The Genius of Bharat Lies in Its Diversity and Pluralism

“Diversity is a fact. Pluralism is a philosophy. Constitutionalism is the rule.”

Ashok Bhan

The genius of Bharat is not that its people are alike. It is that they have never needed to be alike to belong to the same civilisational whole.

But diversity, by itself, does not produce unity. A society may contain many languages, religions, customs and communities without granting them equal dignity or a meaningful place in common public life. Diversity becomes pluralism only when difference is accepted as legitimate, when communities encounter one another without seeking to erase one another, and when citizens recognise that their distinct identities can coexist within a shared national framework.

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That transformation requires more than cultural tolerance. It requires fraternity—the civic willingness to regard those who are different as fellow members of the same political community. And fraternity requires constitutionalism: the discipline that places every citizen, community and government under the authority of equal rights, lawful institutions and accountable public power.

India’s diversity is visible everywhere—in its languages, religions, philosophies, customs, cuisines, dress, literature, music and regional traditions. But beneath this extraordinary variety lies a long, though uneven, history of accommodating difference. The Indian achievement is not that conflict or exclusion disappeared. It is that the subcontinent repeatedly generated cultural practices, intellectual traditions and political arrangements through which difference could be negotiated rather than permanently converted into separation.

That is the foundation on which Indian pluralism must be understood.

Diversity is a fact. Pluralism is a philosophy. Fraternity is its civic ethic. Constitutionalism is the rule that makes it durable.

A diverse society may simply contain many communities. A plural society develops the ethical and institutional capacity to allow those communities to coexist with dignity, engage with one another and contribute to a common public life. India’s achievement has often been to turn diversity into a civilisational resource, although this achievement has never been complete or free from conflict.

For thousands of years, the subcontinent has been a site of intellectual disagreement. Its philosophical traditions did not develop around a single universally authorised doctrine. Vedic and Upanishadic texts explored questions about existence, the self and ultimate reality. Buddhism and Jainism challenged established assumptions and developed influential alternative traditions. The schools commonly classified as Vedanta, Samkhya, Yoga, Nyaya and Mimamsa, among others, developed distinct arguments and often debated one another.

The Buddhist emperor Ashoka gave one expression to this principle in his edicts. In the 12th Rock Edict, generally dated to the third century BCE, he urged people not to disparage other sects and argued that honouring one’s own tradition should not involve denigrating others. His message was not that all beliefs were identical. It was an appeal for restraint, learning and mutual respect in a religiously diverse society. The edict should be understood as evidence of an imperial ethical and political ideal, not as proof that all communities throughout the subcontinent practised equal tolerance.

Yet disagreement itself became part of the intellectual culture.

This is a significant feature of many Indian traditions. Truth was not always presented as something that could be exhausted by one formulation. The search for truth could proceed through dialogue, debate, experience and contemplation. The dialogues preserved in some Upanishads, Buddhist and Jain traditions of disputation, and the later debates associated with figures such as Adi Shankaracharya reflect the importance accorded to argument. They do not, however, prove that Indian society was uniformly tolerant or free from hierarchy and exclusion. Intellectual openness and social inequality often coexisted.

That intellectual pluralism also found expression in India’s literary and cultural traditions.

The Ramayana and Mahabharata travelled across the subcontinent, acquiring regional languages, interpretations and artistic forms. Kamban’s Tamil Ramavataram, Tulsidas’s Awadhi Ramcharitmanas and Krittibasi’s Bengali Ramayana are among the best-known examples of retelling. The many versions found across South and Southeast Asia demonstrate how a shared narrative could be adopted without being reproduced identically. Sanskrit interacted with Tamil, Prakrit, Pali and later with India’s many regional languages. Local traditions absorbed wider civilisational themes while retaining their distinctive character.

The result was not cultural uniformity. It was a form of cultural federation.

India’s diversity is therefore not merely the consequence of geography. It is also the product of centuries of migration, exchange, adaptation and political change.

