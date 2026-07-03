The Lion who saved Nowshera

Ch. Rashid Azam Inqlabi

rainqlabias@gmail.com

Every nation owes its freedom and security to the sacrifices of its brave soldiers. Among the greatest military heroes of independent India stands Brigadier Mohammad Usman, MVC, immortalised as the "Lion of Nowshera." His courage, visionary leadership, and supreme sacrifice during the 1947-48 Indo-Pak War ensured that Nowshera and Jhangar remained an inseparable part of India. His life continues to inspire generations with the timeless values of patriotism, duty and selfless service.

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A Hero Remembered in the Hills of Nowshera

As a resident of Rajpur Kamila, a village overlooking the Line of Control in Tehsil Nowshera, District Rajouri, I grew up listening to stories of the fierce battles fought on these historic hills. The older generation still recalls Brigadier Mohammad Usman with deep reverence. My late father, Molvi Lal Din, often narrated how Brigadier Usman took a solemn oath that he would not sleep on a cot until Jhangar was recaptured from the Pakistan-backed tribal invaders. True to his pledge, he slept on a simple mat until the Tricolour was once again hoisted over Jhangar.

Sadly, many young people today know little about this legendary soldier whose sacrifice changed the history of Jammu and Kashmir. His martyrdom anniversary is an occasion not only to remember him but also to educate future generations about one of India's greatest military heroes.

From Bibipur to Military Greatness

Born on 15 July 1912 in Bibipur (present-day Mau district of Uttar Pradesh), Mohammad Usman displayed extraordinary courage from childhood. At the age of twelve, he risked his own life to rescue a drowning child. His determination led him to the prestigious Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, where he was commissioned into the British Indian Army in 1934.

He served with distinction on the North-West Frontier and during the Second World War, steadily earning a reputation as an officer of exceptional courage, discipline and leadership.

Choosing India Over the Highest Office

The Partition of India in 1947 divided the armed forces as well as the nation. Despite reportedly being offered one of the highest positions in the Pakistan Army, Brigadier Mohammad Usman, like Brigadier Khuda Baksh of Jammu and Kashmir, chose to remain with the Indian Army. His decision was guided not by personal ambition but by his unwavering commitment to India and its ideals of unity, secularism and national integrity.

The Battle That Earned Him Immortality

When Pakistan-sponsored tribal raiders captured the strategically vital town of Jhangar in December 1947, Brigadier Usman vowed that he would not sleep on a bed until it was liberated.

Leading from the front, he inspired his troops to defend Nowshera against repeated enemy assaults despite overwhelming odds. Under his command, Indian forces inflicted crushing losses on the attackers and prevented the fall of Nowshera. It was this extraordinary leadership that earned him the immortal title:

"The Lion of Nowshera."

Pakistan, alarmed by his battlefield successes, reportedly announced a reward of Rs. 50,000 for his capture or death. Unmoved by the threat, Brigadier Usman continued to lead his men with unmatched courage.

Within three months, Indian forces recaptured Jhangar, fulfilling the vow he had made before his soldiers and his nation.

The Ultimate Sacrifice

On 3 July 1948, while directing the defence of Jhangar against relentless Pakistani artillery attacks, Brigadier Mohammad Usman was struck by an enemy shell and embraced martyrdom. He was only 35 years old, just days before his thirty-sixth birthday.

For his exceptional gallantry, inspirational leadership and supreme sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India's second-highest gallantry award.

A Legacy Beyond the Battlefield

Brigadier Mohammad Usman remains the highest-ranking Indian Army officer to have laid down his life during the 1947-48 war. His state funeral in New Delhi was attended by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and senior national leaders, reflecting the gratitude of a nation to one of its bravest sons.

His sacrifice is not merely a glorious chapter in military history-it is a timeless lesson in patriotism, integrity, courage and national unity. As we commemorate his martyrdom, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that every school, college and young citizen of Jammu and Kashmir learns about the life and sacrifice of Brigadier Mohammad Usman. A nation that honours its heroes strengthens its future.

The people of Nowshera continue to cherish his memory, and the annual tributes paid by the Nowshera Brigade reflect the enduring respect for this legendary warrior.

Brigadier Mohammad Usman, MVC, will forever remain the immortal Lion of Nowshera-a fearless son of India whose sacrifice ensured that the Tricolour continues to fly proudly over the hills of Jammu and Kashmir.

(The author is a former Deputy Commissioner, Jammu & Kashmir.)