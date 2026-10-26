The First Wall: J&K State Forces in 1947

Maj Gen Sanjeev Dogra (Retd)

sanjeev662006@gmail.com

Before the first Indian Army Dakota touched down at Srinagar on 27 October 1947, the Maharaja's own soldiers had already fought, bled and died to slow the invaders. On Accession Day, they deserve to be remembered first.

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Every October, as the chinars of the Valley turn to flame, we salute two moments. On 26 October 1947 Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession, and on the morning of 27 October the men of 1 SIKH stepped off their Dakotas at Srinagar. Both have earned every salute they receive.

Yet history has a habit of beginning its stories at the moment of rescue. We remember the reinforcements coming over the hill and forget the men who held the gate until they arrived. In 1947 those men were our own: a small, outnumbered army of this very soil, short of everything except courage, that stood in the doorway of Kashmir and refused to step aside. This is the story of the Jammu and Kashmir State Forces.

A kingdom holding its breath

When India woke to freedom on 15 August 1947, Jammu and Kashmir did not wake with it. The Maharaja was still weighing India, Pakistan and independence, and every week of deliberation was a week of vacuum. Across the new border, Pakistan read that silence as an invitation. Guarding the kingdom was an army raised by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1820, the force that had once carried General Zorawar Singh's banners across the roof of the world. By 1947 it was stretched dangerously thin: about nine infantry battalions with a little artillery and cavalry, spread from the plains of Mirpur to the glaciers above Gilgit. Its supply routes now ran through Pakistan, and the supplies stopped coming. Ammunition ran low, wireless sets were few, and garrisons sat days apart by mule track.

Several battalions were mixed, Dogras and the Muslims of Poonch and Mirpur shoulder to shoulder, with Gorkhas and Sikhs beside them. As the poison of Partition seeped even into the barracks, some men would desert or join the rebellion. Many others, of every faith, would stand by their oath to the end. Both truths belong to this story. It is the second we honour today.

The first shots

The main tribal assault would come on 22 October, but the frontier was burning well before that. On the night of 8 and 9 October, at Owen Pattan on the Jhelum, about 24 Gorkhas of the 2nd J&K

Infantry under Subedar Dhan Bahadur Singh took the first blow: two dozen men in a riverside post, the darkness full of war cries and rifle flashes, and no thought of running. Sehnsa was struck soon after. There Lieutenant Raghubir Singh held on while Captain Mohammad Hussain hurried a relief platoon from Kotli to join him, and their commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Hamid Khan, led two companies forward to win back lost ground. Pause over those names. A Gorkha subedar, a Dogra lieutenant, a Muslim captain and a Muslim colonel, all in the Maharaja's uniform, all giving everything for the same hills. If 1947 holds one lesson for the Jammu and Kashmir of today, it is written right there.

Domel: betrayal and sacrifice

On 22 October the storm broke in full. Thousands of tribesmen, armed and guided by Pakistan under a plan it called Operation Gulmarg, poured down the road through Muzaffarabad. At Domel the State Forces suffered the cruellest wound a soldier can know: elements of the 4th J&K Infantry mutinied and crossed over to the raiders. Their commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Narain Singh Samyal, OBE, of Samba, had led this very battalion to the battle honour of Kennedy Peak in the Second World War. He trusted his Muslim soldiers completely and, despite warnings, refused to withdraw them, saying he owed his life to their bravery. Now that faith was betrayed, and his adjutant, Captain Ram Singh, was shot dead at the armoury.

Yet Narain Singh did not abandon his post. Accounts of his last hours differ, but regimental and family memory holds that he fought on with his remaining Dogras and was killed in an ambush while trying to reach his loyal company at Kohala. Days earlier he had asked for explosives to blow the bridges on the western approach, and by the same accounts it was that very consignment that later brought down the bridge at Uri. With him fell the forward defence of the Valley, and the road to Srinagar lay open.

Uri: the order and the bridge

That same day, in Srinagar, the Maharaja sent for his Chief of Staff, Brigadier Rajinder Singh Jamwal, another son of Samba, from the village of Bagoona that today bears his name as Rajinderpura. There was no reserve left to commit, only an order: save the state to the last man and the last bullet. Dr Karan Singh, the Maharaja's son, has recalled that the Brigadier simply saluted and walked away.

