The End of the Gateway City

From Passage to Purpose

Dr. Gaurav Vaid

gauravvaid2010@gmail.com

History does not always change through wars, elections or constitutional decisions. Quite often, it changes through the infrastructure nations build. A railway line, an expressway or a bridge can quietly alter the movement of people, commerce and institutions until a region finds itself living in a different chapter before it has fully recognised the change. The Jammu region stands at one such moment. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link was first approved in 1995, at an estimated cost of roughly three hundred million dollars. It took nearly thirty years to complete through some of the most difficult terrain in the Himalayas before becoming operational in 2025 at a cost closer to five billion dollars. The three decades between approval and completion tell a story of their own. Projects of this scale demand engineering excellence, institutional persistence and political continuity across successive governments before they become reality. The Chenab Bridge, now the world's highest railway arch bridge, and the Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, stand as enduring symbols of that achievement. Together they have reduced the journey between Jammu and Srinagar from nearly seven hours to about three. These are achievements that deserve to be celebrated without reservation.

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But history has a way of reminding us that every major transport revolution does more than connect places; it changes the relationship between them. Trade routes have always created prosperity, and just as often redistributed it. Ports declined when maritime commerce shifted elsewhere. Caravan towns faded with the arrival of railways. Settlements that flourished along old highways found themselves bypassed by new expressways. Regions that recognise such shifts early adapt. Those that assume yesterday's advantages will continue unchanged often discover, too late, that history has already moved ahead. That is the larger question now facing the Jammu region. This is not an argument against development, nor an expression of nostalgia for an earlier era. The question is simpler and more important than either: has the Jammu region prepared itself for a future in which geography alone may no longer guarantee the importance it once did? For much of its modern history, it never had to ask that question because its location answered it. Situated between the plains of northern India and the Himalayas, Jammu became the natural point through which administration, trade, pilgrimage, defence logistics and governance converged before moving towards Kashmir, Ladakh and the northern frontiers. That advantage shaped institutions, commerce and public life across the Duggar region for generations.

The modern political identity of the region took shape in the nineteenth century with the rise of the Dogra State. The Treaty of Amritsar, signed in 1846, formally established Maharaja Gulab Singh as ruler of the princely State of Jammu and Kashmir, bringing Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh under a single political authority and creating one of the largest princely states in the subcontinent, stretching from the plains bordering Punjab to the high plateaus of Ladakh and the mountain frontiers towards Central Asia. For the first time under a single princely administration, much of the western Himalayas was brought within a coherent political and administrative framework linking regions separated by geography, language and culture. Jammu occupied a unique place within that political imagination, the centre from which the state was conceived, administered and defended, not merely its gateway.

The popular description of Jammu as the gateway to Kashmir captures only part of that history. Gateways facilitate movement, but Jammu did considerably more than that long before highways and railways existed. It was an administrative capital, a military headquarters, a trading centre and the logistical backbone of an entire Himalayan region. Caravans carrying pashmina, timber and salt moved through these corridors. Pilgrims travelled towards sacred shrines. Armies crossed mountain passes. Revenue was collected and governance extended into distant territories from institutions rooted in Jammu. Transit became important because the region already possessed political authority, administrative capacity and strategic relevance. That legacy only deepened after Independence, when the region became the principal land corridor linking the Indian mainland with the northern frontiers. National Highway 44 became far more than a transport corridor. For decades, almost every movement that defined the life of the erstwhile state passed through this corridor. Military convoys, civil administration, tourists, pilgrims, traders, students and transporters all depended upon it. The annual Darbar Move reinforced Jammu's administrative identity, while the extraordinary growth of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage turned the wider region into one of India's most significant centres of religious tourism.

An entire regional economy grew around that movement. Hotels, transport operators, fuel stations, wholesale markets, restaurants, repair workshops, warehouses, travel agencies and thousands of small enterprises prospered simply because connectivity generated commerce. The benefits extended well beyond Jammu city into Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch, creating an interconnected regional economy built upon trade, pilgrimage, agriculture, defence logistics and public administration. Ask anyone who has actually lived through a Jammu winter, and they will tell you the region has always measured itself in movement, not metaphor. The trucks queuing before dawn near Lakhanpur, waiting for the highway to clear. The pilgrim buses idling at the old stand, engines running against the cold, before the long climb towards Katra. The Tawi, low and quiet through December, indifferent to whatever was being decided about the region on its banks.

There was a particular sound Jammu made every November, when the secretariat convoys rolled in and Raghunath Bazaar and Residency Road filled with a different kind of crowd for six months, government files, government cars, government urgency, all of it borrowed, all of it temporary, and all of it, for those six months, keeping the city's markets alive. Nobody in Jammu ever needed a policy paper to tell them the region ran on arrival and departure. They could hear it in the shutters going up earlier on the days the buses came in. That rhythm-built neighbourhoods, sustained shopkeepers, gave the winter city its particular, restless energy. It is worth remembering, now, that a region can know its own pulse perfectly well and still not know what comes after it slows. That economy was never confined to Jammu city alone. Kathua evolved as one of the region's principal industrial gateways, leveraging its proximity to Punjab and the National Highway to attract manufacturing and investment. Samba expanded into an important industrial and logistics corridor. Udhampur acquired strategic significance through defence establishments and military logistics. Reasi emerged as the home of one of India's largest pilgrimage economies. Doda and Kishtwar contributed hydropower potential, forests and horticulture, while Rajouri and Poonch remained frontier districts where geography, agriculture and national security intersected every day. Together, these districts formed more than an administrative division.

They represented an integrated regional economy whose fortunes remained closely tied to movement, connectivity and the strategic importance of Jammu itself. Every generation inherits a geography, but no generation is guaranteed the same geography of opportunity. Roads improve, railways reach farther, administrative priorities evolve and economies reorganise themselves around new patterns of movement. The Jammu region now stands at such a moment in its own history. For decades this model proved remarkably resilient, and that resilience meant the region was rarely forced to confront a harder question beneath it: what happens once the circumstances that made it important begin to change? The railway is not that change. It is simply the point at which the change becomes impossible to ignore. The question was never whether the railway would eventually arrive. It was whether those three decades would be used to prepare the region for the economic and institutional transition that greater connectivity would inevitably bring. That conversation never acquired the urgency it perhaps deserved in either public policy or regional discourse. Direct rail connectivity, expanding highways, digital commerce, changing tourism patterns and new administrative arrangements are together reshaping how people move, where businesses invest and how regions compete. None of these developments is undesirable. They are the natural consequence of progress. Their significance lies elsewhere.

They require regions that once depended upon inherited geographical advantages to redefine the foundations of their own growth. The question before the Jammu region is therefore larger than connectivity. It is about identity. For more than a century, the region derived much of its importance from the movement of people, institutions and commerce through it. The decades ahead will increasingly require it to generate reasons for people, investment, knowledge and enterprise to stay. That is a fundamentally different economic and institutional challenge. History rarely announces turning points when they arrive. They are usually recognised only after opportunities have been lost or transformed into new beginnings. The Jammu region still has one important advantage. It has the opportunity to recognise the significance of this moment while choices remain open, before circumstances begin dictating them. History has already provided the region with assets that many places would envy: a strategic location, institutional experience, cultural depth and a tradition of connecting people, commerce and ideas.

The task now is to translate those inheritances into economic opportunity, institutional capacity and regional confidence. Every generation inherits a different responsibility. Earlier generations connected Jammu to the Himalayas through roads, institutions and administration. The responsibility of the present generation is different. It must ensure that the region remains relevant even when geography alone can no longer perform that task, so that this moment becomes the beginning of renewal rather than the start of gradual marginalisation.