The Amber Crown of the Dogras

Why the King of Fruits is Fading in the Heart of Jammu

Dr Sonia Verma

greenwarriorsoniaverma@gmail.com

Advertisement

As the scorching sun of June hangs high over the plains of northern India, a familiar fragrance-heady, resinous, and honey-sweet-should, by all rights, be saturating the air of Jammu. In the Dogra heartland, the month of June is not just a point on the calendar; it is the season of the 'King of Fruits.' Yet, this year, a walk through the traditional orchards and local mandis reveals a haunting silence. The emerald canopies that once sagged under the weight of the 'local sucking mango' are sparse. The vibrant heaps of 'Sanduri' and 'Sounfi' are missing from the carts. As we stand at the peak of what should be the harvest festival, it is time to reflect on the mango not just as a fruit, but as the soul of Jammu's summer heritage-a heritage that is currently under siege from a changing climate and shifting cultural tides.

The King's Court

A Sacred Presence The mango (Mangifera indica) has held its throne in the Indian subcontinent for over four millennia, but in Jammu, its status goes beyond the culinary-it is a spiritual anchor. In Dogra culture, the mango tree is considered a living deity. On the main door of almost every traditional household, one can see the Jaganmala-a sacred garland of glossy green mango leaves painstakingly tied with a rope. This Jaganmala is not a mere decoration; it is a symbol of health, prosperity, and the life-force that guards the home against negative energies.

From the grandest weddings to the simplest household Puja, the mango leaf is indispensable. No ritual is complete without the placement of mango leaves under the Kalash (the ceremonial pot), representing the womb of the earth and the presence of the divine. So deep is this reverence that in Dogra society, the felling or cutting of a mango tree is treated as a profound curse. To destroy a tree that provides both shade and sustenance is seen as an act of spiritual hubris, a belief that has protected Jammu's old-growth groves for centuries.

A Botanical and Cultural Legacy The mango has held its throne in the Indian subcontinent for over four millennia. While the world celebrates the Alphonso or the Langra, the foothills of the Shivaliks in Jammu have long nurtured their own distinct royalty. Here, the mango is more than a horticultural product; it is a 'special gift' of nature, celebrated during the high summer-or Bada Rutt as it is colloquially known.

For the Dogra community, the mango tree represents a generational bridge. Ancient groves, some dating back over a century, were traditionally planted as acts of philanthropy or 'Dharam.' To plant a mango grove was to ensure that travelers, birds, and future generations would find shade and sustenance. The fruit became the cornerstone of Dogra cuisine, appearing on the plate in forms that range from the sharp, palate-cleansing tartness of infancy to the rich, golden indulgence of maturity.

The Vanishing Flavours

The Biodiversity of Jammu's Orchards What the modern consumer often fails to realize is that "Mango" is not a singular entity. In Jammu, the diversity was once staggering. Each variety had a specific purpose, a specific aroma, and a specific place in the kitchen.

The Sucking Mango (Choonay wala Amb)

This was the common man's delight. These small, fibrous, yet incredibly sweet fruits were not meant to be sliced with a knife. Instead, they were softened between the palms and sucked directly from the skin. Once a staple that flooded the lanes of Jammu, they are now the first victims of commercial hybridization. Sounfi Amb: A variety so rare it feels like a myth today. When ripe, it carries a natural, distinct aroma of fennel (Saunf). To eat a Sounfi mango was to experience a complexity of flavor that no industrial orchard can replicate. Sanduri Amb: Named for its stunning 'Sindoor' (vermilion) blush, this variety was the aesthetic pride of the Dogra orchards, prized for its balanced sugar-to-acid ratio. Tota Pari and Achari Amb: While the former is known for its parrot-beak shape and crunchy texture, the 'Achari' varieties were specifically bred for their high acidity and firm flesh-essential for surviving the rigorous pickling process that sustains a household through the winter. Today, these varieties are vanishing. As farmers shift toward high-yielding, market-standard varieties like Dasheri or Safeda, the genetic treasure trove of Jammu is being depleted.

The Culinary Relics

Mahani, Shasha, and the Art of the Dogra Kitchen To understand the importance of the mango in Jammu, one must step into a traditional Dogra kitchen. The fruit is utilized at every stage of its life cycle, reflecting the resourcefulness of our ancestors.

The Legend of Mahani

In any traditional Dogra 'Dham' (feast), the 'Mahani' is the crowning glory. It is a sweet and sour mango curry that defies modern culinary categorization. Made by slow-cooking semi-ripe mangoes with jaggery, mustard seeds, and a tempering of local spices, Mahani is more than a dish-it is a digestive aid and a sensory explosion. The tanginess of the mango cuts through the richness of the legumes, making it the perfect accompaniment for a heavy summer lunch. Today, however, finding an authentic Mahani is becoming difficult as the knowledge of the correct mango-to-jaggery ratio fades with the older generation.

