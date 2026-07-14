The last mile cannot be Digital Alone

Lokesh Dhar

dharlokesh@gmail.com

In a corner of Kishtwar once defined by militancy, the most visible arm of the State today is not the road or the office, but the bank transfer. That is both an achievement and a question.

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Bhatpora is a village in Lopara, in the Dachhan tehsil of Kishtwar district, and it has no road. The wider tehsil has very little of one either. To reach these villages is to understand, in the most literal way, what the phrase "last mile" was coined to describe. And yet it is precisely here, where the most basic infrastructure of the modern state is absent, that I found the state unexpectedly present.

I should say at the outset what I am and what I am not. I work as a political and public policy consultant, which means I am professionally trained to be sceptical of claims about delivery, and I have written critically when criticism was warranted. I am also a son of this place, and I return to it not after long absences but in the short intervals that work permits. It is that rhythm of coming and going, of seeing the same village at intervals, that makes change legible in a way it is not to those who live a story every day or who read it only from a dashboard in Delhi.

Dachhan carries a particular history. Not long ago it was scarred by terrorism, and many families here lost people to the gun. Those wounds are not abstractions to anyone who belongs to this soil. They have names, and they are remembered. For a generation, the story of this region was told in the vocabulary of conflict. What struck me on my most recent visit was that the people I sat with, the elderly, the poorest households, those with no reason to flatter anyone, spoke instead in the vocabulary of entitlements: the old-age pension, the monthly ration, the Ayushman card that stands between a family and ruin when illness arrives.

This is not a small shift in subject matter. When I was younger, I watched corruption in the rural development machinery operate openly and without embarrassment. The leakage was the system; the beneficiary was an afterthought. That memory is the baseline against which I now measure what I saw. And what I saw is that Direct Benefit Transfer has reached corners of Dachhan that no contractor, no clerk and no road has managed to touch. The money arrives in the intended hand, and it arrives whole.

It is worth pausing on the strangeness of that sentence. The physical state, meaning the road, the office, the visible apparatus of administration, has not arrived. But the fiscal state has. Through a bank account and a verified identity, a transfer clears in a village that a vehicle cannot reach. For households long accustomed to watching their entitlements evaporate between sanction and disbursement, this is not an incremental improvement in service quality. It is a change in the relationship between the citizen and the state. The middleman, who for decades was the real face of government here, has been quietly written out of the transaction.

Honesty requires the other half of the picture, and it is not a small half. A pension that arrives in an account is a profound thing, but it does not carry a patient to a hospital, move produce to a market, or bring a teacher reliably to a school. Cash transfers are a powerful instrument precisely because they are cheap to deliver and hard to steal; they are also, for the same reason, the easiest part of the developmental task to accomplish. The road is harder. It is expensive, slow, physically demanding in this terrain, and it cannot be wired. That Bhatpora can receive a transfer but not a road is a genuine achievement and a genuine indictment held in the same hand.

The temptation, for someone sympathetic to what DBT has done, is to let the easier success stand in for the harder one. That temptation should be resisted, by citizens and by the government alike. The dignity of receiving one's due without a bribe is real; so is the indignity of being unable to leave one's village in the rain. The first does not cancel the second, and a region with this history deserves to have both measured honestly rather than to have the cheaper victory celebrated as if it were the whole.

Still, it would be a failure of observation to understate what has occurred. That a place once synonymous with militancy now argues, when it argues, about the quality and reach of welfare rather than about fear is itself a kind of arrival. The gun made headlines for years; the bank transfer makes none. But it is the transfer, not the headline, that is changing the texture of daily life in these villages, in the very soil where so much was once lost.

Twelve years is long enough to judge a method rather than a moment, and the method on display in Dachhan is clear: build the plumbing that is cheap and theft-resistant first, and let it carry the state into places the state has not physically gone. It has worked, on its own terms, remarkably well. The unfinished task, and it is the larger one, is to make the physical state follow the fiscal one, so that the same village that can receive its due can also, finally, drive out of itself on a road.

(The author is a political and public policy consultant from Dachhan, Kishtwar)