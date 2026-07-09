The Plight of Blinds in India

Thakur Satish Manhas

manhas444@gmail.com

India is home to more than 1.4 billion people and is regarded as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. The country has made remarkable progress in science, technology, healthcare, and space exploration. Yet, despite these achievements, one painful reality continues to haunt our society: thousands of visually impaired people continue to live in darkness because of an acute shortage of eye donors. It is a paradox that in a nation with such a vast population, countless blind individuals remain on waiting lists while millions of healthy eyes are cremated or buried every year without being donated. Vision is perhaps the greatest gift bestowed upon mankind. Through our eyes we witness nature, learn the know how, work, and interact with the world around us. Losing eyesight often means losing independence, employment opportunities, and, in many cases, confidence as well. While not every case of blindness can be cured, corneal blindness can often be treated successfully through corneal transplantation. The tragedy is that the cure exists, but the donors do not. As a result, India has one of the largest population of visually impaired people in the world. According to various estimates, lakhs of people suffer from corneal blindness, and thousands more are added to the list every year. Unfortunately, the number of donated corneas falls far short of the actual requirement. As a result, many patients wait for years, while others never receive the opportunity to regain their vision. The irony is painful. Every day thousands of people die across the country, but only a very small percentage have pledged to donate their eyes after death. Eye donation is unique and if done, it does not disfigure the body, does not delay funeral rituals, and can restore sight to as many as two individuals through corneal transplantation. Despite this, awareness about eye donation remains extremely low.

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One of the biggest reasons behind this shortage is the prevalence of myths and misconceptions. Many families fear that eye donation will disfigure the deceased or interfere with religious customs. Some believe that donating organs after death is against their faith. In reality, almost every major religion-including Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism, and Jainism-supports the noble act of saving or improving another person's life through organ and tissue donation. Religious leaders across communities have repeatedly encouraged people to embrace this humanitarian cause.

Another significant challenge is the lack of awareness. Even educated families often do not know that eyes must be donated within a few hours after death or that anyone, irrespective of age, can pledge to donate. Many people wrongly assume that poor eyesight, cataract surgery, or old age automatically disqualify them from donation. Such misconceptions prevent thousands of potential donations every year.

The healthcare infrastructure also needs improvement. Eye banks are not uniformly distributed across the country. Rural areas, where nearly two-thirds of India's population resides, have limited access to eye donation facilities. Even when families are willing to donate, they may not know whom to contact or may not receive timely assistance from medical teams. Better coordination between hospitals, local administrations, non-governmental organisations, and eye banks can significantly improve donation rates. Saksham an aff shoot of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is doing good work in this direction across the country. It has helped establish an eye bank in GMC Jammu a few years ago. It also managed a few corneas but all couldn't be successfully transplanted owing to many reasons.

Educational institutions have an equally important role to play. Schools and colleges should regularly conduct awareness programmes explaining the importance of eye donation. Young people are often willing to support noble causes, and they can motivate their parents and relatives to pledge their eyes. If eye donation becomes a part of value-based education, future generations will grow up considering it a moral responsibility rather than an exceptional act. The government must also intensify nationwide awareness campaigns. Just as India has successfully conducted large-scale vaccination drives, cleanliness campaigns, and blood donation programmes, eye donation should become a people's movement. Public service advertisements on television, radio, social media, cinemas, and public transport can educate citizens about the simple process of pledging eyes. Celebrities, sportspersons, spiritual leaders, and social influencers can further strengthen this campaign by sharing positive messages and leading by example.

Hospitals should adopt a proactive approach. Counsellors trained in grief management can sensitively approach bereaved families and explain the possibility of eye donation. Studies from various countries have shown that many families readily agree when they receive accurate information at the appropriate time. A compassionate conversation during those difficult moments can become the beginning of a new life for someone living in darkness.

Corporate organisations and civil society must also contribute. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives can support awareness campaigns, sponsor eye banks, and organise pledge drives. Non-governmental organisations like Saksham have already done commendable work, but much more remains to be achieved through partnerships involving government agencies, healthcare professionals, educational institutions, and community organisations.

Every citizen has a responsibility as well. Eye donation is one of the simplest acts of humanity because it costs nothing, requires no sacrifice during one's lifetime, and creates a lasting legacy after death. A person who donates eyes lives on through the vision restored to another human being after his death. It is perhaps the purest expression of compassion and selflessness.

India's ancient philosophy has always emphasised daan-the spirit of giving. We celebrate generosity through festivals, religious teachings, and cultural traditions. Eye donation is a modern extension of that timeless value. Donating wealth may improve someone's standard of living, but donating eyes can transform someone's entire life. A child may return to school, a young adult may secure employment, a parent may once again see the faces of loved ones, and an elderly person may regain dignity and independence.

The question before us is not whether India has enough people to eliminate corneal blindness. With a population exceeding 1.4 billion, the country certainly has the potential to meet its entire requirement for donor corneas. The real challenge lies in converting compassion into action. If even a tiny fraction of Indians pledged their eyes and their families honour and back up those wishes, no individual would have to spend years waiting for the gift of sight.

As a nation aspiring to become a global leader, India must ensure that scientific progress must be matched by social responsibility. Eliminating avoidable corneal blindness is not merely a medical objective; it is a moral obligation. Every eye donated represents hope, dignity, and a second chance at life. Let us resolve that no usable eye should be lost after death, and no person should remain in darkness because society failed to act. The greatest tribute we can leave behind is not the wealth we accumulate but the lives we illuminate. Eye donation is truly the gift of sight, the gift of hope, and the gift of humanity. Let's all 1.4 plus billion contribute our bit to make India blind free. The task seems difficult but not distant. A Nation of 1.4 Billion Still Waiting to Gift the Sight (a tragedy).

(The author is serving as Assistant Director in Forest Department)