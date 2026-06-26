The Frequent Flyer Advice Sam Zia Gives Every New Client

Most travelers redeeming credit card points through a bank portal get about 1 cent per point. A business-class seat to Europe, booked through the right partner transfer on the same balance, often returns 6 to 10 cents per point: real money, measured by whether a flight costs $8,000 or essentially nothing.

When a new client starts working with Sam Zia's Travel Smarter Consulting, the first conversation focuses on what they already hold: how many points, which programs, and how much value they have been leaving on the table by redeeming through a portal rather than a partner transfer.

Start With Flexible Currencies, Not Airline Miles

The foundation of any sound points strategy, in Zia's framework, is the use of transferable bank currencies. American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Points, and Capital One Miles each share a defining characteristic: they can be moved to dozens of airline and hotel loyalty programs. That flexibility is the mechanism through which premium cabin travel becomes accessible to people who are not paying premium cabin prices.

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The contrast with airline co-branded cards is direct. A client who has been accumulating Delta SkyMiles on a Delta card for three years has one redemption path: Delta. The Points Guy put it plainly in its October 2024 currency analysis: if a flight is priced at 100,000 Delta miles, there is no alternative booking method . With Chase Ultimate Rewards, the same client could book the same trip through several partner programs choosing whichever has better availability or a lower rate for that specific date or flight.

Flexibility also provides protection against devaluations. Points concentrated in a single loyalty program are exposed to whatever pricing decisions that program makes. Transferable currencies sit one step removed. When a partner program moves to dynamic pricing or revises its award chart, the balance remains in the issuer account and is deployable elsewhere.

That protection matters more now than it did a few years ago. Lufthansa Miles & More moved away from its fixed award chart in June 2025. Premium cabin award seats have become considerably harder to find across the industry since 2019, with saver-level inventory shrinking at carriers that have not yet moved to dynamic pricing. Clients holding transferable currencies have more options than clients locked into a single program. The difference is structural, and it compounds across every trip they take.

How Partner Redemptions Actually Work

Most new clients think about points in cash-equivalent terms. A 100,000-point sign-up bonus is "worth $1,000" because the portal says so. That framing understates by a wide margin what points can actually do.

Booking through a bank travel portal at 1 cent per point works for domestic economy travel. For international business and first class flights, the same points can do considerably more through a direct partner transfer. Transfer-based redemptions on premium cabin routes regularly return 5 to 10 cents per point. The purchasing power of a given balance is far higher when applied through the right partner than through any portal.

The specific numbers are worth knowing. Lufthansa first class between the United States and Europe can be booked for 87,000 Avianca LifeMiles one-way, a program that accepts transfers from Amex, Capital One, Citi, and others. Cash prices on the same route run well above $6,000. ANA first class between the U.S. and Tokyo, using Virgin Atlantic Flying Club miles, costs 85,000 points one-way from the East Coast and 115,000 points round-trip. Cash fares for the same seat regularly exceed $10,000 one-way. Singapore Suites from Singapore to London runs 148,000 KrisFlyer miles one-way, accessible via transfers from Amex, Chase, Capital One, or Citi. The retail cash price for that seat typically lists above $15,000.

At those redemption rates, clients who accumulated 100,000 points through ordinary everyday spending are accessing flights they would otherwise never take. That is the actual value of a transferable points strategy, stated precisely.

Zia is clear about one thing early in every client relationship: Travel Smarter Consulting is not a mileage broker. The firm does not sell points, resell miles, or trade in any currency. What it does is help clients use what they have already earned, through credit card spending, welcome bonuses, and everyday accumulation, at a level of sophistication most people never reach on their own.

When to Book

Award availability is not distributed evenly across the calendar. For premium cabin redemptions, there are two windows where seats reliably appear: the day the booking calendar opens and, for certain specific carriers, the final weeks before departure.

Award inventory at most airlines is released 330 to 361 days before the flight date. For airlines with consistently sought-after business-class products, the first release is often the best inventory available. Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, Iberia, British Airways, and TAP Air Portugal tend to put their most accessible premium-cabin award space into the market during the calendar-opening window. Once those seats are booked, they frequently do not reappear at comparable rates. Iberia business class to Spain, for example, is most accessible 7 to 12 months in advance. The seats that remain at 3 months out are a small fraction of what was there when the calendar first opened.

