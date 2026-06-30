The Jammu Horizon

Balancing Mega-Projects with Grassroots Prosperity

Ram Rattan Sharma

internetzonejammu@gmail.com

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The Jammu region is currently undergoing one of its most defining historical and structural phases. Long valued as the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir and the secure bedrock of its economic life, the region is transitioning from a traditional transit hub into a massive center for modern infrastructure. However, as flyovers re shape our urban horizons and premier national institutions establish deep roots, a crucial editorial question emerges, is this macro-level expansion translating into micro level prosperity for the average citizen of Jammu?

To truly understand Jammu's current trajectory, one must look at the dual realities playing out on the ground. On one hand we see undeniable infrastructure triumphs. The operation of AIIMS Jammu in Vijaypur, the steady programs of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the expansion of the Jammu Airport and the Tawi River Front development project are transforming the physical and the logistical landscape. Jammu is no longer just a pitstop for pilgrims heading to Mata Vaishno Devi; it is positioning itself as an independent destination for healthcare, higher education and industrial investment.

Yet alongside these massive structural changes, pressing socio-economic challenges persist, particularly for our educated youth and rural hinterlands.

The Employment paradox and the Youth

Despite the influx of mega projects, employment remains the single most critical challenges for our younger generation. According to recent legislative data, the overall unemployment rate in the union territory remains stubbornly higher than the national average standing at over 6%.While our industrial estates in Samba, Kathua and Bari Brahmana are expanding, a common concern among local communities is the gap between industrial growth and local corporate employment.

Jammu's youth have traditionally relied on public sector opportunities or administrative careers. Today with state vacancies limited the real task lies in shifting our youth from job seekers to job creators. Initiatives like Mission Yuva and the start-up policy are steps in the right direction but they require smoother credit access from local banking institutions and aggressive vocational skill alignment. Our education system must evolve beyond conventional degrees to teach practical entrepreneurship, digital literacy and technical enterprise that match the needs of modern industries setting up in our plains.

Bridging the Urban-Rural Divide

While Jammu city experiences an infrastructure from, our border districts and hilly regions -from the plains of RS Pura and Suchetgarh to the rugged terrains of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda and Kishtwar -face a very different set of realities.

For our rural and border communities, development cannot merely be defined by urban smart cities. It must look like robust agricultural storage networks for our world-famous Basmati rice growers, viable market linkages for the traditional marigold and lavender farmers and immediate support for our nomadic and animal husbandry dependent communities who form the backbone of the rural economy. Infrastructure projects like the Tawi River front must be carefully designed to ensure they actively rejuvenate the rural economies upstream and downstream rather than just beautifying an urban stretch. Furthermore as our borders remain peaceful, border tourism initiatives in places like Suchetgarh need to move from basic right seeing spots to comprehensive economic zones that directly provide livelihoods to border dwellers.

The Social conscience: Economic progress is entirely hollow if the moral and physical health of our society crumbles. Jammu is currently fighting an unprecedented, quiet battle against substance abuse. Local law enforcement agencies are doing commendable work with intensive anti drug campaigns but police action alone cannot cure a social epidemic.

The crisis reflects a deeper underlying anxiety among our youth regarding their future financial stability. Combating this menace requires a unified social front. Community elders, religious leaders, local panchayats, and administrative bodies must be collaborative to build comprehensive mental health support systems.

Community led rehabilitation centres and robust sports networks. A youth engaged in constructive sport, secure in the knowledge that their regional economy offers them a fair chance at a dignified livelihood, is a youth insulated from the track of addiction.

Looking Ahead:

Jammu stands at a crossroad where it must proudly assert its distinct regional identity defined by Dogra heritage, a history of resilience and an unwavering commitment to national integration. while aggressively pursuing a modern economic future.

True development for Jammu will not be measured by the height of our upcoming buildings or the speed of our new express ways, it will be measured by the number of sustainable jobs created for our graduates, the financial health of our rural farmers, the safety of our streets, and the transparency of our local governance. As we build the Jammu of Tomorrow, let us ensure that every local policy is shaped with the common citizen at the very center.

(The author is former Dy Librarian, University of Jammu)