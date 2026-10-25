The Looming Gridlock

Why Jammu's missing flyovers and proposed E-Buses are a recipe for Disaster

Lalit Aditya Pandit

xeption13@gmail.com

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For an average commuter in Jammu, the daily drive has transformed into a grueling test of patience. The city's core corridors and expanding peripheries are locked in a state of near-permanent gridlock, with peak hours bordering on dreadful and off-peak hours offering little to no relief.

From the suffocating bottlenecks of the Talab Tillo-Jewel Chowk stretch to the chaotic, bumper-to-bumper crawl of the Amphalla-Bantalab corridor, Jammu's infrastructure is visibly buckling. The root of this chronic failure is laid bare in the Jammu Master Plan 2032 which suggests that a staggering 82% of the city's entire road network consists of two lanes or fewer. With actual operational vehicle space limited to a tight 7 to 11 meters, these dense commercial arteries have no room left to breathe.

The crisis is compounded by decades of administrative paralysis and a profound lack of political will. For years, successive governments and local administrations have let proposed flyovers linger on paper. On the Jewel Chowk to Talab Tillo stretch, the government historically shelved flyover plans due to intense rehabilitation hurdles in densely populated adjoining commercial centers. Meanwhile, the Amphalla-Janipur-Bantalab corridor has fared no better, with a ?378-crore elevated corridor flyover project from BC Road/Amphalla to Roop Nagar caught in a multi-decade cycle of being proposed, shelved, and recycled.

This indefinite delay stands as a glaring case study in governance failure, especially when contrasted with clear-cut Apex Court mandates. The Apex Court has repeatedly ruled that public interest and infrastructure development override both private property and religious structures on public land. While administrations across India routinely enforce these mandates to clear concrete encroachments, Jammu's authorities have consistently chosen the path of least resistance.

Treating influential, well-connected commercial cartels and generational local trader communities with kid gloves, successive leaderships have viewed enforcing demolitions as political suicide. The fear of trade-union-backed city shutdowns (Jammu Bandh) has caused a risk-averse bureaucracy to repeatedly capitulate. Instead of enforcing the law and creating necessary right-of-way, the Public Works Department (PWD) recently resorted to a compromised concept plan attempting to squeeze the massive flyover onto narrow, single-diameter pillars built entirely along the existing road median to avoid property demolition.

Into this architectural chokehold, a well-intentioned but structurally blind policy is being injected. Recent media reports indicate that Jammu, already expanding its smart electric bus fleet, is slated to receive another 200 e-buses under public transit expansion schemes.

While transitioning to green public transport is noble on paper, the physical reality on Jammu's roads tells a vastly different story. On any given day, if a massive electric bus is running in front of you on a standard two-lane street, it becomes virtually impossible to pass it, let alone safely overtake. The sheer width of these buses consumes the entire lane, pinned in by parked cars, encroaching storefronts, and oncoming traffic. There is simply zero margin of space.

Adding 200 more heavy-duty buses onto these exact same un-widened, two-lane corridors isn't a solution; it is a recipe for absolute logistical disaster. Instead of executing tough governance decisions to build actual roads, the administration is buying more buses to create an illusion of development. Until Jammu addresses its critical deficit in road width and overcomes the political bigotry paralyzing its stalled flyover promises, adding more buses will only freeze the city into permanent gridlock.