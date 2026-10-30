The Gojri and Pahari Questions

Beyond the Hindi Umbrella

Dr. Tarseem Kumar

rainatarseem.ar@gmail.com

On August 14, 2026, the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, notified the forty questions to be asked during the second phase of the census 2027. Among these, the question listed at serial number fourteen pertains to mother tongue. Language is a highly sensitive subject in India, making this particular question extremely significant. Speakers of every language desire that the final census data reflect an increase in the count of their mother-tongue speakers, as well as a rise in their percentage relative to the total population. Consequently, the census question regarding mother tongue holds great importance for those who harbor such expectations. However, if the number of speakers of a language increases in the census data while their percentage relative to the total population declines, the figures could be a cause for concern. Therefore, the second phase of the census is crucial regarding the identity and existence of languages. If we look at the growth trends of languages across India, the percentage of Hindi speakers increased by 6.64 percentage points (from 36.99% to 43.63%) between 1971 and 2011. However, the proportion of the population speaking the other nine most widely spoken languages-Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Urdu, Kannada, Odia, and Malayalam-recorded a decline during the same period. When viewing these figures in the context of Jammu and Kashmir, the absolute number of speakers of the region's two major languages-Kashmiri and Dogri-has increased; however, in terms of population percentage, the share of Dogri speakers has declined. According to 1971 data, Dogri speakers constituted 24.67% of the population, a figure that dropped to 20.04% in 2011. Meanwhile, Kashmiri-the most widely spoken language in the region-maintained a stable share, moving from 53.14% in 1971 to 53.27% in the 2011 census. While the figure for Kashmiri remained virtually unchanged, the four-percentage-point decline for Dogri is a cause for concern. As for Hindi, the percentage of speakers rose from 15.06% in the 1971 census to 20.83% in 2011; consequently, according to the 2011 census, Hindi overtook Dogri to become the second most spoken language in Jammu and Kashmir.

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However, considering the demographic and geographical situation of Jammu and Kashmir, the percentage of Hindi speakers in the region as recorded in the 2011 census is certainly surprising.. Meanwhile, while introducing the 'Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020' in the Lok Sabha-under which Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi, and English have been granted official language status for all or any official purposes of the Union Territory-Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy stated in Parliament that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had long demanded the inclusion of their spoken languages in the list of official languages.

Citing the 2011 Census, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs noted that 2.3 percent of the people in Jammu and Kashmir speak Hindi.

However, according to the data available on the website of the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, India, the number of Hindi speakers recorded in the 2011 Census is 2,612,631, which amounts to 20.83% of Jammu and Kashmir's total population.

These two statistics regarding Hindi in Jammu and Kashmir are certainly surprising, but the situation becomes clear when they are analyzed in detail.

The existence of two sets of data regarding Hindi stems from the language classification adopted in the 1971 Census, which categorized languages into Part A-comprising languages included in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India (Scheduled Languages)-and Part B, comprising languages not included in the Eighth Schedule (Non-Scheduled languages). This classification was based on the premise that 'language' is a broad term encompassing several mother tongues. So, in both Parts A and B, mother tongues have in some instances been grouped under related languages. This has been done based on readily available linguistic information or prior studies. According to 2011 census, total number of Scheduled languages is 22 and total of 123 mother tongues are grouped under Scheduled Languages. At the same time, there are 99 Non-Scheduled languages comprising of 147 mother tongues. In the 2011 Census, numerous mother tongues were categorized under the Scheduled languages; the largest number among these were the mother tongues falling under Hindi. The Hindi group included 56 mother tongues in the 2011 Census. If we consider the three main scheduled languages of Jammu and Kashmir-Kashmiri, Dogri, and Hindi-Dardi, Kishtwari, and Siraji fall under the Kashmiri group, whereas Pahari, Gojri, and Bhaderwahi-languages primarily spoken in the region-have been placed in the Hindi group. However, no mother tongue has been included in the Dogri group.

According to the 2011 census data, approximately 17 percent of the population-comprising speakers of Pahari and Gojri, which fall under the Hindi group-recorded these languages as their mother tongue. Among them, approximately nine percent were Gojri speakers and eight percent were Pahari speakers. Therefore, in practical terms and in terms of percentage, Gojri ranks third and Pahari fourth in Jammu and Kashmir, following Kashmiri and Dogri. However, since Gojri and Pahari languages are categorized under the Hindi group in the census, they merely contribute to the percentage of Hindi. Bhaderwahi, another language of Jammu and Kashmir, also falls under the Hindi group and is spoken by approximately one percent of the region's population. Consequently, when Gojri, Pahari, and Bhaderwahi are included alongside Hindi (which has a share of 2.3 percent), the total share rises to around 21 percent; as a result, in the 2011 census, Hindi surpassed Dogri to become the second most spoken language in Jammu and Kashmir. The primary reason for the shift in the second and third language rankings in Jammu and Kashmir between the 2001 and 2011 censuses was the significantly higher increase in the percentages of the Gojri and Pahari languages compared to other languages during this period. Between 2001 and 2011, the percentage of Gojri speakers in Jammu and Kashmir rose from 7.3% to 9.05%, marking an increase of over 2 percentage points. During the same period, the percentage of Pahari speakers also increased by more than one percentage point, rising from 6.9% to 7.9%. While this growth was observed in these two mother tongues of the Hindi group, the percentage of actual Hindi speakers also saw an increase, rising from 1.9% to 2.3%.Thus, while the Hindi group was increasing its percentage share, the percentage of Dogri declined during this period, falling from 21.74% in 2001 to 20.04% in 2011.

However, in the context of Jammu and Kashmir, there is a need to re-establish linguistic connections among the mother tongues listed under the Scheduled Languages-particularly those falling within the Hindi group. According to information available on the website of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, the classification of linguistic groups is based on the Linguistic Survey(s) of India conducted by Sir George Abraham Grierson, an Irish linguist and administrator in pre-independent India. According to Registrar General & Census Commissioner website, to supplement Grierson's Linguistic Survey of India by conducting a new survey in post-independence India to assess and trace the changes in the linguistic scenario of the country. Towards this end, Language Division was entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Linguistic Survey of India where state-specific languages of Indian States and Union Territories were to be surveyed. So far, the volumes on LSI-Orissa, LSI-Dadra & Nagar Haveli, LSI-Sikkim (Part I & II), LSI-Rajasthan (Part-I), LSI-West Bengal, LSI-Bihar, LSI- Jharkhand, LSI- Himachal Pradesh, LSI- Tamil Nadu and LSI-Uttar Pradesh have been published. LSI-Madhya Pradesh and LSI-Maharashtra are under progress and will be published in the near future.

There is an urgent need for a similar survey in Jammu and Kashmir to re-evaluate the mother tongues classified under 'Scheduled' and 'Non-Scheduled' languages. In particular, an in-depth study is required to determine whether major languages like Gojri and Pahari could be considered dialects of Hindi.

Every language offers a distinct perspective on life, and presenting one language as merely a dialect of another effectively stifles its independent identity. It has been nearly a century since Sir George Abraham Grierson conducted the Linguistic Survey of India. Over this period, numerous linguists and critics have highlighted the shortcomings of the survey. So, there is a need to redefine the concepts of language and dialect as presented by Grierson.

(The author is Head of Department, Dogri PSPS College for Women Gandhinagar, Jammu)