THE JHANKI COMES HOME

Heena Mahajan

How Jammu's Janmashtami tradition carries Krishna from the temple through the old city and back into the heart of its people

There is a moment in Jammu every Janmashtami when the old city seems to remember itself.

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The familiar markets are still there. The narrow streets, chowks and bazaars continue with their everyday rhythm. But for a few hours, everything changes. The streets become a passage of devotion.

From the direction of Shri Raghunathji Temple comes the decorated Rath, carrying Krishna and Radha. Behind it move the Jhankis "Chankis," as many in Jammu pronounce the word-each bringing another scene from Krishna's life to the streets. Children dressed as Krishna wait eagerly. Devotees sing bhajans. Bands and drums fill the air. Decorated tableaux move through the crowds as shopkeepers and families gather along the route.

For generations, Jammu's Jhanki has been much more than a religious procession. It is a part of the city's collective memory. To someone seeing it for the first time, it may look like a colourful Janmashtami procession. To Jammu, it is much more.

It is faith in motion. It is a tradition rooted in history. It is a moving retelling of Krishna's story. And it is one of those rare occasions when the old geography of Jammu becomes part of the celebration itself.

THE EVE BEFORE THE BIRTH

The main Janmashtami Shobha Yatra traditionally takes place on the eve of Janmashtami, while the sacred celebration of Krishna Janam reaches its climax at midnight on Janmashtami.

This gives Jammu's celebration a distinctive rhythm. First comes the movement through the city. Then comes the midnight birth.

The procession brings Krishna's sacred presence into the public life of Jammu. Later, temples and homes turn inward as devotees wait for the auspicious moment of His birth.

One carries the celebration through the city. The other welcomes the divine child into the night.

A TRADITION ROOTED IN RAGHUNATH TEMPLE

The story of Jammu's major Janmashtami procession is closely associated with Shri Raghunathji Temple, the historic Dogra-era temple complex at the heart of the city.

According to historical records and contemporary reporting, the tradition of taking out the Janmashtami procession from Raghunath Temple dates back to 1857, when the temple was nearing completion. The tradition continued through generations and became an important part of Jammu's public religious life.

At its centre is a religious ritual. The Radha-Krishna idols are brought out from the sanctum and placed within the ceremonial procession, with the Rath carrying the sacred presence through the city. Worship is performed before the Rath begins its journey.

Over the decades, the outward form of the celebration has changed. The tableaux may become larger. Decorations may become more elaborate. Organisation may become more sophisticated.

But the emotional centre remains unchanged. Krishna comes out of the temple. And Jammu comes out to receive Him.

WHEN THE CITY ITSELF BECOMES A STAGE

On Jhanki day, the old city takes on a different character.

Raghunath Bazaar, Rajinder Bazaar, Kanak Mandi, City Chowk, Purani Mandi, Link Road, Jain Bazaar, Chowk Chabutra, Pacca Danga, Moti Bazaar, Raj Tilak Road and other surrounding markets have formed important stretches of the traditional route at different times. The precise route can change with arrangements from year to year.

But the feeling remains familiar.

Shopkeepers decorate their establishments. Residents wait outside their homes and shops. Religious and social organisations arrange refreshments and prasad. Flowers are showered on the Rath as it passes.

For a few hours, the bazaars are no longer merely places of business. They become a shared cultural stage. The shopfront becomes a viewing gallery. A market crossing becomes a meeting place. Streets that normally carry commerce now carry a story.

The city does not merely provide the route. It becomes part of the celebration.

THE JHANKI IS MADE BEFORE IT IS SEEN

Every beautiful Jhanki has a story before it reaches the street.

There are children waiting for their turn to become Krishna or Radha. Parents arrange costumes, crowns and jewellery. Volunteers work behind the scenes. Elders remember how the same celebration looked when they were young.

For many families, preparing a child for the Jhanki becomes a memory in itself. A mother carefully fixes the peacock feather. A father adjusts the little crown because the child keeps moving. A grandmother looks at the dressed-up child and remembers another Krishna from another generation.

