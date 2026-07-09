The Dying Rivers of Jammu & Kashmir: A Crisis of Conscience and Governance

Anuj Verma

verma.anujjk@gmail.com

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Water is life. Rivers are the lifelines of civilizations. Yet, in Jammu & Kashmir — a region blessed with some of the most pristine and breathtaking water bodies in the Indian subcontinent — the very rivers that have nurtured generations are slowly dying. Industrial waste, medical refuse, untreated sewage, and municipal negligence are collectively turning these once-magnificent water sources into open drains of poison. The tragedy is not merely environmental — it is deeply moral, cultural, and administrative.

The rivers of Jammu & Kashmir are not abstractions on a map. They are living arteries of the region's geography, culture, and daily life. Today, many of them are severely threatened by relentless pollution. Among the worst affected are:

Tawi — the lifeline of Jammu city, now choked with untreated sewage

Basanter — struggling under the burden of industrial effluents

Devika — considered sacred, yet gravely polluted

Poonch — suffering from unchecked waste dumping

Vishaw — deteriorating due to municipal negligence

Jhelum — facing the combined assault of urban and industrial waste

Wular — one of Asia's largest freshwater lakes, under constant ecological threat

Rambi Ara — quietly vanishing under layers of solid waste

Each of these rivers tells a story of institutional failure, public apathy, and environmental destruction happening in plain sight. To further add, humans have made a large number of encouragements on these river banks.

The pollution of J&K's rivers is not the work of nature — it is entirely man-made and preventable. The primary sources of contamination include:

Untreated sewage from approximately 19 city drains that discharge directly into the Tawi river on a daily basis

Biomedical and industrial waste discharged without treatment into river bodies

Solid waste dumping by municipal bodies on riverbanks and roadsides on the outskirts of cities

Untreated effluents from industries that bypass environmental norms

Construction debris and urban runoff that further degrades water quality

The result is catastrophic. The waters of these rivers are no longer suitable for drinking, bathing, irrigation, or any other basic human use — a devastating reality for communities that have depended on them for centuries.

The Great Irony: Aarti on a Polluted River

Perhaps nothing captures the contradictions of this crisis more painfully than the Tawi Aarti — a beautiful and deeply revered ritual in which citizens of Jammu gather on the riverbanks to offer prayers and pay religious homage to the Tawi river. Devotees light diyas, sing hymns, and bow before the sacred waters in an act of spiritual reverence.

And yet, even as this ceremony unfolds, untreated sewage from nearly 19 city drains continues to pour into the same river, uninterrupted.

We pray to our rivers with folded hands, and pollute them with open pipes. We offer light to the waters we have darkened. This is not just an environmental failure — it is a moral contradiction of the highest order.

This irony must serve as a wake-up call — not just for authorities, but for every citizen who participates in the Aarti and then looks away from the drains flowing beside them.

The time for half-measures and hollow promises is over. Saving J&K's rivers demands concentrated, serious, and sustained action on multiple fronts.

The Government should

establish functional Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) before all city drains are permitted to discharge into rivers. Enforce zero-tolerance policies for untreated industrial and biomedical waste disposal.

Ensure municipal bodies adopt scientific solid waste management and stop dumping on riverbanks. Conduct time-bound, result-oriented river rejuvenation missions with transparent public reporting. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the J&K Pollution Control Board (J&KPCB) must be empowered with sharper enforcement mechanisms. Strict financial penalties must be imposed on violating industries, hospitals, and — crucially — on defaulting government agencies and municipal bodies themselves. Regular and surprise inspections of discharge points, industrial units, and dumping sites must be institutionalized.