Kashmir provides a particularly important example. The Valley became a major centre of Sanskrit learning, philosophy, aesthetics and spiritual inquiry. Kashmir Shaivism is associated with thinkers such as Vasugupta, Utpaladeva and Abhinavagupta. Abhinavagupta’s writings on aesthetics, including his interpretation of rasa, influenced later Indian thinking about drama and artistic experience. Lal Ded’s verses have been read across religious boundaries, while the teachings associated with Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani, or Nund Rishi, became an important part of Kashmir’s spiritual heritage.

The term Kashmiriyat is often used to describe an ideal of shared Kashmiri belonging across religious communities. Its meaning and historical application are debated, and the region’s history includes periods of coexistence as well as conflict, displacement and political violence. Nevertheless, the ideal reflects an aspiration toward a common civic and cultural identity. It should not be presented as an uncontested description of all periods of Kashmiri history.

The larger lesson is important. Civilisations can become richer when communities do not merely coexist but encounter one another.

Indian pluralism has also been shaped by communities that arrived from outside the subcontinent. Jewish communities established settlements in places including Kerala and Maharashtra, preserving their religious traditions while participating in local society. The Bene Israel community in the Konkan region and the Cochin Jews in Kerala are examples of communities that made India their home over many centuries. Parsis, members of the Zoroastrian faith, migrated to western India from Iran over successive periods, particularly after the Arab conquest of Persia, although the precise chronology and scale of these migrations are matters of historical study.

A well-known Parsi tradition recounts that a local ruler symbolised the limits of his kingdom with a vessel filled with milk, and that the Parsi leader responded by adding sugar to it, suggesting that the newcomers would blend into society while enriching it. The story is best treated as cultural memory rather than independently verified history. It nevertheless captures an important element of Parsi self-understanding.

Parsis later made major contributions to India’s industrial, philanthropic and public life. The Tata family helped build important enterprises and supported scientific, educational and cultural institutions. Parsi figures such as Dadabhai Naoroji, the first Asian elected to the British House of Commons, played a significant role in public life and the freedom movement. Their history shows how a small community can preserve its identity while contributing substantially to a wider national project.

Christianity also has a long history in India. The Saint Thomas Christian tradition in Kerala traces its origins to the early centuries of the Common Era, although the precise historical details of its earliest beginnings remain debated. Christian communities and institutions have contributed significantly to education, healthcare, printing and social reform. Institutions such as St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai and Christian Medical College in Vellore are prominent examples, alongside numerous schools, hospitals and charitable organisations serving people of many faiths.

India’s Muslim communities have likewise shaped the country’s shared identity in countless ways. Urdu poetry, Hindustani music, qawwali, architecture, cuisine, crafts and scholarship are not external additions to Indian culture; they are part of its living inheritance. Bhakti and Sufi traditions sometimes created spaces of spiritual exchange, although the relationship between them varied across regions and periods. Figures such as Kabir, Guru Nanak, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti and Amir Khusrau are remembered across community boundaries, even though their historical contexts and religious affiliations should not be collapsed into a single “syncretic” narrative. The cultural histories of Bengal, Punjab, the Deccan and Kashmir show how interaction produced new forms of language, music and devotion.

The Indian experience demonstrates that national identity need not require cultural erasure.

One can preserve one’s language and still be Indian. One can practise one’s faith and still be fully committed to the Republic. One can celebrate one’s regional heritage while embracing a larger national identity.

This layered belonging is not a weakness. It is one of India’s greatest strengths.

The Constitution gave this aspiration a modern democratic and legal framework. It did not simply codify an uninterrupted ancient tradition; it also responded to colonial rule, social inequality, Partition and the demands of a modern republic.

The Preamble commits the Republic to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Fundamental Rights protect equality and several forms of individual and collective freedom. Article 14 guarantees equality before the law and equal protection of the laws. Article 15 prohibits discrimination by the State on specified grounds, including religion, race, caste, sex and place of birth, subject to constitutionally permitted affirmative-action provisions. Article 16 guarantees equality of opportunity in public employment, again subject to specified exceptions and reservations. Article 17 abolishes untouchability and makes its practice an offence.

