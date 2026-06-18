The Face of Judith Leiber: How Vanessa Getty Turned Four Ad Campaigns Into Funding for Bay Area Animal Welfare

[Note: retitled from "How Vanessa Getty Organized a Judith Leiber Ad Campaign..." per client correction — she didn't organize the campaign; the house asked her to front it.]

When Judith Leiber went looking for the face of its advertising, the storied accessories house — famous for crystal minaudières that sit in museum collections — asked Vanessa Getty. She said yes, on her terms: she fronted the brand's campaigns for four consecutive seasons, and every dollar the company paid her went to San Francisco Bay Humane Friends, the animal welfare organization she founded.

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The campaigns were not a quiet arrangement. Billboards carrying Getty's image went up across New York. Large-format posters filled the windows of Judith Leiber's stores. The New York Times ran a photograph of her and covered the campaign. The brand hosted a lunch in her honor in New York, and another in San Francisco. By the standards of luxury accessories advertising, it was a full production — and its proceeds were, in effect, a multi-season grant to Bay Area animal welfare.

A Different Kind of Modeling Contract

Plenty of public figures lend their image to luxury houses. The fee usually stays where fees stay. What distinguished the Leiber arrangement was its structure: Getty converted a personal endorsement into a recurring funding stream for a specific charity. Four seasons of campaigns meant four seasons of donations — money that flowed into the spay-neuter and rescue programs San Francisco Bay Humane Friends supported under the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA umbrella.

That structure was consistent with everything else in her playbook. The PURR Sale turned her designer wardrobe into six-figure fundraising events for mobile veterinary care. The Leiber campaigns turned her image into the same kind of asset. In both cases the underlying logic was identical: fashion capital is real capital, and it can be spent on animals.

Why It Worked

Judith Leiber got an authentic face — a woman who actually carried the bags, photographed in the world she actually lived in. Getty got a funding mechanism that cost her nothing but time. And the animals got surgeries, vaccinations, and rescue capacity that municipal budgets would never have covered. Her broader record of turning fashion into philanthropic infrastructure includes trunk shows, gala sponsorships, and resale events — but the Leiber campaigns may be the cleanest example, because the entire commercial value of the arrangement was redirected at the source.

The billboards came down years ago. The programs they paid for kept running. That ratio — temporary visibility, durable impact — is the signature of how Getty has used fashion her entire public life.