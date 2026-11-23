THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Nov 23: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday backed top party leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Israel-Palestine conflict, saying his position was absolutely correct and reflected India's long-standing stand on the issue.

Tharoor said India had consistently condemned terrorism, including Hamas' October 7 attack on Israeli civilians, as well as Israel's military actions in Gaza, which had killed thousands of people and destroyed homes and livelihoods.

"We don't want women, children and innocent civilians to suffer in any conflict. That is why we stand for the rights of both sides," he said in an interaction with PTI Videos.

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Tharoor, a former Minister of State for External Affairs said India wanted Palestinians to live with security, dignity and prosperity, while Israel should have safe and defensible borders free from terrorist attacks.

Tharoor said India had consistently supported a two-state solution, with Palestine and Israel living peacefully side by side within secure and defensible borders.

"There is no change in India's position. What Rahul Gandhi said is absolutely the correct thing," he said.

His remarks come amid a political row over Gandhi's recent comments at the University of Chicago, where he supported strong ties with Israel while also calling for India to speak out against the situation in Gaza.

CPI (M) veteran and former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had criticised Gandhi over the remarks, accusing him of hypocrisy on the Palestinian issue. Vijayan alleged that Gandhi's support for stronger ties with Israel and arms purchases from the country undermined the Congress party's position on Palestine.

Asked about the leaders including Padmaja Venugopal who had left the Congress returning to the party, Tharoor said the decision rested with the party organisation.

He said several leaders who had left the party under different circumstances might have realised that their decision was wrong, adding that the matter should be handled by the party's organisational leadership.

On questions about internal differences in the Congress and the UDF government, Tharoor urged his colleagues to focus on governance and development rather than political disputes.

He said Keralam faced serious financial challenges, which he attributed to the previous LDF government's "malfeasance and incompetence".

The state needed to attract investment, ease regulatory hurdles and create opportunities for growth, particularly in high-technology industries, he said.

Tharoor also referred to the potential of the silver economy and said Keralam had several ideas that could help its development.

"We cannot do it just like that unless there is cooperation and a relentless focus on the future," he said.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said his discussions in Keralam were centered on the state's development, growth and prosperity, and urged party colleagues to support Chief Minister V D Satheesan in achieving these goals. (PTI)