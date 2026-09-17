The B.Tech Exodus: Parental Aspirations vs. Student Realities

Dr Arun Bangotra

arunbangotra@gmail.com

Every year, thousands of students from Jammu & Kashmir pack their bags to pursue B.Tech degrees in educational hubs like Delhi, Punjab, Bengaluru, Pune, Rajasthan and other parts of the country. While, J&K houses premier institutions like IIT Jammu, NIT Srinagar, SMVDU, GCET etc., the exodus to outside colleges remains a defining trend. This migration is fuelled by deep-rooted parental aspirations, but it often exposes young students to unique, unforeseen challenges far from home. For most parents, a B.Tech degree from a metropolitan city is viewed as a golden ticket to financial security and social upward mobility. They look at corporate hubs like Bengaluru or Gurgaon and believe that physical proximity to these tech parks guarantees good campus placements and lucrative packages. If a student gets into a premier national institute (like a top IIT or NIT) for their B.Tech, it is usually worth moving out early, as the peer group and campus placement opportunities at these institutions is good, otherwise B.Tech from local colleges is best option as it offers living with family that provides a strong emotional support system and home comfort during engineering semesters rather than taking admission at some private university or college for basic engineering degree B.Tech.

Advertisement

During admissions, many private universities/colleges outside J&K use aggressive student-consultant agents, social media campaigns and highly exaggerated placement statistics to lure students. Many popular private universities often admit thousands of students into a single engineering branch like Computer Science Engineering, creating intense internal competition for limited campus placement slots. While campuses of private colleges/universities look modern, the actual faculty members are frequently underpaid and inexperienced. Moreover, moving far from J&K into a completely different climate, handling food adaptations, and navigating language barriers can cause homesickness that negatively impacts many students' grades. Unless you secure admission into a premium, top-tier private university (like BITS Pilani, VIT Vellore etc.), mass recruiters at average private outside colleges offer entry-level salaries of only ?3.5 to ?5 Lakhs per year, which the students can also get through local campus placement drives.

The first degree is about learning core engineering principles. So, staying in a comfortable, familiar home environment lets you focus entirely on building a high GPA and preparing for competitive exams without the distraction of managing a household. For higher education (M.Tech, MBA etc.) students can move outside J&K after B.Tech, as higher education requires advanced labs, specialized faculty and highly technical environment for good placements. This strategy makes exceptional practical sense as moving to major national hubs after B.Tech connects you directly with massive corporates through placement drives, tech incubators, and specialized industry internships that are harder to access locally.

J&K features several well-reputed government and private institutions that offer strong engineering programs, IIT Jammu offers premier infrastructure, research facilities, and global faculty exposure. NIT Srinagar is one of the oldest and most well-established engineering colleges in the region. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra is known for its serene campus, corporate academic partnerships, and solid technical programs. GCET Jammu / GCET Safapora is a well-established reputed government engineering college with scenic campus and autonomous status, University of Jammu (UIET, Kathua) provides affordable, state-funded engineering degrees with a growing local reputation. University of Kashmir (IOT, Zakura Campus) offers modern infrastructure and diverse engineering streams in the valley. Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri offers accessible technical education across various engineering disciplines, while prominent Private colleges, Yogananda College of Engineering and Technology (YCET), Jammu, Model Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET), Jammu, MBS College of Engineering and Technology, Jammu are recognized private engineering colleges offering B.Tech in traditional engineering streams.

While J&K boasts highly reputable institutions, still every year many students choose to pursue a B.Tech degree outside the union territory due to specific academic, career, and infrastructural advantages offered by external institutes. Parents often rely on word-of-mouth success stories of relative's children, prompting them to invest their hard-earned savings or take heavy education loans to fund private university fees elsewhere. Having lived through periods of regional instability and limited industrial growth, parents naturally want their children to experience a cosmopolitan environment. They associate metropolitan cities with better personality development, competitive peer groups, and modern lifestyles. While the prospects sound promising, the transition from the local protected, culturally distinct environment to fast-paced Indian metros can be jarring for an 18-year-old student.

Students moving out often find the hyper-fast, individualistic lifestyle of tier-1 metros overwhelming. Navigating massive crowded cities, adapting to vastly different social norms, and dealing with language barriers in certain regions can lead to initial isolation and severe homesickness. Many times, students face general unfamiliarity from locals, indulge in bad activities which can add an underlying layer of anxiety to their daily life. Food remains one of the most immediate hurdles. The cooking styles in hostel messes or external tiffin services across central and southern India differ drastically from the traditional Dogra or Kashmiri cuisine. Many students struggle with digestive issues and nutritional deficiencies during their first year, which directly impacts their academic focus. J&K boasts a relatively temperate climate. Moving to places like Punjab or Delhi exposes students to blistering summer heat waves, while moving to the south brings relentless humidity. Students often face immense psychological pressure, knowing their parents have stretched their finances or taken loans to send them there. Living away from home means navigating a complex social landscape entirely alone.

The decision to study outside is a high-stakes gamble balanced on parental hope and student resilience. While the corporate exposure and independence gained are invaluable assets for a future career, the emotional and physical toll cannot be overlooked. For parents, it is crucial to look beyond the flashy brochures of private universities and assess their child's emotional readiness alongside the actual placement track records of colleges. For students, understanding these challenges beforehand can help them prepare mentally, ensuring that the heavy investments made by their families truly translate into a successful, well-rounded engineering career. No doubt, major tech hubs like Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR host the corporate headquarters of top MNCs. Students studying in these regions only in good reputed institutes like a top IIT or NIT or top-tier private university can get access to high-paying, on-campus placement drives and local tech internships, otherwise local engineering colleges are the best option for B.Tech degree. Ultimately, the choice depends on an individual's priority-whether they prefer the affordability, comfort, and proximity of J&K's top institutions, or the corporate exposure and diverse networking ecosystems of tier-1 educational hubs across India.

The author is Principal, Government Polytechnic College Reasi (J&K))