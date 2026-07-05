Dr. Abhinandan Magotra

abhinandanmagotra01@gmail.com

Every piece of wood has a story. Most become furniture. Some become firewood. A fortunate few become works of art.

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In the hills of Rajouri, where the Pir Panjal watches over dense forests and winding mountain paths, ordinary blocks of Chikri wood have, for generations, found a different destiny. In the hands of local artisans, they have transformed into exquisitely carved bowls, decorative panels, prayer articles, flower vases, pen stands, fruit trays and heirlooms that quietly narrate the story of a people.

Long before "handicrafts" became an industry, Chikri was simply a way of life.

The craft evolved in the villages of Thannamandi, Darhal etc of Rajouri, where forests were not merely sources of timber but companions of everyday existence. The Chikri tree, locally abundant and prized for its fine grain, durability and ease of carving, became the artisan's trusted companion. With little more than chisels, mallets and immense patience, generations of craftsmen converted humble pieces of wood into objects of remarkable elegance.

The workshop was often an extension of the home.

Children grew up to the rhythmic tapping of chisels. They learnt proportions before they learnt geometry and symmetry before they understood mathematics. Skills were never written in books; they travelled from father to son, from grandfather to grandson, through years of quiet observation and practice. The chikri wood had evolved into a generational knowledge that shaped the unique Gojri culture of the Pir Panjals.

Each finished piece carried more than craftsmanship. It carried the fragrance of Rajouri's forests. It carried the warmth of hands that had shaped it. It carried memories.

For decades, Chikri craft became inseparable from the cultural identity of Rajouri. Visitors travelling through the region would often carry home a carved wooden souvenir-not merely as a decorative object but as a piece of the Pir Panjal itself. The craft reflected the simplicity, resilience and aesthetic sensibilities of the people who lived amidst these mountains.

Yet, like many traditional crafts across the country, Chikri too began facing the relentless pressures of modernity.

Machine-made products entered the market. Plastic replaced wood. Mass production challenged meticulous craftsmanship. Younger generations, seeking financial security, increasingly preferred salaried employment over family workshops. The artisan who once created timeless objects often found himself competing with factory-made imitations sold at a fraction of the price. And sadly ,the traditional workshops that created memories chiseled on wood, grew silent with time. The challenge was never one of skill. It was one of survival. The irony is striking.

The very qualities that make handcrafted Chikri products valuable-the time they demand, the imperfections that reveal human touch, the uniqueness that no machine can replicate-also make them vulnerable in an economy driven by speed and uniformity. Yet Rajouri refused to let its story fade.

A defining milestone came when Rajouri Chikri Wood Craft received the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag, formally recognizing it as a unique product rooted in the geography, ecology and traditional knowledge of the region. The recognition was much more than a legal certification. It was an acknowledgement that this craft belongs to Rajouri just as Banarasi silk belongs to Varanasi or Pashmina belongs to Kashmir. For the artisans, the GI tag affirmed something they had always known. Their craft was not ordinary. It was heritage.

Encouragingly, recent years have witnessed renewed institutional support for the handicrafts sector across Jammu and Kashmir. Artisan registration drives, quality certification, design interventions, common facility centres and market promotion initiatives are gradually creating a more enabling ecosystem. Schemes such as the Artisan Credit Card are improving access to affordable finance, allowing craftsmen to invest in tools and raw material with dignity. Support to Karkhandars, strengthening of artisan cooperative societies, and the emergence of producer companies are helping artisans organize themselves, improve bargaining power and collectively access larger markets. Moreover the recognition given by the state government of Jammu and Kashmir to prominent artists of this timeless craft adds to the visibility and renewed appeal of Chikri wood craft. When young budding chikri artisans like Aftab Wani of Thannamandi, is recognised by state level artisan awards given by Industries department ,it adds to the hopes that rays of hope are there for this ancient craft.

These initiatives recognise an important truth. The future of handicrafts cannot depend upon individual artisans alone. It must be built upon strong institutions that enable creativity to flourish. But policy, however well-designed, cannot succeed without public participation. The future of Chikri craft ultimately depends upon whether society continues to value handmade excellence over mass-produced convenience.

Imagine a future where every tourist travelling to Rajouri visits a living craft village before returning home. Where schoolchildren witness artisans transforming raw wood into intricate masterpieces. Where architects incorporate Chikri carvings into contemporary interiors. Where young entrepreneurs begin marketing Rajouri's craft across the world through digital platforms like Tribes India platform of TRIFED, and Where every handcrafted product carries a QR code narrating the story of its maker alongside its authenticity.

The possibilities are immense. Technology need not replace tradition. It can amplify it. There is perhaps no better storyteller than wood itself.

Every ring within a tree records the passage of time. Likewise, every carving records the patience of its maker. Every groove preserves hours of labour invisible to the final customer. Every finished artefact becomes a silent conversation between nature and human imagination.

That is why purchasing a handcrafted Chikri product is not merely a commercial transaction. It is an act of cultural conservation. It is a gesture of respect towards the anonymous artisan whose name may never appear on the finished product, yet whose soul resides within it. In an era increasingly defined by artificial intelligence, automation and assembly lines, Rajouri's Chikri craft reminds us of something profoundly human-that beauty still requires patience, that excellence still demands touch, and that heritage continues to live through ordinary hands performing extraordinary work. The forests of Rajouri gave this craft its wood. Its artisans gave it life. The responsibility of giving it a future now belongs to all of us. For if one day the sound of the chisel falls silent, it will not merely be a craft that disappears. It will be an entire chapter of Rajouri's living history and a vibrant facet of our state's cultural soul that quietly fades into the grain of forgotten wood. But if we choose wisely-by supporting artisans, embracing innovation, strengthening institutions and celebrating authenticity-then every carved piece of Chikri wood will continue to whisper the story of Rajouri to generations yet unborn. And that story deserves to be heard.

( The author is SSO, Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom , Jammu)