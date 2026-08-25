TET is not Our Policy, But We Are Contesting It In SC, says CM

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is not the policy of the government but was implemented because all central laws now apply in J&K. He said however, there is still time as per the Supreme Court guidelines, and we will campaign against it and raise our voice. The Jammu and Kashmir government has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking reconsideration of its earlier judgment that made the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for all in-service teachers of primary and upper primary schools. The Supreme Court of India has ruled that passing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is mandatory for aspiring teachers, promotions, and certain in-service teachers, while extending the final compliance deadline to August 31, 2028

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