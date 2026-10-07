The one issue that can bridge J&K - If party politics lets it

Lt Gen Bhopinder Singh (Retd)

bhopinder593@gmail.com

There are few political questions in Jammu and Kashmir on which the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region can speak in anything resembling one voice. For decades, the political vocabulary of the Union Territory has been dominated by the familiar binary of Jammu-versus-Kashmir, region versus region, grievance versus grievance. And yet, there is one remarkable exception i.e., the restoration of full statehood.

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The demand has acquired something unusual - support across the regional divide. The National Conference and other Kashmir-based parties have demanded it. The Congress has supported it. The BJP, despite its fundamentally different politics in Jammu and Kashmir, has also repeatedly maintained that statehood will be restored at an appropriate time. That makes statehood perhaps the rarest piece of political common ground available to Jammu and Kashmir. It is precisely for that reason that its prolonged absence deserves scrutiny.

The constitutional history of Jammu and Kashmir has never been simple. It has been a story of accession, accommodation, autonomy, integration and competing understandings of federalism. Jawaharlal Nehru, writing to his Chief Ministers in 1952, observed, "What holds us together is not law or constitution, but the feelings of the people on both sides, as well as their common ideals and objectives." The constitutional architecture has changed dramatically since then. Article 370 has been rendered inoperative; the former State was reorganised in 2019, with Jammu and Kashmir becoming a Union Territory with a legislature and Ladakh becoming a separate Union Territory.

But the political question of confidence and representation remains. The Supreme Court, in its December 2023 judgment, directed that statehood for Jammu and Kashmir should be restored "at the earliest and as soon as possible", while also recognising the federal significance of the State-to-Union-Territory transformation. That makes statehood more than another political slogan. It is now also an institutional question recognised by the country's highest court.

The significance of statehood lies partly in what it is not. It is not, by itself, a demand for restoration of Article 370. It need not mean a return to the pre-August 2019 constitutional arrangement. Nor is it a Valley-specific demand. That distinction matters. The BJP's position illustrates it. Its leaders have repeatedly said that Jammu and Kashmir will eventually receive statehood, while rejecting any suggestion that this necessarily entails reversing the constitutional changes of August 2019. Valley-based parties, meanwhile, have generally placed statehood within a broader political narrative that can include restoration of constitutional guarantees and, for some, Article 370.

The distinction between these demands is therefore often blurred in political campaigning. Yet a State can exist without Article 370. A State can remain fully integrated with the Union. Statehood need not, by definition, become a referendum on the constitutional changes of 2019. That should be the starting point for a more mature debate.

There is an obvious political logic to why the issue becomes complicated. For Kashmir-based parties, statehood is a powerful mobilising issue. It provides a constitutional and democratic demand around which wider grievances can be organised and can reinforce their claim to represent Valley sentiment. That does not make the demand illegitimate. But it does mean that a question capable of uniting Jammu and Kashmir can also become politically useful when framed as another confrontation between Srinagar and Delhi.

National parties face a different incentive. For parties whose strongest political base is in Jammu, statehood can be presented as a commitment already made by the Union government - something to be delivered when circumstances permit rather than something to be conceded under pressure from regional parties. This creates an unusual equilibrium. One side can gain politically by keeping the demand emotionally alive. The other can gain by keeping the timetable undefined. The result is a stalemate in which neither side is entirely innocent of the incentives that sustain it.

There is, of course, a serious argument for caution. Jammu and Kashmir remains a security-sensitive region, and terrorism, cross-border militancy and communal tensions cannot simply be wished away. But security and representative government need not be mutually exclusive. The history of Jammu and Kashmir itself demonstrates that political and constitutional arrangements have repeatedly been constructed under difficult circumstances. The question is not whether security matters. It plainly does. The question is whether security concerns can become an open-ended justification for postponing an institutional commitment that has already been publicly made.

Nehru's advice to Sheikh Abdullah in 1952 remains instructive, "We cannot satisfy everybody. But we should, as statesmen, disarm as much opposition as possible." That is perhaps the principle today's Jammu and Kashmir most needs. Politics cannot eliminate disagreement. But it can prevent disagreement from becoming permanently institutionalised.

The irony is that statehood could become one of the few issues capable of breaking the Jammu-versus-Valley framework, yet political rhetoric can turn it into another instrument of that very divide. Valley-based parties can connect statehood with a larger narrative about political dignity and the erosion of autonomy. National parties can separate it from the pre-2019 constitutional order and emphasise that today's Jammu and Kashmir is fundamentally different. Both narratives have political logic. Neither needs to determine the meaning of statehood itself.

The real question is whether Jammu and Kashmir can have an elected government with the constitutional status associated with a State while retaining the post-2019 constitutional framework and remaining fully integrated with the Union. That question deserves to be debated on its own terms. The real casualty is common ground. Perhaps the most important thing about statehood is not the administrative status itself, but the possibility it represents.

For perhaps the first time since the dramatic constitutional changes of 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has a political demand that does not inherently require Jammu to define itself against Kashmir or Kashmir against Jammu. That is rare. It should be protected from partisan capture. Political parties have every right to interpret statehood through their own ideological lenses. But if every party attaches its entire larger agenda to the demand, the one issue capable of creating common ground becomes another battlefield.

Constitutions can establish institutions. They cannot manufacture trust. Political parties can mobilise grievances. They cannot indefinitely substitute mobilisation for resolution. And governments can cite security concerns. But security cannot become a permanent substitute for a political timetable. Statehood is perhaps the rare issue on which the political geography of Jammu and Kashmir does not have to be a zero-sum game. The tragedy would be if the one bridge available to both sides were itself turned into another battlefield.

(The author is former Lt Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands & Puducherry)