The Macroeconomics of Complete Assurance: Funding Universal Health for Every Voter in Viksit Rajasthan

Dr. Manorama Bakshi and Dr. Arjun Kumar

India cannot claim first-world economic productivity while its citizens remain exposed to third-world, catastrophic medical bills. Healthcare shocks routinely force households to sell assets, take on debt and cut essential spending, trapping families in a cycle of poor health and financial insecurity. As India charts its path towards Viksit Bharat @2047, that contradiction has become impossible to ignore.

Rajasthan has emerged as the country's testing ground for a fix. Its own vision document, Viksit Rajasthan @2047, targets a $4.3 trillion economy with public welfare as its foremost pillar, and the state has already moved beyond narrowly targeted welfare schemes towards a broad health assurance model. What remains is to iron out its operational bottlenecks, answer its critics, weigh the cost of full universality, and extend unconditional coverage to every voter.

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What the scheme promises

Official guidelines identify out-of-pocket medical expenditure as the single largest driver of unexpected household debt in India. By acting as the principal insurer, the state aims to stop families sliding into poverty over medical bills while preserving their savings for other essentials.

The stated goal is universal access to quality secondary and tertiary care, delivered through a mixed network of government and empanelled private hospitals. Administratively, the scheme runs on a unified digital identity built on Aadhaar and Rajasthan's own Jan Aadhaar platform, meant to cut paperwork and speed up enrolment, hospital admission and claims processing.

From Bhamashah to MAAY

The road here has passed through several political phases. It began with the Bhamashah Swasthya Bima Yojana, aimed at below-poverty-line families, before evolving into the Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojana, which combined state funding with central beneficiary and digital infrastructure.

The real shift came in May 2021, when the Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana expanded enrolment beyond targeted groups to the wider population. Under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's government, this was restructured into the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana (MAAY), which aligned the state scheme with the national Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) digital architecture and unlocked interstate portability across more than 31,000 empanelled hospitals nationwide. Recent budgets have also created a dedicated ₹3,500 crore MAA Fund for free diagnostics and medicines, alongside free home delivery of medicines for citizens above 70 and dedicated diabetic and geriatric clinics in district hospitals.

The fine print

MAAY is now among India's most comprehensive publicly funded health assurance schemes. It offers cashless inpatient coverage of up to ₹25 lakh per family a year, covering everything from organ transplants to advanced cancer treatment and joint replacements. Every enrolled family is automatically covered under the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Durghatna Bima Yojana (MADBY) for accidental death or disability, up to ₹10 lakh.

The scheme spans more than 1,798 treatment packages and 3,219 clinical procedures across 31 medical specialties, and extends to diagnostics, consultations and medicines for five days before admission and fifteen days after discharge. There are no restrictions on family size or age, and newborns are automatically covered for a year even before formal registration.

Eligibility runs on two tiers. Families covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), those identified through the Socio-Economic Caste Census, contractual state employees, small and marginal farmers, COVID-19 ex gratia households, and Economically Weaker Section families get the premium free. Everyone else who isn't covered by the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme can buy in for ₹850 a year — half the actual premium, with the state subsidising the rest.

How far coverage has spread

The numbers tell their own story. National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4), conducted in 2015-16, found only 18.7% of Rajasthan households had any member covered by health insurance. By NFHS-5, that had risen to 87.8% — the highest among large Indian states. MAAY alone now covers nearly 1.4 crore families, roughly 78-80% of the population, 79% of them in the free category. The Rajasthan Government Health Scheme adds another crore of public-sector beneficiaries, while private commercial insurance covers just 3-5% of residents. That still leaves 10-12% of Rajasthanis uninsured, largely because of documentation barriers.

