple treasury even weeks after it was donated, Panditji was called by the temple management to explain why a precious item such as a gold necklace had not been sent to the treasury.

" Panditji, we don't see in the receipts of the treasury the gold necklace donated by a worshipper two months ago. Where's it?"

" I placed it around the neck of Mata Sita's idol, as proposed by the donor."

" Don't you know as per the bylaws of the Temple Trust, it was to be removed from the deity within a copule of hours of the offering made and sent to the treasury?"

" I apologise for having forgotten that."

It was then the Temple Management directed a management representative to immediately rush to the temple and bring the necklace to the treasury. Upon reaching the temple, the management rep found the necklace missing from the neck of Mata Sita's idol. He immediately reported the matter to the management upon whose orders, Panditji was arrested and a case filed in the court.

***

A fortnight later, Panditji stood, cuffed, before a judge in a courthouse full of people from all walks of life.

" Pandit Kashi Ram, you have been arraigned as an accused in the case involving theft of a gold necklace that belonged to the temple trust. Do you want to say anything in your defence?," announced the judge, looking at Panditji through his gold rimmed glasses.

" Sir, I have not stolen it. I merely placed it around the neck of Mata Sita's idol."

" Well, in that case, the necklace should have been adorning the neck of Mata's idol even at this very moment. But I am told it isn't there."

" Sir, I have no idea. I offered it to Mata. It must be there only."

" Did you see the necklace that you claim to have placed around the neck of Mata's idol every single day up until you were arrested?"

" Yes sir."

" Let us in that case visit the temple and see if it's there."

Half an hour later, the Judge along with the Registry officials, the Temple Management personnel and Panditji, in cuffs, reached the temple.

As the judge entered the Lord Rama and Mata Sita's temple, an incandescent light emanating from the Mata Sita's neck blinded him, forcing him to cover his eyes with the crook of his arm. Some of the persons walking just behind him were also forced to double back as the surreal light that filled the temple precincts impaired their vision. After a while, as the intense brightness began to subside in the temple and the visibility improved, the management rep, who had reported the necklace missing during his inspection, shouted at the full volume of his voice, pointing towards the Mata Sita's idol.

" Look, there's the missing necklace!"