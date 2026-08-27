The Rise of Manufactured Image: When Publicity Overshadows Contribution

When Publicity Overshadows Contribution

Tawheed Sheikh

towheedsheikh7@gmail.com

Our society appears to be going through a troubling inversion of values. In a healthy society, respect is earned through character, knowledge, service, hard work, integrity and meaningful contribution.Yet increasingly, recognition seems to be moving away from substance and towards visibility. Influence becomes more important than integrity, wealth begins to resemble merit and a carefully created public image can sometimes matter more than years of genuine work.

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We increasingly see people who have contributed little or nothing meaningful to social welfare,environmental responsibility, community development or nation-building receiving disproportionate attention and admiration.At the same time, many individuals who quietly work for the betterment of society receive little recognition because they do not possess the money, influence, connections or appetite for self-promotion required to remain visible.

The problem is not recognition itself. Every person who genuinely contributes deserves appreciation. The real problem begins when recognition becomes disconnected from contribution. When people are praised for what they appear to represent rather than what they have actually done, society gradually loses its ability to distinguish substance from appearance.

Social media and modern communication have made visibility easier than ever. A person can repeatedly present themselves as successful, influential, generous, or socially committed without necessarily demonstrating the substance behind that image. We have gradually become vulnerable to appearances. A photograph, public appearance, charitable gesture, well-written post or association with influential people can create an impression of importance. But none of these, by themselves establish a person's actual contribution.

There is a fundamental difference between being seen doing something and actually doing something meaningful. Real contribution often happens away from cameras. It may involve years of difficult work, helping people without publicity, protecting the environment without seeking applause, supporting education, creating opportunities for others, standing up for public causes or simply performing one's responsibilities with honesty.Such work may not generate immediate attention but it creates lasting value.

One of the more concerning developments is the growing tendency to manufacture importance. Some individuals appear deeply invested in creating a reputation that is larger than their actual contribution. Money can purchase visibility. Influence can create access. Connections can open doors.Public relations can create an image.But none of these can permanently substitute for substance.

A person may be presented as a hero but society eventually has to ask a simple question: What has this person actually contributed? That question should not be considered disrespectful. It is necessary. If someone has devoted time, resources, knowledge, or personal effort towards improving the lives of others, that contribution deserves respect.But if recognition is based primarily on wealth, influence, connections or self-promotion, society must be careful not to confuse reputation with achievement.

Money is not inherently wrong.Wealth can be used constructively and can make significant contributions to society. The problem arises when financial power becomes a substitute for merit.A person should not automatically become more respectable because they have more money. Likewise, someone should not be considered insignificant merely because they lack financial resources.

The true measure should be what a person does with whatever resources they possess. A wealthy individual who invests in education, healthcare, environmental protection, employment, or community welfare may create enormous value. Similarly, an ordinary person who dedicates time and effort to helping others may make an equally meaningful contribution. The value of a contribution should be measured by its impact, not by the status of the person making it.

Perhaps the greatest injustice in this culture of visibility is that genuine contributors often remain silent. They do not constantly announce what they have done. They do not turn every act of service into a publicity campaign. They do not need to remind everyone of their importance. They simply work.

There are people who spend years helping communities, supporting young people, improving their surroundings, raising awareness, protecting public spaces, contributing to education, promoting sports, assisting those in need and working for causes that may never make them famous. Their contribution may never become a headline. Yet society is often sustained by precisely these people.

The irony is that louder personalities frequently receive the greatest attention, while quiet contributors create some of the greatest impact. This is why society needs to become more thoughtful about whom it celebrates and, more importantly, why.

This inversion of values is not merely a question of who receives praise. It can have deeper consequences. When society repeatedly rewards image over substance, people begin to learn that appearance is more valuable than effort. Young people may conclude that becoming visible is more important than becoming capable. Self-promotion may become more attractive than service, and the pursuit of recognition may replace the pursuit of meaningful work.

Over time, this creates a dangerous cycle. Those who genuinely contribute may become discouraged when they see superficiality being rewarded. Those seeking recognition may focus increasingly on creating an image rather than building something of lasting value. Eventually, society risks creating an environment where being important matters more than being useful.

Every society teaches its values through the people it chooses to celebrate. If we celebrate individuals simply because they are wealthy, influential, highly connected or constantly visible, we communicate that these qualities are the highest forms of achievement. But what if we gave greater respect to those who solve problems rather than those who merely talk about them? What if we recognised those who create opportunities for others rather than those who constantly seek attention for themselves?

Recognition has its place. People who work sincerely for society should be acknowledged and encouraged. But recognition should be a consequence of contribution, not a substitute for it. The question should not simply be how influential a person is, but what difference they have made. Not how many people know them, but how many lives they have positively affected. Not how impressive their image is but what remains when the image disappears.

This does not mean that every successful or influential person is undeserving, nor does it mean that every quiet individual is automatically genuine. Society is far more complex than that. The point is simply that recognition should be grounded in substance.

We need a culture where wealth is respected when it creates opportunity, influence is respected when it is used responsibly, leadership is respected when it produces results, and public visibility is respected when it reflects genuine service. At the same time, we must stop assuming that silence means insignificance. Some of the most valuable people in any society are those whose work speaks more loudly than their publicity.

In the end, titles disappear, photographs fade, public attention moves elsewhere, and carefully constructed reputations eventually face the test of time. What remains is contribution. What did we build? Whom did we help? What problems did we solve? What opportunities did we create? What did we leave behind for the people who come after us?

These questions provide a far more meaningful measure of a person's life than money, popularity or public image.

Perhaps it is time for society to become more conscious of what and whom we choose to celebrate. We should encourage ambition but not vanity; influence, but not manipulation; success but not superficiality. Most importantly we should learn to distinguish visibility from value, publicity from purpose, and influence from contribution.

A society that consistently rewards appearance over substance eventually loses its sense of what truly matters. Real work may not always attract immediate applause but genuine contribution has a way of leaving a lasting mark.

Writter can be mailed at : towheedsheikh7@gmail.com