These moments may never appear in an official programme. Yet they are precisely what keep a tradition alive. The real strength of Jammu's Jhanki has never been only in what thousands of people see on the road. It is also in what happens quietly inside homes before the procession begins.

RATH, SWARI AND JHANKI

The words associated with the celebration are sometimes used interchangeably, although they describe different elements of the tradition. The Rath is the ceremonial chariot carrying the sacred image or representation of Krishna.

The Swari refers to the ceremonial appearance and movement of the deity through the city.

The Jhanki can refer to the visual presentation or tableau, particularly scenes depicting Krishna's life and episodes from Hindu mythology.

The Shobha Yatra is the larger public procession in which these elements come together.

In everyday Jammu usage, however, people do not always stop to separate these meanings. They simply wait for the Jhanki. They wait for the Rath. They wait for Krishna.

KRISHNA IN MANY FORMS

The tableaux have changed with time.

Krishna's birth and childhood, Govardhan Dharan, Raas Leela, episodes from the Mahabharata and other stories from Hindu tradition have appeared in different celebrations.

Their attraction is not merely visual. They bring stories to life. Children and young people see characters and episodes that they may otherwise encounter only through books, temples, family stories or oral tradition. A child dressed as Krishna may not remember every detail of the story. But years later, that photograph, that costume and that evening can become part of his or her memory of Jammu.

One generation remembers a particular tableau. Another remembers a song. Another simply remembers standing on a crowded street with parents and grandparents, waiting for Krishna to pass. That is how a festival becomes heritage.

THE OLD CITY'S WARM WELCOME

Perhaps one of the most beautiful aspects of the procession is the way Jammu receives it.

Markets along the route have traditionally welcomed the procession with flowers, prasad, water and refreshments. People step away from their shops to watch. Elderly residents come out because they do not want to miss a sight they have known for decades.

There is something deeply moving about watching an old resident recognise the route, the music or the Rath and quietly remember how the celebration looked decades earlier. The Jhanki becomes a bridge between generations.

It can also become a reminder of Jammu's composite social fabric. Contemporary reports have recorded members of the Muslim community welcoming the Janmashtami procession along the route, including in the Rajinder Bazaar area. Such moments matter because the cultural life of an old city is rarely contained within one street, one shop or one community.

The old bazaars have witnessed countless festivals, weddings, processions, departures and homecomings. The Jhanki is another thread in that larger story.

WHEN THE STREETS FELL SILENT

The importance of a tradition is sometimes understood most clearly when it disappears.

In 2020, the public Shobha Yatra from Raghunath Temple was cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions. Contemporary reporting described it as the first break in the procession's continuity since 1857. Instead of the customary city-wide procession, the idols were brought out for parikrama within the temple premises. In 2021, the public procession remained restricted, and a symbolic Shobha Yatra was conducted within the temple complex. For people accustomed to seeing Krishna's Swari move through the old city, the silence was unusual. No long procession winding through the familiar streets.

No crowds waiting along the route in the usual way. No flowers falling on the Rath as it passed through the markets. The city had not forgotten its tradition. It had simply been forced to pause it.

WHEN THE JHANKI RETURNED

In 2022, the public Janmashtami procession returned after the two-year interruption.

The Dharmarth Trust organised the Shobha Yatra from Raghunath Temple in collaboration with Sanatan Dharam Sabha. The procession moved through the traditional markets before returning to the temple, with thousands of devotees participating and people along the route welcoming the Rath with flowers and prayers.

The return was more than the resumption of an annual programme. It was a reminder of how traditions survive. Not merely through written records. But because people continue to participate. Someone still prepares the Rath. Someone still dresses a child as Krishna. Someone still decorates a shop. Someone still brings flowers. Someone still waits for the music to arrive.

And someone still tells the next generation:

"When I was your age, I used to watch the Jhanki from here." That is how cultural memory travels.

JHANKI BEYOND RAGHUNATH

The spirit of Janmashtami in Jammu is not limited to one temple or one procession.

