Dr Harmeet Singh Soodan

harmeetjnu@gmail.com

As lamps are lit in homes and gurdwaras and kirtan rises before dawn, the nation prepares to celebrate the Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and one of the most luminous spiritual teachers in human history. Every year the occasion is marked with processions, langar and devotional music. This year, with the air of our cities turning toxic each winter and our rivers, soils and aquifers under strain, it deserves something more: a serious reflection on what the first Guru has to say to a planet in distress. Born in 1469 at Talwandi, now Nankana Sahib, Guru Nanak did not write a treatise on ecology. Yet few spiritual teachers have embedded the sanctity of nature so deeply into the foundation of a faith. Five centuries before the word "environmentalism" entered our vocabulary, he gave humanity a worldview in which nature is not a warehouse of resources but a living, sacred presence.

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The clearest expression comes in the closing verses of Japji Sahib, the morning prayer recited by millions daily. Guru Nanak declares that 'air is our guru, water our father, and the vast earth our great mother, while day and night are the nurses in whose lap the whole world plays. 'In a single line, the universe is transformed from an inert backdrop into a family. We do not own a mother; we cannot plunder a father. We can only honour, protect and be grateful. This is not poetic ornament. It is a moral framework. If air is a teacher, then polluting it is a form of disrespect toward wisdom itself. If water is a parent, then poisoning it is a betrayal of kinship. The Guru's cosmology removes the artificial wall that modern civilisation has built between humanity and nature and replaces it with relationship, reverence and responsibility.

No story illustrates the living relevance of Guru Nanak better than the revival of the Kali Bein in Punjab. It was on the banks of this small river at Sultanpur Lodhi that, according to Sikh tradition, Guru Nanak emerged after bathing and began his divine mission. Over the centuries, the Bein became choked with silt, water hyacinth, sewage and industrial waste, reduced to a stagnant drain.

In 2000, Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, together with volunteers, began cleaning it by hand, inspired by the Guru's teaching of Sewa, selfless service. There were no grand budgets or elaborate machines at the start, only faith, labour and persistence. Slowly the river breathed again. Village sewage was diverted to treatment ponds, banks were cleared, and the model drew the attention of the country and eventually the world. The Kali Bein remains a powerful lesson: environmental restoration need not wait for perfect policy. It can begin with a community that decides its river is sacred.

The 21st century poses an ecological test of unprecedented scale. Each winter, much of north India disappears into a haze of smog. Farm-stubble burning, vehicular emissions, construction dust and industrial discharge combine to turn the very act of breathing into a health hazard, with children and the elderly most at risk. Punjab, the land of five rivers, now faces its own paradox: a rapidly falling groundwater table, contaminated water in several districts, and soils exhausted by decades of chemical-intensive agriculture. Plastic waste clogs our drains and our rivers, while climate change brings erratic monsoons, heat waves and floods.

These are not merely technical problems. They are symptoms of a deeper spiritual and ethical failure: the belief that nature exists to be used without limit. Guru Nanak's teaching challenges that assumption at its root. When air, water and earth are regarded as family, short-term profit cannot justify long-term damage.

Stubble burning is a case in point. It is easy to blame farmers and equally easy for policymakers to look away. But the Guru's ethic calls for a more compassionate and cooperative approach: governments must make sustainable alternatives such as crop diversification, machinery for in-situ management and fair prices truly accessible, while farmers, who have always been custodians of the land, must embrace methods that return health to the soil rather than smoke to the sky. Shared responsibility, not scapegoating, is the Nanakian way.

Guru Nanak summarised a good life in three principles: Naam Japo, remembering the Divine; Kirat Karo, earning an honest living; and Vand Chhako, sharing with others. Read through an ecological lens, they offer a surprisingly complete philosophy of sustainability. Kirat Karo insists on honest livelihood. Industries that dump effluents into rivers, builders who ignore the ecosystem, and businesses that profit by externalising their pollution onto the public are not earning honestly in the Guru's sense. Prosperity achieved by poisoning a neighbour's water is not prosperity at all. Vand Chhako teaches sharing. In a world where a fraction of humanity consumes most of the planet's resources, this principle is a direct rebuke to excess. Sharing implies restraint: taking only what we need so that others, and future generations, may also live. It is the ethical foundation of the circular economy, of reduced consumption and of climate justice. Naam Japo cultivates humility and awareness. A mind that remembers the Creator in every breath is less likely to treat the creation as disposable. Ecological crisis is, at its heart, a crisis of attention and gratitude, and spiritual practice is the oldest technology for cultivating both.

The Sikh institution of langar, the community kitchen that feeds anyone regardless of caste, creed or status, is celebrated as a model of equality. It also carries lessons for sustainability. Traditionally, langar is simple, local and vegetarian, prepared with minimal waste and served with reverence for food as a gift. In an age when a staggering share of the world's food is wasted while millions go hungry, this ethic is profoundly relevant.

Many gurdwaras and Sikh organisations are now going further, replacing disposable plastic and thermocol with steel utensils, installing solar panels, harvesting rainwater and composting kitchen waste. Sikh volunteers have also planted thousands of trees in the name of the Guru, and initiatives such as Sikh Environment Day, observed each year on 14 March, encourage the community to turn devotion into ecological action. These efforts show how faith institutions, with their reach and credibility, can become powerful engines of environmental change. How, then, should we mark the Guru's birth anniversary in this era? Not only with illuminations and fireworks, which add to the very pollution we lament, but with commitments that honour his teachings.

First, plant and protect trees. Every gurdwara, school, college, village and household can adopt saplings and nurture them to maturity, remembering that a tree planted in the Guru's name is a living tribute. Second, conserve water. Fix leaks, harvest rainwater, reuse wherever possible, and protect rivers and ponds as the veins of our civilisation. Third, reduce the waste by saying no to single-use plastics, and it is the duty of all to avoid food wastage at weddings and community gatherings. In the community kitchens, do prepare langar with a model of zero-waste practice. Fourth, celebrate the festivals and cherish the togetherness with a deep sense of responsibility. Choose lamps and flowers over crackers and let devotion be quiet rather than polluting. Fifth, support sustainable farming. Consumers can value farmers who protect the soil, and policymakers must reward them. Guru Nanak walked thousands of miles across the subcontinent and beyond, in journeys known as the Udasis, meeting people of every faith and region. Everywhere he went, he spoke of one Creator, the equality of all human beings, and the dignity of honest labour. His message was never confined to a single community. It belongs to all who care for life.

In the 21st century, his teaching reads like a prophecy and a prescription at once. The prophecy warns that a civilisation that forgets the sacredness of air, water and earth will suffer. The prescription says that humility, sharing, honest work and loving service can heal what greed has harmed. This Gurpurab, let us light a lamp not only in our homes but also in our consciences. Let us bow, as the Guru taught, before the air that sustains us, the water that nourishes us and the earth that carries us. If we do so, the celebration will be more than a day of festivity. It will be the beginning of a quieter and more enduring devotion: the protection of the planet that the Guru called our mother.

(The author is HoD Political Science GDC Katra, Kakryal Reasi)