The Forgotten Leaf

Why India’s Traditional Pattal Deserves a Comeback

Dr Rakesh Verma

rakeshforests@gmail.com

In an age of buffets, plastic cutlery, and disposable culture, a quiet but powerful revolution is brewing across India-one that takes us back to our roots, quite literally. It is the revival of the pattal, the humble leaf plate that once graced every wedding, festival, and community feast in the subcontinent. But somewhere along the journey of modernisation, we forgot its significance. We replaced it with plastic, paper, and Styrofoam. We replaced sitting together in neat rows with standing around buffet tables. And in doing so, we lost not just a tradition, but a treasure trove of health, environmental, and economic benefits.

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Yet, amidst this forgetfulness, there are sparks of hope-innovations that bridge the ancient with the modern. One such inspiring example comes from the Nowshera Forest Division in Jammu and Kashmir, where the Sunderbani forest range has provided an automatic Doona Pattal manufacturing machine to the local Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC), utilising the region's abundant Bauhinia vhalii leaves. This innovation, which we will explore in depth, serves as a powerful microcosm of the larger revival movement sweeping across the nation.

A Tradition Since Time Immemorial

The practice of eating on leaf plates is as old as Indian civilisation itself. Known by various names across the country-Patravali in Sanskrit-derived terms, Pattal in the north, Vistaraku in Andhra Pradesh, Tapari in Nepal-these plates have been mentioned in Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist texts for millennia. The word Patravali itself comes from the Sanskrit Patra, meaning both "leaf" and "vessel". In olden days, until a century ago, a would-be son-in-law was even tested on his dexterity in making a patravali plate before being declared acceptable. Such was the reverence for this craft.

The plates are primarily made from the broad leaves of trees such as sal, dhak (palash), bauhinia, banyan, and banana. Fresh or dried leaves are stitched together with tiny wooden sticks or bamboo splinters to create sturdy, toxin-free dinnerware that has served generations.

The Sunderbani innovation specifically harnesses the leaves of Bauhinia vahlii, locally known as Malwar. This large woody climber thrives in the mountainous forests of the region at elevations between 600 and 1200 metres. Its enormous, broad leaves have been used since antiquity for making food vessels and wrapping food, making it an ideal biodegradable raw material for Pattal production. By focusing on this locally abundant species, the Nowshera Forest Division has demonstrated how regional biodiversity can be leveraged for sustainable development.

The Forgotten Ritual of Sitting and Eating

Our grandparents remember a time when every auspicious occasion-weddings, religious ceremonies, community feasts-meant sitting in a single, neat row on the floor, with a fresh leaf plate placed before each person. The meal was served sequentially, each dish finding its designated spot on the leaf. This was not merely a matter of convenience; it was an act of mindfulness, community bonding, and respect for the food.

The Healing Power of Leaves

What most of us never stop to ask is: Why were these specific leaves chosen? The answer lies in Ayurveda, which recognised that different leaves carry different medicinal properties that subtly transfer to the food placed upon them.

Amaltas (Cassia fistula) leaves are believed to be beneficial for persons suffering from paralysis. According to traditional medicine, the leaves possess anti-inflammatory and therapeutic properties that can aid in recovery.

Karanj (Pongamia pinnata) leaves are recommended for those suffering from joint pain. The karanja tree has long been used in Ayurveda for its Vata-balancing properties, which help reduce bone and joint discomfort. The leaves have also been reported to possess antinociceptive and antipyretic activity.

Peepal (Ficus religiosa) leaves are suggested for those whose mental condition is not stable. Scientific studies have validated the adaptogenic and antidepressant potential of peepal leaf extracts. The tree, sacred in Indian tradition, is known to support mental peace and has neuroprotective effects.

Palash (Butea monosperma) leaves, also known as the Flame of the Forest, are considered purifying in Ayurveda. Eating on palash leaves is believed to purify the blood and provide relief from piles. The leaves possess antimicrobial, astringent, antioxidant, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. Traditional systems of medicine have long employed palash in the treatment of ulcers, wounds, piles, and skin disorders.

Banana leaves are perhaps the most widely recognised and are considered the most auspicious. They are rich in antioxidants called polyphenols, which can help fight serious illnesses. Their antibacterial properties help kill germs present in food, reducing the chances of falling sick. The practice of eating on banana leaves aligns with Ayurvedic principles of purity and balance.

