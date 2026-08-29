The All - Inclusive 'Om' A Journey Within

MAAster G

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Om is a declaration. It is the declaration that I am moving from the outer body to the inner body. Ameen is the declaration for moving from this mortal world to the immortal world.

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Omnipresent declares that I am moving from one to all. Until now, I was for a few; now, I am for all. Omkar conveys the same truth : He is One, and God is One.

When you speak the word "Om," you experience the entire body from within. It feels as though sound is travelling from the top to the bottom and energy is flowing throughout the body. You may take this journey from top to bottom, or from bottom to top.The moment you concentrate on the word Om, Ameen, Omnipresent or Omkar, you begin traveling from head to toe or from toe to head. During this journey, you may experience that your body is separate from you.

These words are meant for a person who wants to travel from outer world to the inner world. They represent the journey from the mortal world to the immortal world - from the home of death to the God home. Even science has observed the inner sound that moves within the body.The sound that continues within resembles the recitation of Om.The entire universe echoes with the sound of Om, because Om encompasses the beginning, the middle and the end. Birth, life, and death are all contained within the word Om.

"Aa" represents aagman - arrival and birth. "O" represents living, and "Ma" represents mrityu - death. Therefore, as you observe, you witness your birth, followed by your present life ,and the sound closes with "Ma," representing death.

The chanting of "Om" guides a person from the outer world to the inner world, creating a space in which everything external can be set aside for an hour. Om is a declaration that, for one hour, I am stepping away from the outer world. You must make this declaration. When we repeat Om at the end, it signifies that we are returning from the inner world back to the outer world. During those forty-five minutes or one hour that you remain within, you will taste and experience the inner world. The vaani enters through your ears and creates the sound of Om within you once more.

Om is not merely a word ; Om is a revolution. How is it a revolution? When the word 'Om' is spoken at the beginning, it signifies that one is dying to the outer world and beginning to live in the inner world. Its true meaning unfolds only for the person who seeks to reach the destination of God home or Allah home. Otherwise, repeating Om, Om, Om, Om, or Hariom, Hariom, Hariom is merely like a parrot repeating words without understanding them. Om becomes a revolution only when its repetition transforms into an inner journey from the outer world toward God-home.