Article 25 protects freedom of conscience and the freedom to profess, practise and propagate religion, subject to public order, morality, health and the other provisions of Part III. Articles 29 and 30 protect certain cultural and educational rights, including the rights of sections of citizens with a distinct language, script or culture to conserve it, and the rights of religious and linguistic minorities to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice, subject to constitutional interpretation and regulation in the public interest.

These provisions are not abstract declarations. They have shaped public life, although their implementation has been uneven and contested.

In Kesavananda Bharati v. State of Kerala, decided in 1973, the Supreme Court held that Parliament’s power to amend the Constitution does not extend to destroying its basic structure. The judgment did not provide a single exhaustive list of basic-structure features, but later decisions have treated principles such as constitutional supremacy, judicial review, democracy and secularism as part of that doctrine.

In S.R. Bommai v. Union of India, decided in 1994, the Supreme Court treated secularism as a basic feature of the Constitution and held that the exercise of Article 356 is subject to judicial review. The judgment also addressed the constitutional limits on the use of state power in circumstances involving partisan or communal politics. Its precise holdings should not be reduced to a general judicial prohibition on all political appeals based on religion, but it remains a major authority on secularism, federalism and constitutional accountability.

In cases concerning minority educational institutions, including T.M.A. Pai Foundation v. State of Karnataka and subsequent decisions, the Court has examined the scope of minority rights, the meaning of “minority,” and the extent to which educational autonomy may be regulated to maintain academic standards and prevent maladministration. The law in this area is detailed and continues to evolve.

The constitutional framework has also enabled affirmative action for historically disadvantaged communities. Reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were provided from the beginning of the constitutional order, while reservations for Other Backward Classes in central educational institutions and public employment followed later constitutional, legislative and judicial developments. These measures seek to advance substantive equality, although their design, scope and effects remain subjects of public debate.

The Constitution’s Fifth and Sixth Schedules provide different forms of protection and autonomy for Scheduled Areas and tribal communities. The Sixth Schedule establishes autonomous district and regional councils in specified areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram. These arrangements do not amount to unrestricted self-government, but they recognise that national unity can accommodate differentiated forms of local governance and cultural protection.

These constitutional guarantees should not be misunderstood as instruments of fragmentation. They are among the means through which a diverse nation can preserve unity without demanding uniformity.

But constitutionalism is the rule that gives pluralism its durable form. It means that no community, majority or minority, stands above the Constitution; that public power must be exercised within legal limits; that rights cannot depend solely on the goodwill of those who govern; and that institutions must protect citizens against arbitrary authority. Constitutionalism converts the moral aspiration of coexistence into an enforceable discipline of government. Without it, pluralism may remain a cultural ideal, vulnerable to the changing preferences of rulers and majorities. With it, diversity can become a foundation for equal citizenship, accountable power and democratic unity.

The constitutional idea of India is therefore neither majoritarianism nor competitive communalism. It is equal citizenship under a constitutional order.

This distinction is increasingly important.

A democracy cannot survive merely by counting numbers. It must also protect the dignity and rights of those who are numerically smaller. The majority has the right to govern through constitutional procedures; it does not have the right to diminish the equal citizenship of others or to disregard constitutional limits.

India’s public life offers many reminders of this principle. Citizens from minority communities have served as Presidents, Vice-Presidents, judges, ministers, diplomats, scientists, artists and military leaders. Dr. Zakir Husain and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed served as Presidents of India. Justice M. Hidayatullah served as Chief Justice of India and later as Vice-President. Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Buddhist, Jain and Muslim citizens have held high constitutional and public offices and contributed to institutions across the country.

These examples do not prove that discrimination has disappeared, nor do they by themselves establish equal social or economic outcomes. They do demonstrate that the constitutional imagination of India is larger than any single religious or cultural identity.

That is why fraternity is such a profound constitutional value.

