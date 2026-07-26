Dr. Vidhisha Gupta

vidisha.gupta@jaipur.manipal.edu

Have you ever gone back home and felt like a visitor in a place which once belonged to you completely?

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The streets are the same. The house is exactly where it has always been. The neighbours still remember you. Yet something feels different. Nothing is wrong. Nothing seems alien. Just different.

I think of this feeling as "Memory Lag", the emotional distance between the home we remember and the home we return to.

It is a feeling which a lot of people experience, but don't really know to express. We label it nostalgia, homesickness or growing up. But maybe there is more to it than that. Perhaps, it is the realisation that while we were away building ourselves, home was changing too.

For most of our youth, the home appears an ordinary place. It is just where life takes place. We race past its corridors on the way to school, complain about its rules, fantasize about other cities and dream of a life beyond the boundaries of what we know. Since the home is always there, we never take the time to understand its significance.

Then life takes us somewhere else.

Education, work, marriage, opportunity, reasons that force us to leave home and create a distance. Distance gradually changes our relationship with home. The physical house slowly becomes something else. It transforms into a repository of memory.

The walls speak of memories of who we used to be. The bookshelf acts as a repository for past dreams. The courtyard serves as a memory of playing as a child. The dining table echoes conversations that seemed normal then but have become precious now. The memories are not about the place itself, but about the life that was lived in that space.

However, memory is a flawed archive. What memory holds on to is not the factual condition of things, but how we experienced them. With time, memory distorts reality. It fades certain events, emphasizes others, and confers meaning on items that could otherwise have gone unnoticed. In such a way, every person has what Rushdie calls an "imaginary homeland"-an imaginary version of home in their minds, which is shaped as much by memory as by geography.

The problem arises when we return. There is the home we remembered, and there is the home that continued to exist in our absence. The gap between these two versions of the home may lead to surprising emotions.

Modern life cherishes mobility. Mobility, in contemporary circles, means success, graduation of better Universities, migration to bigger cities, moving overseas, pursuing another career path. However, every move away from home changes the relationship we have with it. When the global experiences grow wider, the memories of the local become more valuable. Therefore, the act of coming back home is no longer personal and becomes an emotionally important experience for a growingly mobile society.

We realise that parents have grown older, and brothers and sisters begin to behave like adults. Familiar places don't exist anymore, and people, whom you used to see around, moved away. Those empty chairs during family parties speaks volume about who isn't there. All of these aspects reveal the truth that while focusing on building 'successful' lives somewhere else, life was continuing its course here too. And perhaps this is the reason why coming back home feels both comforting and unsettling. We return in search of the familiar, only to find that familiarity, too has been altered by time.

In an increasingly mobile world, home continues to hold a remarkable power.

In a world, which is characterized with movement, migration and instability, home provides stability. Home links people with their past, makes them remember who they are and where they belong and, in some ways, contributes to the understanding of who they have become. Even after spending years of living elsewhere, new settings, new experiences, and new connections are always assessed in connection with home.

Therefore, what matters is not just a house or a place of birth, but the sense of belonging. People strive for the feeling of acceptance without any explanations; for shared histories, familiar routine, and relationships that existed before modern world definition of 'success' entered the picture. And this is why; homesickness has nothing to do with the architecture and everything to do with memory.

Growing older, people understand that home is one of very few places where several selves can coexist. There, a child grew up, an adolescent wanted to leave, and now, an adult who eventually comes back, all continue to inhabit the same place. It might be one of the reasons for different feelings upon return.

We expect to return to a place, but what we basically encounter is a gap between our memory and reality. The memory preserves the home we remember, by keeping it free from the changes in reference to time, while the reality includes a home that continued to evolve just as we have. We do not merely revisit a house; we visit the life we once lived there.

(The author is Assistant Professor Department of Liberal Arts and Social Sceinces.)