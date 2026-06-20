Tharoor-led PSC on External Affairs to visit J&K, Ladakh from June 22-25

Ahead of tour, MEA briefs Committee members

*Will visit border areas, interact with stakeholders

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, June 19: Headed by prominent Congress leader and Lok Sabha Member Shashi Tharoor, the Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on External Affairs, is visiting the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh from June 22 to 25 and will deliberate on the subject ``Understanding India-China Relations And The Way Forward''. The Panel will also have specific discussions on “Recent Developments in India-Pakistan Relations''.

Official sources told the Excelsior that the Committee is scheduled to visit Jammu and Srinagar in the UT of J&K and Kargil and Leh in the UT of Ladakh during its four days tour. It is also expected to visit some areas bordering Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir and few villages located close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Leh.

Ahead of its visit, the PSC on External Affairs was briefed by the Ministry of External Affairs in the Parliament House Annexe especially on Indo-Pak and Sino-Indian relations with specific reference to the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh where the Panel is due to visit.

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The PSC will assess ground realities by visiting some of the border areas with Pakistan and China and interacting with the troops deployed there and people putting up in the forward areas.

Many PSCs including that of Home have already undertaken visits to Jammu and Kashmir. However, the visit of External Affairs Committee assumes significance as it will be assessing the India's relations with Pakistan and China and visiting the border areas.

Jammu and Kashmir shares International Border (IB) as well as Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan while Ladakh has LAC with China and LoC with Pakistan.

The study visit is aimed at enabling Members of the Parliamentary panel to gain first-hand insights into strategic and security-related issues in the border regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, particularly in the context of India's relations with China and Pakistan, the officials said.

The Committee is also expected to have interactions with top brass of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh besides the stakeholders.

Sino-Indian relations have witnessed improvement post Galwan incident in 2020 and now peace prevails along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. Troops of both the countries have withdrawn from many forward areas and no major incident has been reported from the LAC for the past quite some time.

However, Indo-Pak relations remained strained since April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack followed by Operation Sindoor. Pakistan army continues to aid and abet infiltration attempts by the terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) but most of them have successfully been foiled by the Indian troops.

The PSC on Home Affairs headed by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal had visited the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from May 10-17.

After the visit, Aggarwal observed that the situation is now normal in Jammu and Kashmir with tourists coming in large numbers, markets abuzz with people till late in the night, educational institutions working normally and local people enjoying their lives. The development has also been gaining pace in all sectors including rail, road, health, education, sports etc, he stated.