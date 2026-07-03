Prof D Mukherjee

mukhopadhyay.dinabandhu@gmail.com

Diplomacy derives its greatest strength from enduring partnerships founded on mutual trust. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to Seychelles from 27-29 June 2026 exemplified this principle. Though home to only about 131,000 people across 115 islands, Seychelles commands an Exclusive Economic Zone of nearly 1.37 million Sq. km making it strategically vital in the western Indian Ocean. Located along major sea lanes linking Asia, Africa and Europe, it occupies a pivotal position in global maritime geopolitics. With nearly about 80 per cent of global merchandise trade by volume transported by sea, securing the Indian Ocean remains an economic and strategic imperative for India. Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1976, India and Seychelles have transformed their ties into a comprehensive partnership spanning maritime security, climate resilience, digital connectivity, healthcare, education and capacity building. Coinciding with Seychelles' Golden Jubilee of Independence, Prime Minister Modi's visit reaffirmed a shared commitment to a secure, stable, rules-based and inclusive Indian Ocean region.

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PM Modi's three-day State Visit to Seychelles marked a milestone in India's maritime diplomacy, reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to the western Indian Ocean. Invited by His Excellency President Dr. Patrick Herminie, the visit coincided with Seychelles' 50th Independence anniversary and five decades of bilateral diplomatic relations, transforming a ceremonial occasion into a strategic engagement. Both the leaders held comprehensive discussions on maritime security, defence cooperation, climate resilience, digital transformation, healthcare, education, renewable energy, fisheries and the Blue Economy, reaffirming their commitment to a free, secure, inclusive and rules-based Indian Ocean. A key outcome was India's transfer of the indigenously built Fast Patrol Vessel PS Lespwar to strengthen surveillance of Seychelles' 1.37 million Sq. km Exclusive Economic Zone, combat illegal fishing and enhance maritime security. India also provided specialised equipment and capacity-building support. The leaders further symbolised their shared vision and commitment to environmental sustainability by jointly planting a Coco de Mer sapling, highlighting the convergence of maritime and climate security.

Diplomatic honours often reveal the depth of trust between nations more eloquently than official communiqués. During the State Visit of Indian Prime Minister, His Excellency President Dr. Patrick Herminie conferred upon him the Seychelles' highest national honour, "The Guardian of the Blue Horizon," recognising India's enduring contributions to maritime security, sustainable development and ocean governance. For an island nation whose identity and prosperity are inseparable from the sea, the honour acknowledged India's steadfast support for protecting the maritime commons and promoting sustainable use of ocean resources. Accepting the distinction, Prime Minister Modi dedicated it to nations confronting climate change and rising sea levels, reaffirming India's commitment to sustainable climate justice, equitable development and global cooperation. The award also recognised five decades of India's partnership with Seychelles in defence, hydrography, maritime surveillance, healthcare, education, digital connectivity and infrastructure development. More significantly, it boosted and affirmed Seychelles' confidence in India's partnership model based on mutual respect, sovereign equality and shared responsibility of emerging leader of Global South.

Seychelles' invitation to the Indian Prime Minister as Guest of Honour for its 50th Independence Day celebrations reflects far more than ceremonial courtesy. It affirmed India's position as a trusted strategic partner committed to Seychelles' sovereignty and economic development. The Golden Jubilee also marked five decades of bilateral diplomatic relations. The celebrations included an Indian Army marching contingent, symbolising enduring defence cooperation and mutual confidence. Beyond symbolism, the visit reaffirmed India's partnership model combining strategic cooperation with support for healthcare, education, renewable energy, digital governance and maritime security. Together, both the nations renewed their commitment to regional stability, collective security and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Modi's address to the National Assembly of Seychelles on 28 June 2026 marked a historic milestone, making him the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Seychellois legislature. Describing the Indian Ocean as "a bridge of shared destiny," PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific foundational contribution to international law, particularly UNCLOS. Hon'ble Prime Minister emphasised that maritime security now encompasses piracy, terrorism, illegal fishing, cyber threats, natural disasters and climate change, requiring collective regional action. Keeping this context in view, Prime Minister Modi pledged continued cooperation in maritime security, coastal surveillance, disaster management, healthcare, education, digital public infrastructure and capacity building while concluding by reaffirming that India-Seychelles relations rest on sovereign equality, democratic values, mutual respect and India's enduring commitment to the Global South besides India's diplomatic acknowledgment of multipolar power centre attributed with diversity of culture , heritage and shared values .

