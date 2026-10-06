The Autonomy Question: From 1952

Vijay Hashia

iamvhashia@gmail.com

On 25 September 2026, in the ongoing autumn Assembly session, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's moved a formal resolution seeking the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The resolution also referred to the Assembly's earlier Autonomy Resolution of 26 June 2000. The reference triggered a political confrontation in the House with BJP legislators protesting against the inclusion of autonomy demand along with restoration of Article 370 and 35A.

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The question is, with seven decades on, why does "autonomy" still haunt the National Conference? To understand this, let's return to the genesis of the arrangement, the agreement between Jawaharlal Nehru and Sheikh Abdullah after the signing of Instrument of Accession.

When Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession on 26 October 1947, Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India on three principal subjects: defence, external affairs and communications. The future constitutional relationship between the State and the Union was to evolve further. Sheikh Abdullah sought internal autonomy; while the Jammu based Praja Parishad movement demanded full integration with India. These two competing positions formed the background to the signing of Delhi Agreement on 24 July 1952 between Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Sheikh Abdullah, the then Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. This emerged after protracted negotiations that further translated the 1947 Instrument of Accession into a durable constitutional settlement. Because Maharaja Hari Singh had ceded only defence, communications and foreign affairs, to the Union at accession, leaving every other domain including finance with the state, which got included with the signing of the 1952 Delhi Agreement that made it formally operationalized through the 1954 Presidential order extending relevant Union list entries to the state.

The State was to have an elected Sadr-e-Riyasat as its constitutional head, while elected head of government was to have the title Wazir-e-Azam. The Indian tricolour and the State flag coexisted. The State legislature retained authority over permanent-resident rights, including certain property and employment privileges. The Union's residuary legislative powers did not automatically extend to J&K.

The pact of the state with the centre did not work. The Praja Parishad kept agitating for full integration with Indian union. By mid-1953 Sheikh Abdullah was voicing doubts that Home Minister K N Katju had to write to J L Nehru that he was "shocked and astounded" to find Sheikh Abdullah ready to abandon his "solemn agreements," warning of a "grave blow" to national interest. On 9 August 1953, Abdullah was dismissed, arrested and replaced by his deputy Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad.

The Delhi Agreement-1952 was, at its core, an exercise in balancing two competing imperatives: Jammu and Kashmir's own sovereignty, and its evolving special relationship with the Indian Union which was later enshrined in the form of Article 370. In actual practice, the Agreement gave New Delhi a substantive constitutional foothold, which included fundamental rights, guaranteed elsewhere in India, conferred Indian citizenship on its residents, brought the state within the ambit of Union rules on trade and commerce and allowed its participation in Union elections. Yet, one crucial asymmetry remained, that in every other Indian state, the Parliament holds "residuary powers," the powers not listed anywhere else in the Constitution. In Jammu and Kashmir, these powers stayed with the state legislature as a special status. The Delhi Agreement also gave the state symbolic distinctiveness- its own flag, its own constitution and a head of Government who retained the title "Prime Minister," and not "Chief Minister," like other states. This made its position unique and ambiguous as no other Indian state held the same concession.

One of the sharpest critiques of Kashmir's autonomy was Balraj Madhok, who co- founded the Jammu Praja Parishad along with Prem Nath Dogra. The party rejected the Delhi Agreement outright, opposing any special constitutional provisions or a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir and demanded the state's full integration with India.

This sentiment crystallized in the 1952 satyagraha slogan " Ek desh mein do vidhan, do pradhan, do nishan- nahin challenge" ( "one nation cannot have two constitutions, two heads, two flags"). Madhok argued that the constitutional changes after 1947 had bred fear in Jammu of Kashmiri dominance, framing Kashmir's autonomy as a way of entrenching Valley, centric control rather than protecting a fragile minority. The agitation turned violent, police firings killed several protesters in January 1953 and Jana Sangh President Syama Prasad Mookerjee was arrested while attempting to enter the state, and he passed away in the police custody.

Decades later, Jagmohan twice Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, in " My Frozen Turbulence in Kashmir," argued that continuing autonomy had hardened into a closed, patronage-driven political order, letting successive Kashmiri leaderships resist central accountability and convert the 'special relationship,' into a tool of personal and dynastic power rather than a genuine safeguard of identity.

Contemporary scholarship, the 2023 paper " Re-visiting Article 370: the politics of autonomy in Jammu and Kashmir" ( International Journal of Human Rights and Constitutional Studies) also said, that militancy and secessionism in J&K were themselves products of the ' undue privilege' granted under Article 370, making its abrogation the only patriotic and pragmatic course.

These voices reframe autonomy not as protection, but as the very mechanism generating the alienation, corruption and separatism it claimed to prevent.

Beyond this debate, critics have raised a more personal charge that "autonomy," in Sheikh Abdullah's hands, became less a principle of federalism and more a vehicle for consolidating his own power. His intolerance of opposition, his tight grip over the press, and the dominance of his own party within the government meant that autonomy shielded power holders from the accountability other Indian leaders faced. Nor did this arrangement bring the stability it promised. By 1953, Abdullah had turned confrontational with his own cabinet, repeatedly speaking of revoking the accession and floating the idea of an independent Kashmir, a shift that ultimately led to his arrest.

Special status framework itself was problematic. Legally, Article 370 made Kashmir exempt from large parts of the Indian Constitution, and its companion provision, Article 35A, meant non-state subjects could not own property within the state, which discouraged investment and thus stalled development. Critics argue, the governance suffered too as state government did largely as it pleased.

Upon winning a majority and returning to power, Farooq Abdullah Government formally set up the State Autonomy Committee (SAC) via a cabinet order on 29 November, 1996. Its report was presented to the J&K Assembly on 13 April 1999, and later adopted as a formal resolution on 26 June 2000, officially seeking a return to the pre-1953 constitutional position. The Vajpayee led government however, rejected it on 4 July 2000 with L K Advani warning that it would "set the clock back" on national integration and strip away "essential safeguards" of the Constitution. Since Farooq Abdullah stayed inside the NDA and Omar Abdullah himself held a Union ministerial post in that Government at that time, the National Conference did not press the matter further, apprehending that a break with the Centre would cost it power and influence in Delhi.

It is against this backdrop that the National Conference's repeated invocation of autonomy must be assessed. The party's position is not new posturing but a continuation of a claim staked as far back as the pre-1953 arrangement and the Delhi Agreement itself, formalized in the 2000 Autonomy Resolution and echoed ever since. The actual problem lies that the autonomy, as the NC invokes it today, describes a constitutional order that no longer exists and cannot be restored by the Parliament that dismantled it in 2019. It risks diluting the demand of statehood bytying it to an autonomy claim that has, in practice, become infructuous. Unless the National Conference draws a clear line between the two, statehood will remain less a concrete constitutional demand and more a political symbol, an ersatz substitute for the forward-looking agenda, the ruling party is expected to deliver to the people of the state.