The Legal Transformation of J&K after 2019

Primoksh Seth

parimokshseth@gmail.com

The constitutional developments of 5 August 2019 marked a watershed in the legal history of Jammu and Kashmir. Public and political discourse has largely focused on the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile State. For the legal community, however, the transformation has been considerably broader.

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The post-2019 process involved not merely a change in the constitutional relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and the Union of India, but a comprehensive reconstruction of the statutory, administrative and institutional framework governing the territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, enacted by Parliament on 9 August 2019, provided for the reorganisation of the erstwhile State into two Union Territories: the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature, and the Union Territory of Ladakh without a legislature. The appointed day under the Act was 31 October 2019. This was followed by an extensive process of extending Central laws, repealing or adapting existing Jammu and Kashmir legislation, restructuring institutions and modifying administrative arrangements. The result is that the legal architecture of Jammu and Kashmir today is substantially different from that which existed before August 2019.

The Pre-2019 Constitutional and Legal Framework

To understand the magnitude of the post-2019 transformation, it is necessary first to examine the earlier legal structure. Jammu and Kashmir occupied a distinctive position within the Indian constitutional system. Article 370 regulated the application of provisions of the Constitution of India to the State, while successive Presidential Orders had progressively extended substantial portions of the Indian constitutional framework. At the same time, Jammu and Kashmir possessed its own Constitution and an extensive body of State legislation reflecting its distinctive historical and constitutional circumstances. Another important feature was Article 35A, introduced through the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954. It provided constitutional protection to State laws relating to "permanent residents" and certain rights and privileges associated with that status.

The legal system therefore operated through a combination of:

* the Constitution of India as applicable to Jammu and Kashmir;

* the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir;

* Jammu and Kashmir-specific legislation;

* Presidential Orders; and

* special constitutional and statutory arrangements.

This dual constitutional and statutory framework came to an end with the constitutional measures of August 2019.

Reorganisation and the Emergence of a New Constitutional Structure

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 fundamentally altered the administrative and constitutional structure of the region. The erstwhile State was divided into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, with a Legislative Assembly; and Ladakh, without a Legislative Assembly.

This was not merely a change in administrative nomenclature. The reorganisation altered the distribution of legislative and executive powers and brought the territory within the constitutional framework applicable to Union Territories.

The office of Governor was replaced by the institution of the Lieutenant Governor within the new Union Territory structure. The Reorganisation Act contains detailed provisions dealing with:

* the Legislative Assembly; * Council of Ministers; * parliamentary representation; * delimitation; * judiciary; * services; * assets and liabilities; * corporations; * public authorities; and * continuation, adaptation and repeal of laws.

Thus, constitutional restructuring was accompanied by an equally significant institutional and administrative transformation.

The Great Statutory Transition

One of the most consequential but comparatively less discussed aspects of the post-2019 transformation has been the reconstruction of the statutory landscape.

The Reorganisation Act provided mechanisms for the continuation, repeal and adaptation of laws. In particular, Sections 95 and 96, along with the relevant Schedules and subsequent adaptation measures, became central to determining the legal status of existing legislation. A series of adaptation orders subsequently modified Central and erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir laws so that they could operate within the new constitutional and administrative framework. For the legal profession, this created a complex transitional environment. In disputes involving historical transactions, appointments, land rights, service matters or causes of action arising before and after reorganisation, lawyers may have to examine:

* the original Jammu and Kashmir enactment; * its status immediately before reorganisation; * the relevant provisions of the Reorganisation Act; * the applicable Schedule; * the relevant adaptation order; * saving and transitional provisions; and * subsequent amendments.

The post-2019 legal landscape therefore requires a date-specific and statute-specific approach to legal interpretation.

From Permanent Resident to Domicile

The transition from the earlier permanent-resident framework to the new domicile regime represents one of the clearest examples of constitutional change translating into administrative and service law.

Under the earlier system, permanent-resident status had significant legal consequences, particularly in relation to public employment and certain other rights.

Following the constitutional changes and subsequent adaptation of laws, a new domicile framework was introduced.

The Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment) Act and the rules governing recruitment were modified to incorporate the new framework.

The legal significance of the change goes beyond terminology.

Under the earlier system, the relevant rights were rooted in the constitutional and legislative framework concerning permanent residents. Under the post-2019 system, eligibility is determined through statutory domicile provisions and the criteria prescribed under the applicable rules. This illustrates how a constitutional transformation can directly reshape the everyday operation of administrative and service law.

Transformation of Land Laws

Land law represents another major area of post-2019 restructuring.

Jammu and Kashmir historically possessed an elaborate body of agrarian, tenancy and land-reform legislation shaped by the socioeconomic conditions of the region.

Following reorganisation, several land laws were:

* repealed; * amended; * adapted; or * continued subject to modification. Public debate has sometimes reduced this complex transformation to the assumption that all restrictions on land transfers disappeared. Such a simplified understanding is legally inadequate. Different categories of land continue to be governed by different statutory provisions, restrictions, land-use requirements and governmental notifications. Consequently, questions relating to: * ownership; * agricultural land; * government land; * tenancy; * land use; and * transfer of property must be examined with reference to the specific statutory provisions applicable to the land and transaction in question.

The correct legal approach is therefore statute-specific rather than slogan-specific.

Tribal Rights and the Forest Rights Framework

The post-2019 legal framework also brought significant attention to the rights of tribal and forest-dependent communities.

The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, commonly known as the Forest Rights Act, became particularly important in the context of Jammu and Kashmir. For communities such as the Gujjar and Bakerwal, implementation of forest-rights legislation has potentially far-reaching consequences.

Recognition of legitimate forest rights can affect:

* habitation; * livelihood; * grazing; * access to forest resources; and * traditional community practices.

The importance of this development extends beyond questions of constitutional integration. It raises the equally important question of whether statutory rights are being effectively translated into meaningful rights at the grassroots level.

The post-2019 legal transformation must therefore be evaluated not only through the lens of federalism and constitutional structure, but also through its impact on vulnerable and historically marginalised communities.

VII. Political Representation and Scheduled Tribe Reservation

Another significant institutional development has been the incorporation of Scheduled Tribe representation within the electoral framework of Jammu and Kashmir following delimitation.

Reservation of seats for Scheduled Tribes represents an important structural change in political representation.

Its significance lies in the fact that representation is no longer dependent solely upon political accommodation. It is embedded within the electoral architecture itself.

Subsequent legislative developments have also provided for representation concerning Kashmiri migrants and displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

These developments demonstrate that the post-2019 constitutional framework is not static. It continues to evolve through legislation, delimitation and institutional reform.

Conclusion to Part I

The first phase of the post-2019 transformation fundamentally altered the constitutional and statutory foundations of Jammu and Kashmir.

The reorganisation of the territory, restructuring of institutions, adaptation of laws, introduction of a domicile framework, changes in land legislation, recognition of forest rights and modification of political representation collectively demonstrate that the transformation extended far beyond the question of Article 370.

The legal significance of this phase lies in the creation of a new institutional and statutory environment. The consequences of that transformation, however, become even more visible when examined through the lens of equality, criminal justice, judicial review, constitutional adjudication and access to justice.

The transformation has altered the constitutional structure, reorganised institutions, changed the statutory framework, introduced a new domicile regime, restructured land laws, expanded the application of Central legislation, strengthened the framework of tribal rights and political representation, changed the criminal-law regime and placed Jammu and Kashmir within a substantially more common constitutional framework.

For the legal profession, the transition has created opportunities.

The challenge is to reconcile historical laws and transitional provisions with the new legal order. The opportunity is to build a legal system that is more accessible, predictable and rights-oriented.

Ultimately, the success of the post-2019 transformation cannot be measured simply by whether Jammu and Kashmir now possesses statutes similar to those applicable elsewhere in India.

It must be measured by whether those laws deliver the constitutional promise of equality, dignity, accountability, access to justice and the rule of law.

Constitutional integration was the beginning. Equal and effective justice must be its ultimate destination.

(The author is an Advocate)