Jhankis and local celebrations have been organised over the years in areas including Janipur, Bantalab, Roop Nagar, Muthi and Barnai, along with many other parts of Jammu. Each locality gives the festival its own character. Across the wider Duggar region too, Janmashtami brings together temples, neighbourhoods and families in different forms of celebration.

The Raghunath procession may be one of the most historically prominent streams of the tradition. But around it exists a much wider culture of local celebration. Together, they form Jammu's Janmashtami landscape.

AND THEN THE SKY FILLS WITH KITES

There is another familiar image associated with Janmashtami in Jammu: the sky filled with kites. For generations, children have looked forward to the festival not only for Krishna's birth celebrations but also for the excitement of flying kites.

Terraces become gathering places. Neighbourhoods become louder. Children watch their kites climb into the sky while parents and grandparents look on. The sky becomes part of the festival.

It is this combination of devotion, celebration and childhood joy that gives Jammu's Janmashtami a character of its own. A Jhanki can become more colourful, more elaborate, more technologically sophisticated. But its real strength will always remain the same: People coming together to welcome Krishna.

THE JOURNEY HOME

Perhaps that is what makes Jammu's Janmashtami so special. The sacred Swari leaves the temple and enters the city.

It passes through markets that have watched generations grow up.

Children wave. Elders watch. Flowers are showered. Music fills the streets. And for a while, the old city walks together. The procession begins at the sacred centre, enters the life of the city, passes through its markets and then returns to the temple.

Temple city temple. The divine leaves the sanctum to meet the people. Then comes home.

The streets slowly empty. The lights remain for a little longer. Somewhere, a child still wearing a Krishna crown refuses to take it off. Somewhere, a grandmother is already telling the child how the Jhanki looked when she was young. And as midnight approaches, the city waits once again for Krishna's birth. The Jhanki comes out. The city walks with Krishna. And before the sacred night is over, the Jhanki comes home.

THEN COMES MIDNIGHT

The Jhanki belongs to the streets. But Janmashtami ultimately leads to the sacred hour of midnight. After the procession has passed and the city begins to quieten, another anticipation begins.

Temples and homes prepare for Krishna's birth. Devotees fast and wait. Bhajans and kirtans continue. Bells and conches mark the sacred hour. The cradle of the infant Krishna is prepared. At midnight, devotees gather inside Raghunath Temple to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.

Special prayers and worship are performed, devotional bhajans and kirtans are sung, and the infant Krishna is ceremonially placed in and gently rocked in a decorated jhoola, or cradle.

The public city may have become quiet. Inside the temple, the night is alive. This is the spiritual climax of the celebration. The Krishna represented in the afternoon procession is now welcomed as the newborn divine child. The streets have carried the celebration. Now the temple and home receive it.

A MEMORY THAT MUST KEEP WALKING

The future of the Jhanki depends on more than organising a procession every year.

It depends on keeping children connected with the stories behind the tableaux. It depends on preserving the old-city spaces through which the tradition has travelled. It depends on remembering the volunteers, artisans, musicians, shopkeepers and families whose contributions are rarely recorded. Most importantly, it depends on allowing the tradition to evolve without losing its soul.

Because heritage is not something that belongs only to the past. It is something we carry forward. Every child dressed as Krishna becomes part of the story. Every flower offered to the Rath becomes part of the memory. Every shopkeeper who opens his doors to the procession becomes part of the tradition.

Every grandmother who tells a child, "We used to watch the Jhanki from here," passes something precious to another generation. And perhaps that is the true meaning of Jammu's Janmashtami. The Rath may return to the temple. The streets may become quiet. The lights may eventually go out. But the memory keeps walking. From one generation to another. From one old bazaar to another. From one child's childhood to the next.

Until, once again, the music begins, the streets gather, the flowers rise into the air and Krishna comes out to meet His city.

"The Jhanki comes out. The city walks with Krishna. And before the sacred night is over, the Jhanki comes home."