Who pays

The state's initial outlay for broad health coverage was around ₹2,100 crore; annual MAAY allocations have since stabilised between ₹3,000 crore and over ₹4,500 crore. Funding follows a hybrid model. For beneficiaries eligible under the Socio-Economic Caste Census and NFSA, the Centre pays 60% of national package rates and the state 40%. Everyone covered only under Rajasthan's expanded scheme, including coverage above the national ₹5 lakh limit up to the state's ₹25 lakh ceiling, is funded entirely by the Rajasthan State Health Assurance Agency.

Big cover, small claims

Utilisation data reveals a telling paradox. General Medicine accounts for the largest share of hospital admissions, at 14.2%, but Cardiology consumes the largest share of payouts, at 22%, followed by Oncology (14.8%) and Nephrology (11.2%). Despite the ₹25 lakh ceiling, the median claim is just ₹12,200, and 96.8% of beneficiaries claim less than ₹1 lakh a year; only 0.01% cross ₹5 lakh. The scheme's real value, then, lies not in routine use of its upper limit but in the protection it offers the small share of families facing catastrophic illness, while everyday spending funds affordable, mid-tier care.

Rajasthan has also built more than 7.1 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) under the national Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), the second-highest tally of any state, linking insurance claims, lab reports, prescriptions and medical records on one interoperable platform, now mandatory across empanelled hospitals, labs and pharmacies.

Praise, and pointed criticism.

Public health experts have praised Rajasthan for breaking the rigid poverty-line ceiling that once excluded the middle class, for the ₹25 lakh cap as a benchmark against catastrophic costs, and for interstate portability that lets patients seek cashless care in Delhi, Gujarat or Maharashtra.

But the scheme has real bottlenecks. Audits by the Medical Education Department found up to 40% of claims rejected at some large tertiary hospitals over minor technicalities, and field reports have exposed intrusive verification demands by Third-Party Administrators (TPAs), including invasive photographic proof that hospital administrations have condemned as unscientific and a violation of patient privacy.

The scheme's total dependence on the Jan Aadhaar database means clerical errors or sync delays regularly stall pre-authorisation, forcing families to pay upfront during emergencies. Empanelled private hospitals are also heavily concentrated in five cities — Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota and Bikaner — leaving rural cardholders with insurance but no nearby specialist, a problem worsened by payment backlogs that push some hospitals to limit services. And while new medical colleges have opened across districts, many lack the senior faculty needed to deliver genuine tertiary care.

What full universality would cost

Closing the remaining gap is arithmetically modest. Absorbing the ₹850 premium for the roughly 12 lakh families currently paying it would cost about ₹102 crore a year. Enrolling the estimated 24 lakh uncovered households, at an average premium of ₹1,600 each, would need roughly ₹367 crore more. Factoring in the additional claims this expanded base would generate — based on the median claim of ₹12,200 and a 10-12% hospitalisation rate — adds another ₹550 crore.

Altogether, full universality would cost Rajasthan roughly ₹1,019 crore a year, just 0.18% of its ₹5.37 lakh crore annual budget.

The way forward

Four reforms could complete the journey. Enrolment should be linked directly to the electoral roll, cross-referencing voter, Aadhaar and Jan Aadhaar records so every voter is automatically issued a digital health card, turning coverage into a right of citizenship rather than an opt-in. A real-time emergency e-KYC override would ensure identity discrepancies never delay life-saving treatment. Investment in sub-district infrastructure, filling vacant faculty posts and staffing rural Community Health Centres (CHCs), would ensure insurance cards translate into actual access. And an escrow-backed claims clearing system, with standardised, non-intrusive verification, would speed up hospital reimbursement and restore trust between the state and its providers.

Viksit Rajasthan cannot rest on economic growth alone; it needs a healthy, financially secure population. Out-of-pocket medical costs that drain household savings are a persistent drag on productivity and social mobility, not just a private misfortune. Rajasthan has already built the digital and financial architecture to fix this. For an additional 0.18% of its annual budget, it can remove the last barriers of co-payment and registration — and deliver complete, unconditional health assurance to every voter.