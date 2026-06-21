The Power of Parenting

Urvi Gupta and Astha Sharma

mahajanurvi26@gmail.com

Psychologist Diana Baumrind introduced the theory of parenting styles in the 1960s based on two dimensions: demandingness (control and discipline) and responsiveness (warmth and support). These dimensions combine to form four main parenting styles: authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and neglectful. The text highlights that parenting style significantly influences a child's personality, self-esteem, relationships, and overall development.

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Authoritative Parenting (Balanced and Supportive)

Authoritative parenting is seen as the most balanced style because it combines discipline with warmth, support, and open communication. Parents set clear rules and encourage discussion, explaining the reasons behind their decisions. Children raised in this environment often develop higher self-esteem, better problem-solving skills, emotional security, and academic success. This approach helps children learn from their mistakes while maintaining confidence and independence.

Authoritarian Parenting (Strict and Controlling)

Authoritarian parenting involves rigid guidelines, elevated expectations, and minimal emotional engagement. Parents prioritize obedience and discipline, typically anticipating that children will comply with directives without any challenge. While this approach can foster a sense of responsibility and adherence to rules, it may also lead to decreased self-esteem, increased anxiety, underdeveloped social skills, and challenges in expressing feelings. Children brought up in these settings may become compliant but could face difficulties with self-confidence and making independent choices.

Permissive Parenting (Lenient and Indulgent)

Permissive parenting is defined by a nurturing, affectionate approach and high levels of responsiveness, but it comes with minimal rules, expectations, or disciplinary actions. Parents often take on more of a friend role rather than an authoritative figure, typically steering clear of conflict by seldom saying "no" or imposing consequences. While children from permissive homes may feel cared for and emotionally nurtured, they might also struggle with self-discipline, accountability, respecting boundaries, and meeting social or academic standards. Studies indicate that the absence of consistent structure and discipline can lead to impulsive behaviours and difficulties in learning responsibility. For instance, a permissive parent might permit excessive screen usage, ignore inappropriate conduct, or rationalize unfinished homework to avoid conflicts, which results in insufficient guidance and rule enforcement.

Neglectful or Uninvolved Parenting (Detached and Unresponsive)

Neglectful parenting is defined by a lack of both responsiveness and demands, where caregivers offer minimal emotional support, supervision, and engagement in their child's life. These parents might neglect to fulfil their child's emotional and developmental requirements, often displaying little interest in their activities, education, or overall well-being. Consequently, children who grow up in neglectful settings may feel rejected, struggle with low self-esteem, face emotional instability, and find it challenging to build healthy relationships. Additionally, they may be more susceptible to behavioural issues, underperformance in school, anxiety, and depression in the future.

Parenting in the Modern Age

The term "modern parenting" describes contemporary methods of raising children that are influenced by shifting societal standards, advances in technology, and a greater understanding of children's developmental needs. Modern parenting emphasises creating a balance between direction, emotional support, and independence, in contrast to traditional methods that frequently stressed obedience and severe discipline. In addition to setting clear expectations and boundaries, parents are urged to foster healthy parent-child relationships through open communication, empathy, and positive reinforcement.

Managing children's exposure to digital technology, social media influences, cyberbullying, academic competitiveness, and the effects of hectic work schedules on family life are just a few of the particular difficulties parents confront in today's quickly changing environment. Additionally, contemporary parenting acknowledges the value of fostering children's emotional intelligence, problem-solving and decision-making abilities, and mental wellness. Modern parents strive to raise well-rounded children who are self-assured, resilient, socially adept, and able to deal with life's obstacles by using adaptable and flexible techniques.

Importance of Positive Parenting

The term "contemporary parenting challenges" describes the range of obstacles parents encounter when raising their children in the rapidly evolving social and technical landscape of today. Concerns about excessive screen time, social media use, cyberbullying, online safety, and exposure to unsuitable content have grown as a result of the quick development of digital technology. Furthermore, parents frequently find it difficult to juggle job and family obligations, which may reduce the amount of time available for emotional support and supervision.

Managing academic pressure, treating children's mental health issues like stress and anxiety, and adjusting to changing society expectations on parenting duties and practices are additional major obstacles. While upholding proper boundaries and discipline, parents are also supposed to help their children develop independence, emotional resilience, and good communication skills. Flexibility, understanding, and the application of constructive parenting techniques that promote kids' general wellbeing and healthy growth are necessary for overcoming these obstacles.

Is Parenting Beneficial or Harmful?

Parenting that is characterised by love, support, direction, and appropriate discipline improves children's confidence, resilience, emotional well-being, and positive social development. The approach parents choose determines whether parenting becomes a blessing or a curse. On the other hand, a child's self-esteem, mental health, and general development can be adversely affected by parenting that is characterised by harsh criticism, inconsistency, emotional unavailability, or lack of involvement. This increases the likelihood of anxiety, behavioural issues, and challenges in developing healthy relationships in the future.

"Children must be taught how to think, not what to think." - Margaret Mead

(Urvi Gupta and Astha Sharma are Postgraduates in Clinical Psychology)