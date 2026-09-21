PATNA, Sep 20 : A 28-member delegation from Thailand on Sunday visited the world-famous Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya.

The visit was part of the Bihar Tourism Department's familiarisation tour aimed at promoting the state's Buddhist heritage among international visitors.

The delegates offered prayers at the UNESCO World Heritage Site and visited the sacred Bodhi tree, where Lord Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment.

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Bihar Tourism Director Udayan Mishra said the state government was focusing on developing and promoting Buddhist circuit destinations while improving facilities and experiences for international tourists.

"The visit will help showcase Bihar's Buddhist heritage internationally and strengthen tourism and cultural ties between India and Thailand," he said.

During their visit, the delegates also toured Dungeshwari Hills, Sujata Temple and Sujata Stupa, besides the Thai Temple, Archaeological Survey of India Museum and the 80-foot Buddha statue.

According to a statement issued by the Tourism Department, members of the delegation described their visit to Bodh Gaya as an "unforgettable experience".

The familiarisation tour will cover major Buddhist, historical and cultural sites in Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Vaishali and Patna.

On September 21, the delegation is scheduled to visit the Dashrath Manjhi Memorial at Gehlaur, Rajgir Nature Safari and the Glass Bridge.

The itinerary also includes visits to the ancient Nalanda Mahavihara, World Peace Pagoda and Venu Van in Rajgir, followed by the Relic Stupa and Ashokan Pillar at Kolhua in Vaishali.

The tour will conclude in Patna with an interaction between the delegation and local tourism stakeholders, the statement said. (PTI)