For clients planning major trips to East Africa, Southeast Asia, Argentina, or Europe, Zia starts the flight conversation 11 to 12 months before travel. The seat inventory is at its best early, award cancellation policies on most programs allow changes without penalty, and booking first while finalizing other details later is the lower-risk approach for anyone with significant travel plans.

The last-minute market works for a different client profile. Lufthansa first class, accessible to partner programs, surfaces within 14 days of departure and commonly within 3 days. United Polaris business class also tends to show up last-minute more reliably than most other carriers. These are legitimate options for executives with flexible schedules and the discipline to move quickly on a fare alert. For anyone booking family travel, milestone trips, or travel tied to a fixed occasion, last-minute award hunting is the wrong strategy.

The booking window itself adds a layer of complexity that catches many travelers off-guard. The airline a client holds miles with and the airline they intend to fly, often have different advance booking limits. Through Air Canada Aeroplan, partner flights can be booked up to 355 days in advance. American AAdvantage books its own flights only 331 days out. When Aeroplan miles are used for a flight operated by another carrier, the lower of the two windows applies. Knowing which programs provide the longest access to which carriers is part of efficiently executing an award booking.

Know the Product You're Buying

Points strategy gets the most attention, but the cabin sitting behind the redemption is also key.

Business class seats are not interchangeable. On a 12-hour overnight flight, whether a client sleeps or merely reclines determines whether they arrive ready to work or arrive depleted. That outcome depends on the seat, and the seat depends on knowing the product before booking. Within the same airline and cabin class, seat configurations vary by aircraft type and sometimes by row. Certain widebody layouts provide direct aisle access from every seat; others require stepping over a traveling companion to get up during the flight. These distinctions are not easily visible in a standard booking interface.

Wi-fi is another variable that matters considerably more than most booking platforms acknowledge. Coverage, speed, and pricing differ by aircraft type, carrier, and in some cases by specific tail number. For clients who need to stay connected during long-haul flights, knowing which aircraft and routes offer reliable in-flight connectivity is a legitimate factor in deciding which award to book.

The same route on the same airline can offer entirely different products depending on the aircraft scheduled for that date. A widebody departure serving one of his clients' regular corridors might offer a true lie-flat business-class seat on Tuesday and a regional-jet-style recliner on Thursday. The booking interface rarely surfaces this. The aircraft type needs to be confirmed before booking, and what it actually delivers in that cabin needs to be researched — details most travelers have no reason to look into until a specific flight is being considered.

Zia knows these details because he has flown the routes. The knowledge behind his recommendations for a client traveling to Southeast Asia or on safari in East Africa came from the same experiences the client is about to have. That firsthand familiarity shapes every recommendation he makes.

Common Mistakes Worth Avoiding

The first mistake Zia sees consistently in new clients is treating the bank portal as the destination rather than the floor. Spending 80,000 points on an $800 domestic economy ticket is a 1-cent-per-point redemption. Those same 80,000 points, transferred to the right partner program, could cover a one-way business class fare to Europe. Using points at the portal value is not always wrong. It should always be a deliberate choice made with full awareness of the alternative.

The second mistake is accumulating without a plan. Points are not a stable savings vehicle. Award charts change on short notice, programs shift to dynamic pricing, and balances in transferable currencies still depreciate when left idle. The productive approach to building a balance is to do it with a specific trip in mind. Accumulate with intent, then redeem at the highest-value opportunity available.

The third mistake involves concentrating on a single program because a co-branded airline card offers a large sign-up bonus. Those cards are worth holding for the perks they provide, including free checked bags, priority boarding, and lounge access on eligible fares. They are rarely the right primary earning vehicle for building toward a premium cabin international redemption. The perks case and the points accumulation case are separate decisions, and conflating them is a predictable source of suboptimal outcomes.

The underlying logic of this framework is consistent across every client Zia works with. The system rewards full information, deliberate decisions, and the willingness to use what you know.