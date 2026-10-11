Manmeet Kour

manmeetk2006@gmail.com

THE DIMENSION WE RARELY MEASURE

Advertisement

We have become remarkably good at measuring what a person achieves. We measure marks, qualifications, promotions, performance, productivity and professional success. We assess competencies, track outcomes and increasingly attempt to measure emotional and social skills as well. We celebrate milestones, record accomplishments and create benchmarks for progress.

Yet beneath this impressive machinery of measurement lies a question that is far more difficult to answer:

What kind of person is emerging from all these achievements?

Over the years, as an educator, I have watched people move through very different stages of becoming. I have seen students discover abilities they themselves had not recognised, young people build ambitions that would shape their futures, teachers carry professional responsibilities alongside personal ones, and families negotiate the pressures of a rapidly changing world. These experiences have gradually altered the way I understand development.

Achievement matters. Knowledge matters. Competence, ambition and professional success matters. The ability to build a career, fulfil responsibilities and contribute something worthwhile to society is an important part of a meaningful life. There is no wisdom in diminishing these pursuits or treating ambition as something that needs to be justified.

But achievements tells only part of the story. The other part concerns the changes going on in the person while all this is happening.

Does knowledge make us more discerning, or merely more certain of what we already believe?

Does experience make us more open-minded, or can it sometimes make us less willing to reconsider our conclusions?

Does success enlarge our sense of responsibility, or does it gradually make us more conscious of comparison, status and position?

And perhaps the most difficult question of all:

After years of experience, ARE WE STILL WILLING TO LEARN?

I find these questions particularly revealing when I think about relationships. At work, we are usually known through our roles. People see what we do, what we accomplish and how competently we perform. Relationships reveal something less controlled. They bring us face to face with parts of ourselves that professional success can easily conceal. A disagreement can expose our need to be right. A disappointment can reveal the expectations we place on others. A difficult conversation can show whether we actually listen or merely wait for our opportunity to respond. Another person's perspective can unsettle us-not necessarily because it is wrong, but because it may force us to examine something we had stopped questioning. This is why relationships can become unexpected sites of learning. Some strengthen us. Some challenge assumptions we have carried for years. Some expose limitations we would rather not acknowledge. And some end despite our most sincere efforts.

None of this is comfortable. But discomfort is not always evidence that something has gone wrong. Sometimes it is evidence that something within us is being examined.

The important question is whether we allow the experience to deepen us or simply use it to confirm what we already think about ourselves and others. This does not mean becoming less ambitious. Nor does it mean treating professional success as superficial. A career can give a person purpose, identity and the satisfaction of meaningful work. Responsibility can create pressure, but it can also give direction to life. Achievement can provide security, recognition and the opportunity to make a genuine contribution.

The point is not to choose between outer success and inner growth. The point is to understand what one is doing to the other.

A person can become highly accomplished and remain inwardly unsettled. Another may possess considerable authority yet find it difficult to accept disagreement. Someone may accumulate knowledge without becoming more reflective. Someone else may experience failure and emerge from it with greater humility, perspective and understanding. The visible outcome may not tell us which person has developed more deeply.

We live in an age that has become extraordinarily skilled at measuring human capability. We assess intelligence, performance, productivity, competence, employability and increasingly emotional skills. These measures have genuine value. They help institutions make decisions and individuals identify areas for growth. But measurement has its limits. There are dimensions of a human being that resist conversion into a score.

How honestly do we examine ourselves?

How gracefully do we respond when we discover that we are wrong?

Can we listen to an uncomfortable truth without immediately defending ourselves?

How do we behave when nobody is watching and there is nothing to gain?

What remains of our values when recognition disappears?

These questions become particularly important when life refuses to follow the plans we carefully construct.

A person may achieve what they worked towards and still experience an unexpected emptiness. A relationship may change without warning. A responsibility may become heavier than anticipated. A long-held belief may begin to look different when viewed through experience. Such moments do more than test our circumstances. They reveal the resources we have developed within ourselves. They reveal whether our identity is flexible enough to accommodate change without losing coherence. They reveal whether our values are deeply held or largely dependent on approval. They reveal whether we possess enough self-awareness to distinguish between being challenged and being threatened.

Can we remain grounded without becoming rigid?

Can we remain ambitious without allowing comparison to consume us?

Can we disagree without diminishing another person?

Can we change our understanding without feeling that we have betrayed ourselves?

Can we accept that experience gives us perspective without giving us a monopoly on truth?

And can we continue growing when people around us have begun to assume that, because of our age, position or experience, we should already have all the answers?

These are not questions that qualifications can answer. They belong to a deeper territory of human development-the gradual integration of competence with character, knowledge with humility, achievement with meaning. Perhaps this is also where the deeper responsibility of education lies.

Education must certainly prepare young people to function effectively in the world. They need knowledge, skills, confidence, communication, collaboration and the ability to solve problems. But education cannot stop at preparing competent performers. It should also help people understand themselves. It should help them recognise the consequences of their choices, find meaning in their work, build relationships capable of both closeness and honesty, encounter disagreement without immediately turning it into conflict, and meet difficulty with perspective rather than panic. Most importantly, it should leave room for the possibility that becoming educated is not the same thing as becoming finished.

That distinction matters.

A person may complete a degree, acquire professional expertise, occupy a position of responsibility and still have much to learn about themselves. In fact, genuine experience may begin when we become aware of how much remains outside our certainty. This responsibility cannot be left entirely to schools. It belongs to all of us.

Throughout life, we accumulate visible markers of progress-qualifications, positions, responsibilities, relationships and achievements. These can be listed, displayed and measured. Alongside them, however, another journey is taking place. It is quieter. No certificate records it. No appraisal completely captures it. No promotion announces it. Yet it may be the journey that determines the quality of everything else.

It is the movement from knowing to understanding, from reacting to reflecting, from achievement to meaning and from simply living a life to becoming conscious of the person we are becoming.

For me, this inner journey is not an alternative to success. It is what gives success its deeper significance. Because ultimately, the most important measure of achievement may not be what it adds to our resume, our reputation or our position. It may be what it adds to our humanity. And perhaps that is the dimension we rarely measure.

Not simply what a person has accomplished, but what those achievements have made of them.

(The author is Vice Principal Army Public School, Jammu Cantt)