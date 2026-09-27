The Echoes of Your Deed

What you give to the world today,

Will surely find its backward way.

If you plant a seed of pain,

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Do not look for gentle rain.

Every stone you choose to throw,

Builds the path where you must go.

Every heart you break or tear,

Leaves a debt that you must bear.

God is watching from above,

Weighing hatred against love.

As you treat another soul,

Destiny will shape your goal.

Do not break a heart or cause needless pain,

Never let someone's tears fall like heavy rain.

Do not burden your soul with a silent curse,

Making the plight of the wounded even worse.

Fear the cry of the innocent when they weep,

For the Lord hears their pain, profound and deep.

Their sorrow strikes straight at the Divine Seat,

And in a sudden flash, your ruin is complete.

So, Stop the hurt and change your track,

What goes out is coming back.

Choose the right and do not wrong,

Before you hear the final song.

Nrityashree Deepak Dutta

Echoes of childhood

In a narrow alley of memories,

There resides a forgotten picture of village,

Where eyes first saw an open sky,

Where tiny feet learnt to walk,

Where a symphony of birds greeted every dawn.

In my narrow alley of memories,

I stand,

Amid the pausing moments of twilight,

Hooting of the owl welcoming the night,

Moon hanging like a lantern from above,

Silence, embracing the peace, even the stars dare to breathe.

A village, I wonder,

Whether laughter, joy of childhood, still resides.

Fading Memories, still flashing before my eyes,

Where Open fields, glowing with roaming fireflies,

Small steps, sometimes chasing the beautiful butterflies.

A village,

With a house of mud and stone walls,

Fragrance of soil, a nostalgic recall.

Though time changes with every spring and fall,

Echoes of childhood, now seems a distant call.

Priyanka Raina