He gathered every soldier he could find at Badami Bagh, perhaps 150 to 200 men, and reached Uri in the small hours of 23 October. A written order from the Maharaja followed him up the road, now part of Dogra legend: hold the enemy at Uri "at all costs and to the last man."

Thousands were coming down the Jhelum Valley Road. He had a couple of hundred rifles, no depth and no hope of relief. He did more than hold. He blew up the bridge at Uri, and with it the enemy's timetable. Then came the hardest manoeuvre in soldiering, the fighting withdrawal against a stronger foe. Stand. Bleed the enemy. Slip back in the dark. Stand again. At Mahura he stopped them. At Rampur and Boniyar he stopped them once more, each stand thinning his ranks a little further.

Somewhere on that road, before help could reach him, he was cut down by machine gun fire. Accounts differ on the hour, never on the manner. By the account handed down in the regiment, he refused to be carried and told his men to go on without him. His body was never found. The saviour of Kashmir lies without a grave. Consider what those days bought. While he fought, the Instrument of Accession was signed. The raiders did break into Baramulla, and what they did there remains a scar on the memory of the Valley. But when 1 SIKH under Lieutenant Colonel Dewan Ranjit Rai landed on 27 October, Srinagar airfield was still ours to land on. Without the days won on the Uri road, it might not have been. Brigadier Rajinder Singh became the first recipient of the Maha Vir Chakra in independent India, awarded posthumously.

The long fire south of Pir Panjal

South of the Pir Panjal, the fire burned longer. Pakistan sent a still larger force into Poonch and Mirpur, and garrisons at Mirpur, Kotli, Poonch, Jhangar, Naushera and Rajouri became islands in a rising flood. Here the State Forces were guarding not just positions but people, as tens of thousands of terrified refugees crowded behind their thin lines. Poonch alone is said to have sheltered some 40,000 of them. Its State Forces garrison held until Indian reinforcements broke through in November, then stood beside them through a siege that lasted until November 1948, kept alive by grit and by air supply. Kotli held out until it was relieved in late November, though it later had to be evacuated. Mirpur fell on 25 November 1947, and for the families who fled it, that loss remains one of the deepest wounds of Partition.

Skardu and Leh: the war goes on

The story of the State Forces did not end when the Indian Army arrived. In the far north, on 31 October, the Gilgit Scouts under their British officers rose against the Governor, Brigadier Ghansara Singh, and made him a prisoner. The 6th J&K Infantry at Bunji was torn apart, and its loyal survivors fell back towards Skardu.

There, by December, Lieutenant Colonel Sher Jung Thapa, a Gorkha officer of the State Forces, had taken command and made the fort his citadel. From February 1948 he held it for six months on shrinking rations, as relief columns were ambushed on their way to him. Skardu fell only on 14 August 1948. Every month he held was a month the enemy could not spend marching on Kargil and Leh. Thapa survived captivity to receive the Maha Vir Chakra, and soldiers still call him Sher-e-Skardu. That winter all of Ladakh was guarded by just 33 State Forces men. When Major Prithi Chand of 2 DOGRA led his volunteers across Zoji La in a February blizzard, they drew rifles from the State Forces armoury at Kargil, and State Forces platoons became the backbone of the force they built at Leh with young Ladakhi volunteers. Kargil fell in May 1948. Leh never did.

The flame that never went out In 1957 the State Forces were absorbed whole into the Indian Army as the Jammu and Kashmir Regiment, and in 1963 they became the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. At Kargil in 1999, the same lineage gave India two Param Vir Chakras in a single campaign, Captain Vikram Batra and Rifleman Sanjay Kumar of 13 JAK RIF. The sons had kept faith with the fathers.

Signed in blood before it was signed in ink

The Instrument of Accession was signed in ink on 26 October 1947. It had already been signed in blood at Owen Pattan and Domel, at Uri and Boniyar, and it would be signed again at Poonch and Skardu. The men who signed it were Dogra and Gorkha, Sikh and Muslim, Ladakhi and Balti. While their ruler was still deciding, they had already decided where they would stand. They did not stop every raider, and many did not live to see the victory. But they held the door long enough for help to come through it. Their names, Rajinder Singh, Narain Singh, Sher Jung Thapa, Dhan Bahadur Singh and countless soldiers whose names we will never know, belong in our classrooms and on our memorials.

On this Accession Day, before we salute anyone else, let us salute the first wall.

(The writer is a Jammu based retired Major General of the Indian Army with 37 years of service, who commanded a Mountain Division in the Kargil sector)