The Bauhinia Vahlii leaves used in the Sunderbani initiative also possess notable medicinal properties. In traditional medicine, these leaves are known for their astringent and cooling effects, making them particularly suitable for serving food in the warm climate of the region. The leaves are believed to aid digestion and have mild antibacterial properties, contributing to the overall health benefits of eating on them.

In short, a pattal is not just a plate-it is medicine. As Dr. Tara Devi Sen, Head of the Botany Department at Government Vallabh College in Mandi, explains, leaf plates offer significant health advantages over plastic alternatives. Unlike synthetic materials, they do not leach harmful chemicals, ensuring a toxin-free dining experience. The natural antibacterial properties of leaves like maloo, palash, and gogan contribute to maintaining hygiene and reducing the risk of food-borne illnesses. Polyphenols and flavonoids found in banana, banyan, and roxburgh fig leaves promote digestion and overall health.

The Sunderbani Model of Empowerment

The Sunderbani initiative adds a powerful new chapter to this story of empowerment. In June 2022, to mark the 131st anniversary of the Forest Department, the Nowshera Forest Division installed a Doona Pattal manufacturing machine in the Hardumalara village of the Rajouri district. The machine was handed over to a newly formed Self-Help Group (SHG) comprising 11 members, including 7 women.

Dr V S Senthil Kumar IFS, the Chief Conservator of Forests Jammu, emphasised that such "entry-point" activities help establish coordination and collaboration between the Forest Department and local communities, thereby enabling better protection and conservation of forests. When communities directly benefit from forest resources, their incentive to protect them grows significantly.

By choosing pattals, we are not just making an eco-friendly choice-we are supporting the working hands that keep this tradition alive. The Sunderbani model demonstrates how government initiatives can catalyse grassroots entrepreneurship while simultaneously addressing environmental concerns.

Encouraging Tree Plantation

There is another, often overlooked, benefit of increased pattal usage: it encourages tree plantation. If the demand for leaf plates rises, people will have a direct economic incentive to plant more trees. This means more sal, more palash, more banyan, more banana, and more Bauhinia Vahlii -more greenery, more oxygen, less pollution.

This creates a virtuous cycle: more demand leads to more trees, which leads to cleaner air and a healthier environment, which in turn sustains the very leaves that make the pattals possible.

The Sunderbani project exemplifies this cycle. By creating a stable market for Bauhinia Vahlii leaves, it provides a direct economic incentive for local communities to plant and maintain more of these climbers. The increased cultivation of Bauhinia Vahlii contributes to forest regeneration, soil conservation, and biodiversity preservation. It transforms the tree from a mere forest resource into a valuable economic asset that communities will actively protect and propagate.

This approach aligns with the broader vision of sustainable forest management, where conservation and livelihoods are not competing interests but mutually reinforcing ones. When communities see the tangible benefits of preserving their forest resources, they become the most effective guardians of these ecosystems.

Cost-Effective and Accessible

Contrary to what one might assume, leaf plates are not expensive. In fact, they are often cheaper than their plastic and paper counterparts. One pattal and dona are sold by women's self-help organisations for approximately Rs 5. Sal leaf plates are available for Rs 6.50 to Rs 7 per piece. While plastic plates may cost around Rs 1-2 each, the marginal extra cost of a leaf plate is more than justified by its health, environmental, and social benefits.

Moreover, when purchased in bulk for community events, the cost difference becomes even less significant. The question is not whether we can afford pattals-it is whether we can afford not to use them.

The Sunderbani machine-produced pattals are particularly cost-effective. By automating the production process, the machine reduces labour costs and wastage, allowing the SHG to offer competitive pricing. This makes the eco-friendly alternative accessible to a wider range of consumers and event organisers. The machine's efficiency ensures that the SHG can meet bulk orders for weddings, festivals, and community gatherings, further driving down per-unit costs through economies of scale.

The Sunderbani Innovation: A Case Study in Transformative Change

Let us examine the Sunderbani initiative in greater detail to understand its full significance.

Geographic and Ecological Context

The Sunderbani forest range is located within the Nowshera Forest Division in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir. This area is characterised by its mountainous terrain, diverse forests, and rich biodiversity. The Bauhinia Vahlii climber, locally known as Malwar, is particularly abundant in these forests, growing at elevations between 600 and 1200 metres.

