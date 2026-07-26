The Last Unfinished Railway Project: The Passenger

Vande Bharat: The Train is World-Class Are We?

Amarjeet Singh

amarjeet.kas@gmail.com

Advertisement

Recently, I travelled between Jammu and Srinagar on the Vande Bharat Express on a few occasions. Every journey left me with two lasting impressions. The first was admiration. The second was amusement.

The railway line is an engineering marvel. Winding through breathtaking landscapes, towering bridges and innumerable tunnels-including India's longest transportation tunnel-the journey itself is an unforgettable experience.

The train has reduced the Jammu-Srinagar journey to about four hours and forty-five minutes, making rail travel faster, cleaner, safer and remarkably comfortable. The onboard services, housekeeping and maintenance deserve equal praise.

The Vande Bharat has proved that India can build trains comparable with the best in the world.

Sadly, no technology has yet been invented that can upgrade the Proud passenger.

The characters you are about to meet are not unique to the Vande Bharat. They can be found in almost every Indian train. Any resemblance to persons living, travelling, carrying six oversized suitcases or watching reels without earphones is entirely intentional.

The Great Indian Luggage Championship

Allow me to introduce the hero of this story-the Smart Railway Guy (SRG). If you've travelled by train in India, you've almost certainly met him. If you haven't, congratulations-you probably are him.

SRG never travels. He relocates. His luggage suggests he is shifting residence, not visiting Srinagar for a weekend.

He reaches the coach door first, blocks the entrance, and patiently loads every bag before entering himself. Passengers carrying nothing more than a backpack wait helplessly while His Highness completes this military operation.

Inside, he begins stuffing gigantic suitcases into every overhead rack, irrespective of whose seat lies beneath. If a suitcase refuses to fit, he simply pushes harder. Newton's laws are merely suggestions.

Should some mysterious liquid start dripping from one of those bags, that's hardly worth discussing. After all, SRG entered first. He occupied first. He conquered first. You, carrying only a modest bag, voluntarily surrendered your right to complain.

But your ordeal has only begun.

Five hours without homemade snacks is unthinkable. The only problem is that SRG has forgotten which of his six bags contains them.

So begins the treasure hunt.

Bag No. 1. Not there.

Bag No. 2. Not there.

Bag No. 3. Still not there.

The entire coach becomes an unwilling participant in "Khoj Apni Namkeen Ki".

If a bag lands on your head, please don't overreact. It was (not) intentional.

If namkeen scatters over your lap, remember Guru Nanak Dev Ji's message of "Vand Chhako (share with others)."

As proud citizens, we all enjoy an equal right to use-or abuse-public property.

After all, in India, the first person to occupy public space automatically becomes its owner.

Coach Numbers Are Merely Suggestions

Some SRGs don't believe in such trivial concepts as coach numbers.

Their ticket may say Coach C6, but they confidently enter through Coach C1.

After all, the coaches are interconnected.

The platform is for walking. The aisle is for walking. Naturally, SRG chooses the aisle.

Why walk another fifty metres on the platform when one can simply push through five coaches, dragging suitcases, children, relatives and occasionally a pressure cooker?

The inconvenience caused to fellow passengers is, of course, a small price to pay for this brilliant display of efficiency.

The Symphony of Loudspeakers

If luggage is the trailer, this is the feature film.

Why wear earphones when the entire coach can enjoy your playlist?

"Bro, I bought the new iPhone 17 Pro."

"Look at the camera quality."

"My first visit to Kashmir."

"I recorded everything in 4K."

"I finally have five hours to watch it."

The coach now becomes an involuntary theatre.

Tunak Tunak Tun... Tara Ra Ra...

You close your eyes.

"Come on, yaar... enjoy!"

A few rows ahead, a child is watching Doraemon at full volume.

The parents?

Separated because someone refused to exchange seats.

The father, wearing headphones, is catching up on sleep after a difficult night.

The mother is asleep on his shoulder.

It's a beautiful family portrait.

Unfortunately, the entire coach has been cast as supporting actors.

Public Speaking... Without Invitation

Finding the snacks deserves a celebration.

Naturally, the entire coach must know.

Within minutes, everyone is listening to the saga of how Fuffad Ji, three pegs down at a Mehndi function, created history.

Privacy is a Western concept.

In India, compartment means community.

And sharing doesn't mean merely sharing food, but sharing every family secret with forty unsuspecting passengers.

The Seat Exchange Negotiation

"My family couldn't get seats together."

"Your seat is only three rows ahead."

"It'll hardly make any difference."

The request is perfectly reasonable.

The problem begins when "No" isn't accepted.

Emotional arguments.

Practical arguments.

Moral arguments.

Sometimes even patriotic ones.

By the end, you begin feeling guilty for occupying the seat legally allotted to you.

Tray Tables Are Not Baby Chairs

Despite repeated announcements, passengers continue placing luggage-and occasionally children-on tray tables.

Children, after all, don't read safety instructions.

And public property?

We have already established our constitutional right to test its load-bearing capacity.

The Farewell Committee

Finally come the affectionate relatives who accompany passengers right into the coach and remain comfortably seated until departure.

"Our daughter is returning to college after just fifteen days at home."

Naturally, every piece of advice ever discovered by mankind must be delivered before the train moves.

The train is ready.

The farewell committee isn't.

"Call every day."

"Eat fruits."

"Don't trust strangers."

"Drink warm water."

"And remember to be polite."

Their temporary occupation of other passengers' seats, of course, is too small an inconvenience to mention.

As the train glided effortlessly through tunnels carved into mountains, one thought stayed with me.

Building world-class infrastructure is difficult. Building world-class civic sense is perhaps even more difficult. Infrastructure can be built with money. Good manners cost nothing. Yet, they remain our most expensive luxury.

Perhaps the last unfinished railway project isn't another bridge or tunnel.... it's the passenger.

(The author is JKAS Officer)