Shasha

The Summer Coolant: Before the era of processed ketchups, there was 'Shasha.' This is a raw mango chutney, often grated and mixed with mint, green chilies, and a pinch of salt. It was served fresh, providing a cooling effect on the body while the Loo (hot winds) blew outside.

Makdi ka Achaar and Amb Papad

The preservation arts of Jammu were once legendary. 'Makdi ka Achaar' refers to a specific style of mango pickle where the fruit is cut into tiny, spider-like bites (hence the name 'Makdi' or small pieces) and cured in mustard oil. Similarly, the making of 'Amb Papad' (Aam Papad) was a communal summer activity. Large mats were laid out on rooftops, and thin layers of mango pulp were sun-dried over several weeks. These chewy, golden sheets were the original 'fruit snacks' of the Shivaliks.

Bada Rutt

The Social Fabric of the Canal Side The mango season in Jammu was never a solitary affair. It was tied to the topography of the region-its rivers and canals. During Bada Rutt, the traditional outing was a trip to the riverside or the banks of the Ranbir Canal.

The ritual was beautiful in its simplicity: a crate of local sucking mangoes would be tied in a jute bag and submerged in the ice-cold running water of the canal. After an hour, the mangoes would be perfectly chilled. Families would sit on the banks, feet dipped in the water, eating mangoes by the dozen. These gatherings were the social glue of the region. Today, with the drying of local water bodies and the encroachment on canal banks, the 'Canal-side Mango Party' is becoming a nostalgic memory rather than a living tradition.

The Climate Crisis

Why the King is Suffering The year 2026 has brought a harsh reality to the forefront. This season, the mango trees of Jammu are largely barren. The primary culprit is the shifting climate.

Mango trees require a specific temperature window for flowering (Manjar). This year, an unprecedented early heatwave in March, followed by erratic, dry, and heavy winds during the pollination phase, literally scorched the flowers off the branches. When the Manjar is destroyed, there is no fruit. The local varieties, which have adapted over centuries to the predictable weather patterns of the Shivaliks, are now struggling to cope with the 'new normal' of global warming.

Furthermore, the "blowing wind" mentioned by local farmers acts as a double-edged sword. It not only physical knocks the young 'Ambiyan' (baby mangoes) off the trees but also dehydrates the soil at a critical growth stage. This has led to a market shortage so severe that the local 'sucking mango' has become more expensive than the imported varieties from the south.

The Medicinal Treasure

More than Just Sugar It is a tragedy that many now view the mango only as a source of sugar. Traditional Dogra wisdom aligns closely with Ayurveda in recognizing the mango tree as a 'Kalpavriksha'-a wish-fulfilling tree of health.

The Unripe Fruit

Used to prevent heatstroke (Aam Panna). The Leaves: The smoke from dried mango leaves was historically used to treat throat ailments, and the fresh leaves provide a source of Vitamin C and antioxidants. The Seed (Guthli): The dried mango seed powder was a potent remedy for dysentery and stomach infections, a common woe during the monsoon. The Bark: Rich in tannins, the bark was used in traditional decoctions for skin health and as an astringent. By losing our local mango trees, we are losing a natural pharmacy that has kept our community healthy for centuries.

A Call to Action

Saving the Amber Heritage The vanishing of the Tota Pari, the Sounfi, and the Sanduri is a warning. If we do not act, the next generation of Dogras will only know the mango as a generic plastic-wrapped fruit in a supermarket, devoid of aroma and history.

How do we save our King?

Orchard Conservation: We need a dedicated mission to preserve 'Old Growth' mango groves in Jammu. These trees have the best genetic resistance to local pests and should be protected as heritage sites. Promotion of Local Varieties: Consumers must demand Sounfi and Sanduri mangoes. When there is a market for diverse varieties, farmers will be incentivized to grow them rather than sticking to one or two commercial hybrids. Documentation of Recipes: Culinary enthusiasts and historians must document the precise methods of making Mahani, Shasha, and Makdi ka Achaar. These are not just recipes; they are intangible cultural heritage. Climate Resilient Farming: Agricultural universities in the region must focus on helping local farmers protect their 'Manjar' from early heatwaves using modern mulching and misting techniques. As I look at the few remaining mango trees in my neighborhood, their leaves dusty and their branches light, I am reminded of the old Dogra saying: "Ambiye di chaan, te maa di god" (The shade of a mango tree is like a mother's lap). Both are symbols of selfless giving and comfort.

The mango is the king of fruits not because of its sweetness, but because of its generosity-it feeds the soul, heals the body, and brings the community together under its shade. During this Bada Rutt, as we lament the missing harvest, let us pledge to restore the glory of the Jammu mango. Let us bring back the Mahani to our tables and the Sounfi to our gardens. If the King dies, a large part of our Dogra identity dies with him. It is time we fought for the crown.

(The author is MD/CEO Synergetic Green Warriors Foundation)