Despite covering only 459 Sq. km landmass , Seychelles occupies one of the Indo-Pacific's most strategic maritime locations. Its 1.37 million Sq. km Exclusive Economic Zone, astride vital sea lanes linking Asia, Africa and Europe, makes it indispensable to regional security and global trade and commerce. As geopolitical competition intensifies in the western Indian Ocean, India has been strengthening cooperation with Seychelles through patrol vessels, a Dornier surveillance aircraft, coastal radar systems, hydrographic assistance and defence training. These initiatives obviously enhance maritime surveillance, counter piracy and illegal fishing, improve disaster management response and reinforce Seychelles' sovereign capabilities, making the partnership a cornerstone of India's Indian Ocean maritime strategy.

The India-Seychelles partnership has flourished for five decades by advancing mutual strategic interests and regional stability. India supports Seychelles through healthcare, education, digital governance, renewable energy, maritime infrastructure and institutional capacity building. Under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, scholarships, technical training and humanitarian assistance have strengthened national development. Defence cooperation, including patrol vessels, coastal radar systems, hydrographic assistance and military training, has enhanced Seychelles' ability to secure its vast Exclusive Economic Zone against piracy, illegal fishing and transnational crime. For India, Seychelles is a trusted maritime partner along critical Indian Ocean sea lanes, improving maritime domain awareness, disaster neutralizing response and empowering trade security. The partnership also promotes climate action, the Blue Economy and cooperation with Small Island Developing States, demonstrating that enduring diplomacy rests on mutual trust, shared interests and sovereign equality and not aggression. Beyond defence cooperation, ocean governance and environmental sustainability. India supports Seychelles through MAHASAGAR, the International Solar Alliance, CDRI, coastal surveillance, hydrographic mapping, disaster preparedness and capacity building. Indian assistance, including patrol vessels, radar systems and maritime equipment, strengthens Seychelles' ability to protect its vast Exclusive Economic Zone and combat piracy and illegal fishing. Anchored in sovereign equality and a rules-based maritime order, the partnership demonstrates that cooperative security and environmental stewardship will shape the Indian Ocean's future.

Government of India's top leadership's State Visit to Seychelles is significant not merely for its agreements but for the strategic trust and long-term framework it created for bilateral cooperation. Geopolitically, the conferment of Seychelles' highest national honour, "The Guardian of the Blue Horizon," and his invitation as Guest of Honour at the Golden Jubilee celebrations reflected India's standing as a trusted maritime partner. Strategically, the handover of the Fast Patrol Vessel PS Lespwar, coupled with expanded cooperation in maritime surveillance, hydrography, coastal security and capacity building, enhanced Seychelles' ability to safeguard its vast maritime domain and strengthened stability in the western Indian Ocean. Both nations also broadened cooperation in renewable energy, fisheries, healthcare, education, digital transformation and the Blue Economy, reinforcing a development-oriented partnership. The visit further enhanced India's credibility among Small Island Developing States (SIDS) by demonstrating a model of engagement based on consultation, climate resilience, sustainable development and respect for sovereignty, thereby contributing to a stable and inclusive Indian Ocean order.

PM Modi's State Visit to this Island Nation underscored India's independent foreign policy and its expanding leadership on the Global South and beyond. In an era of geopolitical polarisation, the visit demonstrated that influence can be built through strategic autonomy, development partnership and principled diplomacy rather than military alliances. India's credibility stems from its advocacy of sovereign equality, climate justice, multilateral reform and inclusive development, reinforced through initiatives such as the G20 Presidency, the International Solar Alliance and partnerships with developing nations. The India-Seychelles relationship is not just a symbol of friendship and mutual trust but it exemplifies this approach by integrating people-to people maritime security, sustainable economic development, technological empowerment, mutually beneficial cooperation and environmental protection responsibility. However, to sustain its leadership, India must continue investing in maritime connectivity, renewable energy, digital public infrastructure, disaster responsive resilience and capacity building across the Indian Ocean Region while preserving strategic autonomy. More than a diplomatic success, the visit reaffirmed a mature and trusted partnership committed to regional stability, a rules-based maritime order and the shared aspirations of the Global South, symbolised by the honour, "The Guardian of the Blue Horizon.". The outcome as the derivative of this historically shared vision and continued partnership of these two great nations is expected to further enrich economically and geopolitically in mutually inclusive and equally likely manner.

(The author is an educationist, a management scientist and an independent researcher)