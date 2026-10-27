The Constitutional and Geopolitical Dynamics of Accession of J&K State

Dr Harmeet Singh

harmeetjnu@gmail.com

Seventy-nine years after Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession on 26 October 1947, the document remains the legal and emotional anchor of the state's place in India and a subject of vigorous debate.

Advertisement

<

Few dates in the history of the subcontinent carry the weight of 26 October 1947. On that day, Maharaja Hari Singh, ruler of the vast princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, signed the Instrument of Accession, formally acceding his state to the Dominion of India. As Jammu and Kashmir observed Accession Day, the 79th since that signature, the document continues to shape law, politics and public memory across the region. The Indian Independence Act of 1947 ended British paramountcy over the princely states with effect from 15 August. More than 500 rulers were left to decide their future as per the Govt of India Act of 1935 and the Indian Independence Act of 1947. The princely states were advised to accede to either India or Pakistan, keeping in view geography and the wishes of their people. Most did so within weeks.

Jammu and Kashmir was a harder case. A Muslim-majority population was governed by a Hindu Dogra dynasty, and the state shared borders with both new dominions. Hari Singh was reluctant to commit. Lord Mountbatten visited the state in June 1947 and urged an early decision, but the Maharaja preferred to keep his options open. In August he proposed standstill agreements to both India and Pakistan. By October the situation had changed dramatically. Discontent had been building in Poonch, and on 22 October armed tribal groups from the north-west called the Qabalis entered the state through Muzaffarabad. India has consistently maintained that the incursion was backed by Pakistan, while Pakistan has denied that its government has not directed it. Whatever the origin, the raiders advanced quickly towards Baramulla, committing widespread looting and violence along the way. Power supply to Srinagar was disrupted, and the state's limited forces could not halt the advance.

Hari Singh appealed to New Delhi for military help. V. P. Menon, the State Ministry's secretary, flew to Srinagar on 25 October to assess the position. India's Defence Committee, chaired by Mountbatten, took the view that troops could not be sent into a state that had not acceded. That night the Maharaja left Srinagar for Jammu. The choice before him was now stark and immediate.

Menon returned to Jammu on 26 October, and the Maharaja signed the Instrument of Accession on that day. With it, he wrote a letter to Mountbatten describing the emergency, asking for military assistance and stating his intention to set up an interim government with Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, the leader of the National Conference, to share responsibility in the crisis. The instrument was in the same form as those executed by other princely states. By its terms, the state ceded three subjects to the Dominion Legislature: Defence, External Affairs and Communication. In all other matters the Maharaja retained his authority. Two clauses would prove especially significant in later decades. One stated that the terms could not be varied by an amendment of the Indian Independence Act unless he accepted it through a supplementary instrument. The other declared that nothing in the instrument committed him to accept any future Indian constitution. Many later arguments over the state's special constitutional position and over Article 370, trace their roots to this language.

Mountbatten, as Governor-General, accepted the Instrument on 27 October. In his reply to the Maharaja, he added a statement of policy: that once law and order had been restored and the state cleared of the invader, the question of accession should be settled by a reference to the people. Indian troops were airlifted to Srinagar the same morning.

The arrival of Indian troops altered the course of events. The raiders were pushed back from the outskirts of Srinagar, and the decisive engagement at Shalateng on 7 November marked a turning point. Ordinary Kashmiris played their part as well; Mohammad Maqbool Sherwani of Baramulla, who tried to mislead the raiders and delay their advance, was killed for his defiance and is remembered as a martyr of the period.

On 30 October the Maharaja issued an order appointing Sheikh Abdullah to head the emergency administration. On 1 January 1948 India took the matter to the United Nations Security Council. The Council's resolution of 21 April 1948 spoke of deciding the question of accession through a free and impartial plebiscite, and a UN-brokered ceasefire took effect on 1 January 1949, leaving the state divided along a line that remains contested. In June 1949, Hari Singh handed over his powers to his son, Yuvraj Karan Singh, and he died in Bombay in 1961.

The legal and political meaning of the accession is still argued from different directions. India's position is that the Instrument was valid and complete in itself. It points out that the Indian Independence Act made no provision for conditional accession, that Mountbatten's acceptance was unqualified, and that the largest political party in the state, the National Conference, supported the step. According to this view, the offer of a plebiscite was linked to Pakistan first withdrawing its forces, which did not happen, and the later Constituent Assembly of the state affirmed the accession in the 1950s.

Pakistan, and a number of commentators elsewhere, read it differently. They argue that the signature was obtained in the middle of a military emergency, that it came despite the standstill arrangement with Pakistan, and that Mountbatten's accompanying letter made the accession provisional pending the will of the people. They also note that United Nations resolutions describe the status of the state as a question to be settled. Historians have debated further details too, including the precise sequence and timing of events on 26 and 27 October. Readers will find that the two sides begin from the same documents and arrive at opposite conclusions.

What remains undisputed is the sequence of dates on the page: the instrument bears 26 October, the acceptance 27 October, and every subsequent chapter of the state's constitutional history, from the 1950 arrangements to the changes of August 2019, has been written in relation to them.

For decades, 26 October was not marked as an official holiday in the state, and many in the Jammu region pressed for its recognition. In 2020 the Jammu and Kashmir administration declared Accession Day a public holiday for the first time, a decision welcomed by those who had long made the demand and questioned by some political voices who preferred other ways of remembering the state's history.

In recent years the day has been marked with tributes at the Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu, floral offerings, seminars and youth events, including a marathon organised in 2023. Political leaders have described the date as being as meaningful to residents of the Union Territory as equal to 15 August 1947.

The story of 26 October 1947 is, at its heart, the story of a state in extremity and the decisions made in a few days of intense pressure. A palace in Jammu, a flight from Delhi, a signature, a letter and an airlift together set a course that has defined the region for nearly eight decades.

(The author is HoD Political Science GDC Katra)