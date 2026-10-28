Textiles Ministry releases Rs 30.46 lakh for improved toolkits, upskilling of artisans

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 27: In a major fillip to boost the artisans of Kashmir's famed handicrafts sector, the Union Ministry of Textiles has released an amount of Rs 30.46 lakh under its premier National Handicrafts Development Programme (NHDP) for distribution of improved toolkits and skill upgradation in traditional crafts of hand-knotted Carpet, Sozni Embroidery, Papier Machie and Walnut Wood Carving.

The Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, shall be the Implementing Agency for the interventions under NHDP.

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In a press statement issued here today, a spokesman of the department stated that the office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) considered the department's proposal for distribution of improved toolkits and skill-based training to promote traditional crafts.

"Two Guru Shishya Hastshilp Prashikshan Programmes have been approved for Kashmir Carpet and Sozni embroidery, with a total financial allocation of Rs 15.01 lakh. The programmes with 2-month duration aim to facilitate the transfer of traditional skills from experienced master artisans (Gurus) to aspiring artisans (Shishyas), thereby ensuring preservation and continuity of Kashmir's rich handicraft heritage," he added.

These programmes are intended not only to upgrade existing skills but also to rebuild a working pipeline of trained hands in the two crafts. The trainings have been designed in such a way that they takes care of wage compensation of artisans, honorarium of master craftsmen, space rent and training related equipment as well as compensation of raw material, the spokesman added.

Additionally, the spokesman stated that three Improved Toolkits Distribution Programmes in Walnut Wood Carving, Sozni embroidery and Paper Machie have been approved for artisans of Kashmir Division, with a total financial allocation of Rs 15.45 lakh. "The initiative shall facilitate artisans' access to improved tools, enhancing working efficiency and productivity and supporting them in improving the quality of their products," he added.

Through these programmes, the Directorate endeavours to preserve the region's rich cultural legacy while creating opportunities for continued growth and development of the handicrafts and handloom sector in Kashmir.