The Installation

In June 2022, the Nowshera Forest Division installed the automatic Doona Pattal manufacturing machine in Hardumalara village. The installation was part of the division's celebrations for the 131st anniversary of the Forest Department and was conducted under the "Green India Mission," reflecting the department's commitment to exploring local employment and livelihood options.

The Self-Help Group

The machine was handed over to a newly formed Self-Help Group comprising 11 members, with women constituting the majority. This SHG serves as the operational hub for the initiative, managing production, quality control, marketing, and sales.

Replicability

The Sunderbani model is highly replicable across other forest regions in India. Many areas possess abundant leaf resources that can be similarly harnessed for Pattal production. The initiative offers a blueprint for:

* Sustainable Livelihood Generation: Creating employment opportunities in forest-fringe communities.

* Plastic Waste Reduction: Providing affordable alternatives to single-use plastics.

* Forest Conservation: Aligning economic incentives with conservation goals.

* Women's Empowerment: Creating income-generating opportunities for women in rural areas.

* Traditional Knowledge Preservation: Integrating traditional practices with modern technology.

A Call to Action

The evidence is overwhelming. Pattals are healthier, more environmentally friendly, more economically empowering, and deeply rooted in our cultural heritage. The Sunderbani initiative demonstrates that with innovation and community participation, the revival of this tradition is not just desirable but eminently achievable.

So why have we abandoned them?

The answer lies in convenience-or rather, our misplaced notion of it. We embraced plastic because it was cheap and disposable. We embraced buffets because they seemed efficient. But we failed to count the true cost: the cost to our health, to our planet, to our animals, and to our traditions.

The good news is that the tide is turning. In Himachal Pradesh, pattals and donas are once again being used to serve food during social gatherings. The traditional "Dham" feast is now being served on pattals. In Mandi district, locally known as Chhoti Kashi, the tradition of using leaf plates remains deeply ingrained despite the prevalence of plastic. Recent initiatives, such as serving langar on taur plates at the Tara Devi temple in Shimla, are steps towards preserving and promoting these traditional practices.

BigBasket, the online grocery retailer, has reported that leaf plates now contribute over 25% of their sales in the disposable tableware segment. This is not just a sustainability experiment-it is a growing movement.

Turning Over a New Leaf

We have forgotten a small but significant thing-our food culture, and with it, the profound wisdom embedded in the practice of eating on leaf plates. We forgot that the leaf is not just a plate but a healer, not just a disposable item but a gift from nature, not just a tradition but a lifeline for rural communities.

As Acharya Balkrishna reminded us, pattals are "bits of nature-toxin-free, antibacterial, and with the fine freshness of leaves". They are miles away from today's plastic-coated disposable plates that kill us and the planet.

The Sunderbani forest range innovation stands as a testament to what is possible when we combine traditional wisdom with modern technology. By installing an automatic Doona Pattal manufacturing machine for the local BMC, the Nowshera Forest Division has demonstrated that the revival of the pattal is not a nostalgic dream but a practical, scalable, and deeply impactful reality.

It is a model that weaves together environmental sustainability, economic empowerment, cultural preservation, and community wellbeing. It shows that the path to a greener, healthier, and more equitable future lies not in abandoning our traditions but in reinventing them for the modern age.

The choice is ours. We can continue down the path of plastic pollution, chemical contamination, and cultural amnesia. Or we can turn over a new leaf-literally-and embrace the wisdom of our ancestors.

The pattal is not just a plate. It is a statement. A statement that we value our health, our environment, our animals, and our heritage. A statement that we are willing to sit down, slow down, and truly savour our food and our company. A statement that we believe in a future where economic development and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.

It is a small thing, yes. But sometimes, the smallest things make the biggest difference. The Sunderbani initiative, with its automatic machine and its dedicated Self-Help Group, has shown us that even a single leaf, when thoughtfully harnessed, can transform lives, protect our planet, and reconnect us with our deepest cultural roots.

Let us take inspiration from this innovation and make the pattal, in all its forms, a part of our daily lives once again. Let us sit together, eat together, and celebrate together-on leaves that heal us, nourish us, and remind us of who we truly are.

The pattal awaits our return. Will we answer the call?

(The author is from J&K Forest Services)