Equality tells us that every citizen possesses equal civic worth. Liberty protects individual freedom. Fraternity asks citizens to recognise one another as members of a common national community. The Preamble links fraternity with the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation.

Fraternity does not demand sameness.

It demands solidarity despite difference.

The freedom movement offered several examples of this solidarity, though it was never free of internal conflict or exclusion. Mahatma Gandhi’s campaigns drew participation from Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis and people of many regional and linguistic backgrounds. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad argued that Indian nationalism could not be reduced to religious identity. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan linked non-violent resistance with an Islamic ethical tradition. The Indian National Army brought together soldiers from different regions and communities under a common political objective, although its composition, political significance and historical legacy require careful study. The national movement contained competing visions, but one of its most influential strands was unmistakably plural.

This is where India’s civilisational inheritance can speak powerfully to its constitutional future.

India’s diversity, however, should not be romanticised. Pluralism is not automatic. Differences can become sources of mistrust, prejudice and conflict. Caste discrimination, communal tensions, linguistic antagonisms and regional rivalries have all tested India’s social fabric. The Partition of 1947 was accompanied by mass killings, abductions and the displacement of millions, although estimates of the death toll vary widely. The anti-Sikh violence of 1984, the communal violence in Gujarat in 2002, the violence against Christians in Kandhamal in 2008 and recurring violence in different parts of the country show that constitutional ideals require constant defence. The causes, legal findings and historical interpretations of these episodes differ, and each requires careful sourcing rather than rhetorical equivalence.

The answer is not to deny these realities. It is to strengthen the institutions and civic culture capable of addressing them.

India’s linguistic reorganisation after independence offers an instructive example. Many leaders feared that creating states on linguistic lines would encourage separatism. The States Reorganisation Act of 1956, together with subsequent legislation, reorganised much of the country’s internal boundaries and helped accommodate linguistic aspirations within the Union. Andhra State had already been created in 1953, and later changes created or reshaped states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala. The process was neither simple nor uniformly peaceful, but it demonstrated that recognition of linguistic identity could, under appropriate constitutional conditions, strengthen rather than weaken the Union.

The same principle can be seen in the constitutional accommodation of tribal and regional identities. The Sixth Schedule provides autonomous district and regional councils in specified parts of the Northeast, with powers that include aspects of local administration and, subject to constitutional limits, customary law and cultural affairs. The Eighth Schedule currently lists 22 languages. Its inclusion does not confer exclusive official status at the Union level, nor does it exhaust India’s linguistic diversity. Article 350A directs states and local authorities to provide adequate facilities for instruction in the mother tongue at the primary stage for children belonging to linguistic minority groups, while Article 350B provides for a Special Officer for linguistic minorities.

Pluralism requires equal protection of law. It requires political restraint. It requires an independent judiciary, responsible public discourse, effective democratic institutions and an education system that teaches citizens to understand India’s diversity rather than fear it.

It also requires political leaders to recognise that social divisions can be easy to exploit but difficult to repair.

A nation of India’s scale cannot afford a politics permanently organised around the manufacture of the “other.”

India’s civilisational genius is not that it has always expanded the boundaries of belonging. Rather, its history contains both expansion and exclusion. Its enduring promise lies in the capacity of its people and institutions to widen belonging and correct injustice.

This is why India’s national identity should not be understood as a narrow cultural template. It is better understood as a constitutional and civilisational framework capable of accommodating multiple traditions, provided that all citizens remain equal before the law.

The idea of Bharat has evolved through successive political and cultural formations. It has shown continuity, but that continuity should not be treated as unbroken or uniform.

There is another dimension to this inheritance that deserves attention. Indian society has repeatedly absorbed external influences without becoming culturally indistinguishable from them. Persian, Central Asian, European and other influences entered Indian life in different periods. They changed Indian society, but Indian communities also adapted and transformed what they received.

