The Plight of Vultures in Jammu

Nature's Sanitary Workers on the Brink

Dr Dilraj Singh

singhdilraj044@gmail.com

For centuries, the skies of Jammu and Kashmir were graced by the wide wings of vultures, nature's silent and efficient scavengers. However, a journey along the Dyala Chak to Galak road in Kathua-once a frequent flight path for these birds-now tells a story of silent skies. Observations by a Ph.D scholar from the University of Jammu have documented a stark decline, with fewer nests in tall trees and carcasses that once attracted dozens now visited by only a handful of birds . This local observation is a reflection of a national crisis that has brought several vulture species to the brink of extinction.

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The Role of Vultures in the Ecosystem

Often misunderstood and maligned, vultures play an irreplaceable role in maintaining ecological balance. As obligate scavengers, their primary function is the rapid consumption of carrion. This service is facilitated by their highly corrosive stomach acid, which is so strong it can eradicate harmful microorganisms like anthrax, botulism, E. coli, and Salmonella that would otherwise fester in rotting flesh .

By swiftly disposing of carcasses, vultures prevent the spread of deadly diseases to wildlife, livestock, and humans, and they keep contaminants from seeping into soil and water sources . A study on scavenger dynamics highlights that higher vulture activity leads to more rapid carcass removal, limiting the time available for disease vectors to proliferate . Their dominance in the scavenger hierarchy is crucial; they are the "champions" of carcass consumption, outcompeting less efficient scavengers like feral dogs, crows, and rats .

Causes of Extinction in Jammu

The decline of vultures in Jammu is a multi-pronged issue mirroring the larger crisis in South Asia. Local observations from Kathua highlight several direct and indirect causes:

Habitat Loss and Disturbance: The construction of new roads has led to the felling of tall trees that served as primary roosting and nesting sites. The increase in heavy vehicular movement, noise, and human activity has disturbed nesting birds, forcing them to abandon their homes . Trees like Ficus bengalensis, F. religiosa are the primary roosting and nesting places for the vultures, these trees are now dwindling due to which its very hard for vulture to roost and make nests.

Food Scarcity: Changes in livestock practices and the rapid removal of carcasses to prevent road accidents have reduced the food available to vultures . This is compounded by an overall decline in livestock populations, as a study in the wider Himalayan region found a 75.31% decline in livestock over five years, which had a strong positive correlation with vulture populations .

The Silent Poison: The most significant cause, however, is the inadvertent poisoning from veterinary drugs like diclofenac. This non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), commonly administered to cattle, is lethal to vultures. When vultures feed on the carcasses of treated livestock, they suffer from kidney failure and visceral gout, leading to death .

Impact on the Ecosystem by Their Extinction

The consequences of vulture extinction extend far beyond the loss of a single species. In India, the near-total collapse of vulture populations in the 1990s provides a grim lesson. The disappearance of this "clean-up crew" led to a cascade of negative effects, including a massive increase in the populations of feral dogs and rats, which are less efficient at cleaning carcasses but highly effective at spreading diseases like rabies. Disturbingly, research has linked the vulture crash to an increase of over 4% in all-cause human death rates in affected districts, with an estimated half a million people dying between 2000 and 2005 from complications traced back to the vulture decline .

The absence of vultures leaves carcasses to rot, allowing pathogens to spread, polluting water sources, and creating a public health crisis. It also imposes significant socio-economic costs on communities, who must find alternative, often expensive, methods of carcass disposal .

Vulture Species Found in Jammu & Kashmir

The region of Jammu & Kashmir is home to a diverse range of vulture species, many of which are now threatened.

Himalayan Griffon (Gyps himalayensis): The most commonly recorded species in the region, found across the Himalayan ranges. A study in Azad Jammu and Kashmir confirmed this species was the most numerous but noted a clear declining trend .

White-rumped Vulture (Gyps bengalensis): Listed as Critically Endangered, this species has seen a catastrophic decline across South Asia. It was recorded near the Pir Lasura National Park in Azad Jammu and Kashmir .

Egyptian Vulture (Neophron percnopterus): Classified as Endangered, this species is more peripherally distributed and was also recorded in the region .

Slender-billed Vulture (Gyps tenuirostris): A critically endangered species known to have a range in the area, with only about 800 mature individuals estimated to remain in India .

Government's Role and the National Vulture Breeding Centre

Recognizing the severity of the crisis, the Indian government, in collaboration with conservation organizations, has taken significant steps. The most critical action was banning the veterinary use of diclofenac in 2006, a decision that was pivotal for the survival of vultures. Subsequent bans were also imposed on other toxic NSAIDs like ketoprofen, aceclofenac, and nimesulide .

The cornerstone of the recovery effort is the establishment of the Vulture Conservation and Breeding Centres (VCBC). The first and largest of these is the Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Centre (JCBC) in Pinjore, Haryana . This centre, a joint initiative of the Haryana Forest Department and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), played a crucial role in identifying diclofenac as the primary cause of the vulture crash . Spanning five acres, it now houses over 160 vultures and has the largest collection of the three critically endangered Gyps species in one place . The centre operates a structured breeding programme with aviaries for breeding, holding, and nursery, where vultures are monitored 24/7 and tagged with microchips for detailed record-keeping . The ultimate goal of the Pinjore centre and its counterparts in West Bengal, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh is to breed vultures for phased release into the wild . These captive-bred birds are increasingly being released into secure tiger reserves where natural carrion is abundant and free from harmful drugs. This strategy has already seen success, with captive-bred vultures released in 2020 successfully breeding naturally in the wild .

The Role of NGOs and CBOs in Reclamation

Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) are proving to be indispensable partners in the reclamation of vulture populations.

Research and Advocacy: The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has been at the forefront of research, identifying the cause of the decline and working tirelessly with governments to implement bans and establish breeding centres .

Awareness and Local Action: NGOs like SEESCAP (Society of Eco-Endangered Species Conservation and Protection) and Synergetic Green warriors Foundation (SGWF) have been pivotal in raising awareness, protecting existing habitats and food sources, and changing negative perceptions about vultures .

Creating Vulture Safe Zones: The Union Environment Minister has called for creating "Vulture Safe Zones" through safe veterinary practices and ensuring safe food availability. This requires community-level engagement, where CBOs can educate livestock owners, veterinary professionals, and local administrations on the importance of using vulture-safe drugs and disposing of carcasses properly .

Grassroots Information: Organizations like We Foundation India have launched portals like 'The Vulture Network' to compile scientific data and spread awareness in local languages, ensuring that even people at the grassroots level understand how vulture survival is linked to their own well-being .

The skies of Jammu can once again be filled with the silent guardians of our ecosystem. The path to recovery is long, but with continued government support, dedicated conservation breeding, and the active participation of local communities, a future where the vulture is no longer just a relic of the past is within reach.