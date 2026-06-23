Tharoor Condoles Loss Of Lives In Lucknow Fire Tragedy, Seeks Stronger Safety Enforcement

JAMMU, Jun 23: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in the Lucknow fire incident, and sought strict enforcement of safety codes and regulations to avoid such cases.

Tharoor, who is the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs which is visiting Jammu and Kashmir, was talking to reporters here before the panel left for Srinagar on the second leg of the four-day study tour.

A major fire broke out at a three-storey commercial building housing an animation centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday, killing at least 15 people, mostly students, and injuring nine others.