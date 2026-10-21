THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Oct 21: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said he was "not a travel agent" when asked why LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had travelled abroad amid protests in New Delhi against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR of electoral rolls.

Tharoor's remarks came after the BJP criticised Rahul over his foreign trip.

The BJP has accused Rahul of going on vacation after becoming tired of "shouting lies" during the protests in Delhi.

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Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, was in the Keralam capital when reporters asked him why Rahul had travelled abroad amid the ongoing protests in the national capital.

"I am not a travel agent. There is no point in asking me that question. Why did I leave Delhi and come here now? Every person has certain responsibilities. So, I cannot comment on that," Tharoor said. (PTI)