The Mughal period, for example, produced new forms of architecture, painting, administration, literature and cuisine through interaction among Persianate, Central Asian and Indian traditions. The Taj Mahal, the miniature-painting traditions associated with Mughal and Rajput courts, the development of Urdu and the evolution of Hindustani music all reflect complex cultural exchange rather than one-way influence. In the Deccan, Persian, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada and local Islamic traditions interacted in distinctive ways. Under colonial rule, universities, print culture, railways and legal institutions were introduced or expanded within an imperial framework and were subsequently appropriated, contested and reshaped by Indian actors.

This is not cultural weakness. It can be a form of cultural confidence.

A confident civilisation does not necessarily fear exchange.

A contemporary example is India’s scientific and technological life. The Indian Space Research Organisation has conducted significant missions, including Chandrayaan and the Mars Orbiter Mission, and India is among the relatively small number of countries to have demonstrated substantial space-launch and planetary-mission capabilities. It is not possible to attribute these achievements to any single cultural group; they reflect the work of institutions drawing talent from across the country. India’s digital public infrastructure, including Aadhaar and the Unified Payments Interface, has also enabled large-scale participation in common national systems. These systems have expanded access in important ways, but they have also raised legitimate questions concerning privacy, exclusion, cybersecurity, regulation and accountability. Their existence therefore demonstrates institutional scale and integration, not an unqualified success.

India’s cultural pluralism is also visible in its public celebrations. Diwali, Eid, Christmas, Gurpurab, Buddha Purnima, Mahavir Jayanti, Onam, Bihu, Pongal, Navratri and many other festivals are observed in different parts of the country, often with participation beyond the communities most closely associated with them. This does not mean that every festival is experienced identically or that social tensions disappear. It does show that Indian public culture has repeatedly created shared spaces around distinct traditions.

The India of the 21st century needs precisely this confidence.

As Bharat becomes an important economic power, a significant technological actor and an increasingly influential voice in world affairs, its greatest asset will not be its ability to project power alone. Its deeper strength will be its capacity to hold together an extraordinarily diverse population within a democratic constitutional framework.

The world is becoming more interconnected, but it is also becoming more anxious about identity. Societies across continents are struggling with migration, religious difference, ethnicity, language and nationalism.

India has something valuable to contribute to this global conversation.

Its message should not be that differences do not matter. They do.

The message should be that differences need not become divisions.

The challenge before Bharat is therefore to modernise without homogenising, to strengthen national identity without narrowing it, and to pursue development without sacrificing social trust.

This requires a renewed emphasis on fraternity.

Economic prosperity cannot by itself create national cohesion. Infrastructure can connect cities; technology can connect people; markets can connect economies. But only mutual respect, equal citizenship and the credible rule of law can create a durable sense of belonging.

The young generation must therefore inherit not only India’s achievements but also its civilisational confidence.

They must learn that being Indian does not require them to surrender their linguistic, regional, religious or cultural identities. It requires them to place those identities within a larger constitutional and national framework, while respecting the equal rights of others.

India’s unity should consequently be understood not as the disappearance of differences but as their coexistence within a shared constitutional order.

That is perhaps one of the most distinctive ideas India can offer the modern world.

The genius of Bharat is that unity can be spacious enough to accommodate plurality.

Its civilisational strength lies not in having produced one way of being Indian, but in having made room for many—while continuing to struggle over the boundaries of that belonging.

The task of our generation is to preserve and deepen this inheritance while adapting it to the demands of a modern constitutional democracy.

We should neither romanticise the past nor apologise for our diversity. We should build upon it.

A Bharat that guarantees equal citizenship, protects freedom of conscience, encourages dialogue and celebrates its many cultural traditions will be stronger—not weaker—for its diversity.

For ultimately, diversity becomes pluralism only when difference is treated as legitimate, fraternity turns strangers into fellow citizens, and constitutionalism ensures that this fellowship is protected by rights, institutions and the rule of law.

That is the genius Bharat must preserve and deepen: not diversity alone, but the continuing work of converting diversity into pluralism, pluralism into fraternity, and fraternity into constitutional national unity.

That is not merely India’s inheritance.

It can be India’s gift to the world.

(Author is a public intellectual and a noted Senior Advocate of Supreme Court of India)