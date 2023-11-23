The Future of Virtual Reality Online Gaming : A Glimpse into Tomorrow

It’s been a while since the whole world had to go into isolation due to COVID-19. Businesses had to adapt and find creative ways to produce their goods and services in order to stay afloat. The same struggle happened across the board and extended its reach to casinos. Big groups congregating in areas with little circulation was a no-go. Therefore, the casino had to get creative.

Out of this problem came the glorious solution to take everything online. At first, online casinos were the only answer. Live streams of dealers and tables allowed players to tune in from home and take part in all their favourite games of blackjack, roulette and baccarat. Slot games took off, and business was booming.

Around the same time as this need for a virtual version of the brick-and-mortar establishments, virtual reality was making great headway in the gaming industry. With new headsets coming out and interactive technology that would enable you to leave the house without leaving the couch, an idea was born. SlotsMillion VR were the first to adopt the new technology, and since then, VR casinos have been popping up more regularly.

VR casinos do require slightly more technology than your average online casino, but the overall experience is more immersive than other options available out there for those looking to take part from home or work. In this article, we cover all that you need to know about the industry currently, as well as what to expect from the evolving world of virtual reality.

What Is Virtual Reality?

VR, or Virtual Reality, first took the stage in 2010 when Oculus Rift VR Headset designer Palmer Luckey came out with the technology. The gaming industry received the piece of technology well and soon caught the attention of well-known entrepreneur billionaire Mark Zuckerberg. The owner of Facebook bought Oculus Rift for $3 billion in 2014 and has since expanded the company significantly.

Seeing this success, companies started developing their own VR technology, and by 2017, the industry started making the moves to marry the worlds of VR and gambling. Thus, SlotsMillion VR was born, and there was new competition on the market for online casinos and live dealer streaming sites.

How Do VR Casinos Work?

Players tune in via their headsets and become immersed in a 3D reactive world created to simulate a real-life casino. These headsets monitor and react according to your reactions, creating the illusion that you are in the room. Casinos have been able to create virtual replicas of their premises, providing customers with the option of attending their favourite spots from home.

In order to use this part of virtual reality, players will have to purchase the technology needed as well as register with a metaverse casino. Once this has happened, you’ll be able to take part in the games of your choosing, interact with fellow players, talk to the dealers and place real-life bets there and then. A stable internet connection is a must!

How To Join A Virtual Casino

As complicated as this world may sound, joining the VR universe isn’t that difficult. There are three major parts needed to activate your virtual avatar in the world of online casinos. Apart from your stable internet connection, you’ll need the following:

A VR Headset

If it isn’t obvious enough, you will need a virtual reality headset in order to take part in the virtual reality world of gambling. This headset covers your eyes and replaces your day-to-day view with that of the casino. You will be able to look around and interact as if you were really there.

There are various companies you can source your gear from, including Samsung, Meta Quest or Sony. The top 3 options at the moment are the Meta Quest 2, Sony PlayStation VR2 and the Valve Index VR. The latter option is one of the more pricey options, but you will be able to find a decent headset for around $250-500. These headsets have gone through extensive ergonomic testing and will give you every bang for your buck.

Decent Computing Power

There is no point in buying a top-of-the-line VR headset if your computer is not capable of running the programs required. Even the best Macbook doesn’t have the capacity to run the software needed for a virtual casino. Players need to invest in a PC or gaming laptop in order to run the virtual casinos from their devices.

If you aren’t looking to invest in a whole new games room of equipment, you might want to look into the Meta Quest 2 headset as opposed to some of the other options. Unlike some VR headsets, this headset can function from your mobile device. The quality of the stream might not be as good as what a PC or gaming laptop can provide, but the convenience outweighs this con.

The Right Casino App For You

Unlike live dealer streams or online casinos, virtual casinos will require you to have installed the app in order to function. Once you have chosen the one for you, setup is easy.

India is very well known for its various Virtual Reality Casinos. As a frontrunner in the competition for some of the best online casinos and applications, you’ll probably find a good match if you start there. For the know-how of the various Indian casinos and the games you will come across, you will benefit from researching casino reviews beforehand. There is nothing worse than going into a game unprepared.

The Titans Of Developing VR Casino Software

There are some clear frontrunners when it comes to the race for the best VR casino. These game developers know the industry and know what the customers want and need when partaking in their favourite games from home. These are the guys to watch as they will no doubt come out with the next groundbreaking thing in the years to come.

Lucky VR

This company specialises in virtual reality games. Its niche is creating exclusively virtual games that participants can join. It creates all the characters, designs the casinos and replicates the real world as best it can. From slot games to table games, it will soon have a game for it all.

NetEnt

NetEnt has a very good reputation in the gaming and casino world. It has been at the top of its game for the last decade and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. This company has won prizes for its groundbreaking software development, taking home the prize for Best Digital Industry Supplier as well as various other awards in the years to follow.

Microgaming

Microgaming has been around since the 90s and has made a name for itself since. With over 800 casino games under its belt and plenty of partners at its side, this company has been ahead of the game for quite some time.

In 2015, it was awarded the Digital Innovation Award for its VR roulette creation. The app allowed players to take part in a realistic yet virtual game of roulette. The surroundings were all VR but provided everything necessary for it to feel real and very exciting. This company broke through to the world of VR casinos and opened up a whole new world for casino-goers to enjoy.

There are many other software developers out there proving themselves to be pioneers of the industry. Very few have as many achievements as Microgaming, but they are definitely making a name for themselves. The industry has plenty of room for fresh content, and customers seem to be lapping up whatever is served to them in the world of Virtual Reality Casinos.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VR casinos are a great alternative to the real thing. They utilise some of the latest and greatest upcoming technology. Virtual Reality casinos allow players to be whoever they want to be on that day. You can create your avatar and interact with other avatars during gameplay. This incorporates the element of fun that you normally experience when playing some of the less serious games available in the gaming world.

VR allows you to escape reality and immerse yourself in a world which is very appealing to some users. There is no doubt that VR will play a big part in the future of most human interaction. From gaming to day-to-day living for those who work from home, it is something we will all have to get accustomed to.

Do not underestimate the importance of choosing your gear. A headset could make or break the experience that you have with the world of virtual gambling. The same goes for a computer that can’t process the speed or software needed for online casinos. Work out if this option is within budget. The plus that comes with investing in this gear is that it can be used for a number of purposes. Very soon, a lot more will be available on VR, and it won’t only be limited to recreational uses.

If Virtual Reality Casinos sound like something you would like to take part in, it is worth taking a look at the Indian casino reviews out there for some of the best casino apps, VR headsets, computers and other key factors involved.